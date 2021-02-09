2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

The betting favorite this week is Patrick Cantlay, who comes in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.

Daniel Berger is next best at 14-to-1.

There are four guys on 20-to-1: Paul Casey, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris and Jason Day.

2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tips, expert picks and futures bets

See the latest sportsbook promotions, bonuses and odds-boosted bets for golf bettors!

This week, we have AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with the PGA Tour having its weakest field of 2021. It's a weird break point now for players, and with Dustin Johnson withdrawing, it's just kinda trapped this year. Still, it's a big opportunity for a deep shot to win.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed the Masters winner, an 81-to-1 and a 40-to-1 shot on the European Tour, a 80-to-1 and a 30-to-1 shot on the PGA Tour and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $99 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds: Outright winner