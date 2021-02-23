2021 Puerto Rico Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Puerto Rico Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

The betting favorite this week is Thomas Pieters, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Matt Wallace is next best at 16-to-1, while Emiliano Grillo is on 18-to-1.

Branden Grace and Ian Poulter are both at 20-to-1.

2021 Puerto Rico Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have Puerto Rico Open, with the PGA Tour running its usual oppo-field event in Puerto Rico. I've played this course before. It's quite fun unless and until it gets really windy. There's not a ton of trouble in play, so it's just about executing shots in the conditions given.

2021 Puerto Rico Open betting odds: Outright winner