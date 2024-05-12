2024 Cognizant Founders Cup final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup final leaderboard is headed by winner Rose Zhang, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J.

Zhang won her second-career LPGA title this week and her second pro title in a year as a pro, coming back with four birdies in the final five holes to beat Madelene Sagstrom on 24-under 264.

The final round of the tournament was a two-player race, with Gabriela Ruffels finishing in solo third place on 9-under total, 13 shots back of second place.

Zhang won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Cognizant Founders Cup recap notes

Zhang picks up the win in the 11th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time.

By winning the event, Zhang earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 72 players finishing the tournament in the second of two Los Angeles-area events this season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey.

2024 Cognizant Founders Cup final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

