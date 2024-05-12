2024 Cognizant Founders Cup final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup final leaderboard is headed by winner Rose Zhang, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J.
Zhang won her second-career LPGA title this week and her second pro title in a year as a pro, coming back with four birdies in the final five holes to beat Madelene Sagstrom on 24-under 264.
The final round of the tournament was a two-player race, with Gabriela Ruffels finishing in solo third place on 9-under total, 13 shots back of second place.
Zhang won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.
Cognizant Founders Cup recap notes
Zhang picks up the win in the 11th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time.
By winning the event, Zhang earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 72 players finishing the tournament in the second of two Los Angeles-area events this season.
The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey.
2024 Cognizant Founders Cup final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Rose Zhang
|-24
|63
|68
|67
|66
|264
|$450,000
|2
|Madelene Sagstrom
|-22
|65
|66
|66
|69
|266
|$277,738
|3
|Gabriela Ruffels
|-9
|69
|72
|67
|71
|279
|$201,479
|T4
|Ruoning Yin
|-8
|70
|74
|68
|68
|280
|$127,984
|T4
|Peiyun Chien
|-8
|69
|72
|68
|71
|280
|$127,984
|T4
|Xiyu Lin
|-8
|68
|73
|68
|71
|280
|$127,984
|T7
|Linn Grant
|-7
|73
|69
|72
|67
|281
|$69,492
|T7
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|-7
|68
|73
|72
|68
|281
|$69,492
|
|T7
|Minjee Lee
|-7
|70
|70
|72
|69
|281
|$69,492
|T7
|Wichanee Meechai
|-7
|70
|74
|67
|70
|281
|$69,492
|T7
|Nelly Korda
|-7
|69
|66
|73
|73
|281
|$69,492
|T12
|Patty Tavatanakit
|-6
|72
|72
|70
|68
|282
|$45,871
|T12
|Leona Maguire
|-6
|66
|76
|71
|69
|282
|$45,871
|T12
|Jin Young Ko
|-6
|72
|69
|72
|69
|282
|$45,871
|T12
|Nasa Hataoka
|-6
|69
|71
|73
|69
|282
|$45,871
|T12
|Anna Nordqvist
|-6
|75
|69
|67
|71
|282
|$45,871
|
|T12
|Sei Young Kim
|-6
|72
|69
|67
|74
|282
|$45,871
|T18
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|-5
|71
|73
|69
|70
|283
|$33,801
|T18
|Jin Hee Im
|-5
|68
|72
|73
|70
|283
|$33,801
|T18
|Jenny Shin
|-5
|72
|71
|69
|71
|283
|$33,801
|T18
|Hannah Green
|-5
|69
|71
|72
|71
|283
|$33,801
|T18
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|-5
|66
|79
|66
|72
|283
|$33,801
|T18
|Perrine Delacour
|-5
|69
|74
|68
|72
|283
|$33,801
|T18
|Nataliya Guseva
|-5
|71
|71
|68
|73
|283
|$33,801
|
|T25
|Esther Henseleit
|-4
|71
|74
|70
|69
|284
|$27,447
|T25
|Marina Alex
|-4
|68
|72
|72
|72
|284
|$27,447
|T25
|Carlota Ciganda
|-4
|68
|73
|70
|73
|284
|$27,447
|T25
|Yan Liu
|-4
|68
|70
|73
|73
|284
|$27,447
|T29
|Yuka Saso
|-3
|73
|69
|73
|70
|285
|$22,504
|T29
|Mi Hyang Lee
|-3
|69
|71
|75
|70
|285
|$22,504
|T29
|Yealimi Noh
|-3
|72
|72
|70
|71
|285
|$22,504
|T29
|Isi Gabsa
|-3
|71
|71
|71
|72
|285
|$22,504
|
|T29
|Narin An
|-3
|66
|75
|71
|73
|285
|$22,504
|T29
|Mao Saigo
|-3
|71
|70
|68
|76
|285
|$22,504
|T35
|Yu Jin Sung
|-2
|69
|72
|78
|67
|286
|$15,966
|T35
|Brooke M. Henderson
|-2
|71
|74
|72
|69
|286
|$15,966
|T35
|Elizabeth Szokol
|-2
|73
|69
|75
|69
|286
|$15,966
|T35
|Angel Yin
|-2
|71
|74
|70
|71
|286
|$15,966
|T35
|Aditi Ashok
|-2
|75
|69
|71
|71
|286
|$15,966
|T35
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|-2
|70
|72
|73
|71
|286
|$15,966
|
|T35
|Alexandra Forsterling
|-2
|70
|71
|74
|71
|286
|$15,966
|T35
|Sarah Kemp
|-2
|69
|72
|74
|71
|286
|$15,966
|T35
|Lydia Ko
|-2
|69
|71
|75
|71
|286
|$15,966
|T35
|Mary Liu
|-2
|69
|71
|75
|71
|286
|$15,966
|T35
|Haeran Ryu
|-2
|72
|72
|69
|73
|286
|$15,966
|T46
|Lindsey Weaver-Wright
|-1
|67
|78
|72
|70
|287
|$11,784
|T46
|Grace Kim
|-1
|68
|74
|75
|70
|287
|$11,784
|T46
|Roberta Liti
|-1
|68
|72
|76
|71
|287
|$11,784
|T46
|Jennifer Kupcho
|-1
|72
|73
|69
|73
|287
|$11,784
|T50
|Yuna Nishimura
|E
|73
|71
|74
|70
|288
|$9,580
|T50
|Cheyenne Knight
|E
|71
|74
|72
|71
|288
|$9,580
|T50
|Jing Yan
|E
|73
|72
|71
|72
|288
|$9,580
|T50
|Celine Boutier
|E
|69
|76
|71
|72
|288
|$9,580
|T50
|Georgia Hall
|E
|69
|71
|76
|72
|288
|$9,580
|T50
|Yuri Yoshida
|E
|70
|74
|70
|74
|288
|$9,580
|T50
|Andrea Lee
|E
|71
|71
|72
|74
|288
|$9,580
|T50
|Lauren Hartlage
|E
|72
|73
|68
|75
|288
|$9,580
|58
|Ryann O'Toole
|1
|73
|69
|74
|73
|289
|$8,211
|T59
|Olivia Cowan
|2
|70
|72
|75
|73
|290
|$7,655
|T59
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|2
|73
|72
|71
|74
|290
|$7,655
|T59
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|2
|72
|71
|73
|74
|290
|$7,655
|T62
|Sofia Garcia
|3
|71
|73
|73
|74
|291
|$7,222
|T62
|Gaby Lopez
|3
|71
|71
|72
|77
|291
|$7,222
|64
|Pernilla Lindberg
|4
|70
|71
|75
|76
|292
|$6,996
|T65
|Hyo Joon Jang
|5
|71
|73
|74
|75
|293
|$6,691
|T65
|Alexa Pano
|5
|68
|76
|74
|75
|293
|$6,691
|T65
|Celine Borge
|5
|69
|73
|74
|77
|293
|$6,691
|T68
|Maria Fassi
|6
|68
|74
|76
|76
|294
|$6,310
|T68
|Auston Kim
|6
|70
|75
|71
|78
|294
|$6,310
|70
|Matilda Castren
|7
|71
|71
|76
|77
|295
|$6,083
|71
|Mel Reid
|8
|67
|72
|75
|82
|296
|$6,008
|72
|Jeongeun Lee5
|9
|73
|70
|77
|77
|297
|$5,929