2020 The American Express betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 The American Express betting odds have been released for the week at PGA West's Stadium Course in Palm Springs, California.

The betting favorite this week is Rickie Fowler, who comes into this event as an 8-to-1 (+800) favorite after making his 2020 debut at Kapalua in the Tournament of Champions.

Sungjae Im is next best at 13-to-1 in an event where he debuted at T-12 last year.

Paul Casey is 19-to-1, with Tony Finau at 21-to-1.

2020 The American Express expert picks and bets

This tournament is played on a three-course rotation, including the Stadium Course and Nicklaus Private courses at PGA West, as well La Quinta Country Club. The conditions are typically perfect, and low scores are expected.

This is also an event with a pro-am format. Pros compete with their pro-am parter for the first three rounds, and they play in a foursome with another pro-am pair each day.

Win bets

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is off to a hot start in his PGA Tour career, and he should have stamina to deal with the pro-am portion of the event.

Charles Howell III: CH3 is an ATM, and he makes a lot of money in this tournament. He's a good each-way bet this week, too.

Vaughn Taylor: Taylor has been great so far in this wraparound season, and he's got a solid tournament history here.

Russell Knox: Knox seems to be showing signs of coming back around. He's seen some success here in the past.

2020 The American Express betting odds