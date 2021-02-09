2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
The betting favorite this week is Patrick Cantlay, who comes in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.
Daniel Berger is next best at 14-to-1.
There are four guys on 20-to-1: Paul Casey, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris and Jason Day.
This week, we have AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with the PGA Tour having its weakest field of 2021. It's a weird break point now for players, and with Dustin Johnson withdrawing, it's just kinda trapped this year. Still, it's a big opportunity for a deep shot to win.
2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds: Outright winner
- Patrick Cantlay: +800
- Daniel Berger: +1400
- Paul Casey: +2000
- Will Zalatoris: +2000
- Jordan Spieth: +2000
- Jason Day: +2000
- Francesco Molinari: +2500
- Si Woo Kim: +3000
- Cameron Davis: +3000
- Kevin Streelman: +3000
- Max Homa: +3000
- Rickie Fowler: +4000
- Phil Mickelson: +4000
- Sam Burns: +5000
- Cameron Tringale: +5000
- Henrik Norlander: +5000
- Brian Harman: +6000
- Brendan Steele: +6000
- Alex Noren: +8000
- James Hahn: +8000
- Matt Jones: +8000
- Matthew NeSmith: +8000
- Peter Malnati: +8000
- Chris Kirk: +8000
- Harold Varner III: +8000
- Maverick McNealy: +8000
- Joel Dahmen: +8000
- Chez Reavie: +8000
- Rory Sabbatini: +8000
- Brandt Snedeker: +8000
- Michael Thompson: +8000
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +10000
- Russell Knox: +10000
- Nick Taylor: +10000
- Adam Long: +10000
- Kyle Stanley: +10000
- Patton Kizzire: +10000
- Doug Ghim: +10000
- Charley Hoffman: +10000
- Branden Grace: +10000
- Scott Stallings: +10000
- Jim Furyk: +12500
- Ryan Moore: +12500
- Andrew Putnam: +12500
- Stewart Cink: +12500
- Scott Piercy: +12500
- Bo Hoag: +12500
- Mark Hubbard: +12500
- Harry Higgs: +15000
- Patrick Rodgers: +15000
- Pat Perez: +15000
- Denny McCarthy: +15000
- Tom Hoge: +15000
- Kramer Hickok: +15000
- Chesson Hadley: +15000
- Tom Lewis: +15000
- Jhonattan Vegas: +15000
- Kevin Chappell: +20000
- Bronson Burgoon: +20000
- Nate Lashley: +20000
- Austin Cook: +20000
- C.T. Pan: +20000
- J.B. Holmes: +20000
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +20000
- Padraig Harrington: +20000
- Keith Mitchell: +20000
- Brandon Hagy: +20000
- Sam Ryder: +20000
- Ben Martin: +20000
- Andrew Landry: +20000
- Brian Stuard: +20000
- Kristoffer Ventura: +20000
- Will Gordon: +20000
- Peter Uihlein: +20000
- Cameron Percy: +20000
- Ted Potter Jr: +20000
- Vaughn Taylor: +20000
- Joseph Bramlett: +20000
- Troy Merritt: +20000
- Ryan Armour: +20000
- Tyler Duncan: +20000
- Roger Sloan: +20000
- Davis Riley: +25000
- Adam Schenk: +25000
- Brice Garnett: +25000
- Chase Seiffert: +25000
- Jim Herman: +25000
- Brian Gay: +25000
- Seung-Yul Noh: +25000
- Aaron Baddeley: +25000
- Beau Hossler: +25000
- Josh Teater: +25000
- Xinjun Zhang: +25000
- Andy Ogletree: +30000
- Seamus Power: +30000
- Jason Dufner: +30000
- Min Woo Lee: +30000
- Tyler McCumber: +30000
- Tim Wilkinson: +30000
- David Hearn: +30000
- Rob Oppenheim: +30000
- Sung Kang: +30000
- Bill Haas: +30000
- Grayson Murray: +30000
- Akshay Bhatia: +40000
- Nick Watney: +40000
- Jimmy Walker: +40000
- Scott Brown: +40000
- Rhein Gibson: +40000
- Kelly Kraft: +40000
- Sean O'Hair: +40000
- Hank Lebioda: +40000
- J.J. Spaun: +40000
- Roberto Castro: +40000
- Michael Kim: +50000
- Ricky Barnes: +50000
- Luke Donald: +50000
- K.J. Choi: +50000
- Wes Roach: +50000
- Satoshi Kodaira: +50000
- Mark Anderson: +50000
- Sebastian Cappelen: +50000
- Johnson Wagner: +50000
- Shawn Stefani: +50000
- Zack Sucher: +50000
- Matt Every: +50000
- D.J. Trahan: +50000
- Chris Baker: +60000
- Scott Harrington: +60000
- Vincent Whaley: +60000
- Ryan Brehm: +60000
- Michael Gligic: +60000
- Dominic Bozzelli: +60000
- Fabian Gomez: +60000
- Nelson Ledesma: +60000
- Ryan Blaum: +60000
- Bo Van Pelt: +100000
- William McGirt: +100000
- Ben Taylor: +100000
- Rafael Campos: +100000
- Tom Lehman: +100000
- Kenny Pigman: +100000
- Jim Knous: +100000
- Martin Trainer: +100000
- Michael Gellerman: +100000
- Hunter Mahan: +100000
- D.A. Points: +100000
- Kamaiu Johnson: +200000
- Kevin Hall: +200000
- John Senden: +200000
- Kevin Stadler: +200000
- Matt Gogel: +200000
- John Daly: +200000
- David Duval: +200000