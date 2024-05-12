2024 Cognizant Founders Cup final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
May 12, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rose Zhang Rose Zhang poses with the trophy after winning the during the final match at the 2021 U.S. Girls' Junior at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Md. on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)
The 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup final leaderboard is headed by winner Rose Zhang, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J.

Zhang won her second-career LPGA title this week and her second pro title in a year as a pro, coming back with four birdies in the final five holes to beat Madelene Sagstrom on 24-under 264.

The final round of the tournament was a two-player race, with Gabriela Ruffels finishing in solo third place on 9-under total, 13 shots back of second place.

Zhang won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Cognizant Founders Cup recap notes

Zhang picks up the win in the 11th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time.

By winning the event, Zhang earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 72 players finishing the tournament in the second of two Los Angeles-area events this season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey.

2024 Cognizant Founders Cup final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Rose Zhang -24 63 68 67 66 264 $450,000
2 Madelene Sagstrom -22 65 66 66 69 266 $277,738
3 Gabriela Ruffels -9 69 72 67 71 279 $201,479
T4 Ruoning Yin -8 70 74 68 68 280 $127,984
T4 Peiyun Chien -8 69 72 68 71 280 $127,984
T4 Xiyu Lin -8 68 73 68 71 280 $127,984
T7 Linn Grant -7 73 69 72 67 281 $69,492
T7 Pajaree Anannarukarn -7 68 73 72 68 281 $69,492
T7 Minjee Lee -7 70 70 72 69 281 $69,492
T7 Wichanee Meechai -7 70 74 67 70 281 $69,492
T7 Nelly Korda -7 69 66 73 73 281 $69,492
T12 Patty Tavatanakit -6 72 72 70 68 282 $45,871
T12 Leona Maguire -6 66 76 71 69 282 $45,871
T12 Jin Young Ko -6 72 69 72 69 282 $45,871
T12 Nasa Hataoka -6 69 71 73 69 282 $45,871
T12 Anna Nordqvist -6 75 69 67 71 282 $45,871
T12 Sei Young Kim -6 72 69 67 74 282 $45,871
T18 Ariya Jutanugarn -5 71 73 69 70 283 $33,801
T18 Jin Hee Im -5 68 72 73 70 283 $33,801
T18 Jenny Shin -5 72 71 69 71 283 $33,801
T18 Hannah Green -5 69 71 72 71 283 $33,801
T18 Stephanie Kyriacou -5 66 79 66 72 283 $33,801
T18 Perrine Delacour -5 69 74 68 72 283 $33,801
T18 Nataliya Guseva -5 71 71 68 73 283 $33,801
T25 Esther Henseleit -4 71 74 70 69 284 $27,447
T25 Marina Alex -4 68 72 72 72 284 $27,447
T25 Carlota Ciganda -4 68 73 70 73 284 $27,447
T25 Yan Liu -4 68 70 73 73 284 $27,447
T29 Yuka Saso -3 73 69 73 70 285 $22,504
T29 Mi Hyang Lee -3 69 71 75 70 285 $22,504
T29 Yealimi Noh -3 72 72 70 71 285 $22,504
T29 Isi Gabsa -3 71 71 71 72 285 $22,504
T29 Narin An -3 66 75 71 73 285 $22,504
T29 Mao Saigo -3 71 70 68 76 285 $22,504
T35 Yu Jin Sung -2 69 72 78 67 286 $15,966
T35 Brooke M. Henderson -2 71 74 72 69 286 $15,966
T35 Elizabeth Szokol -2 73 69 75 69 286 $15,966
T35 Angel Yin -2 71 74 70 71 286 $15,966
T35 Aditi Ashok -2 75 69 71 71 286 $15,966
T35 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -2 70 72 73 71 286 $15,966
T35 Alexandra Forsterling -2 70 71 74 71 286 $15,966
T35 Sarah Kemp -2 69 72 74 71 286 $15,966
T35 Lydia Ko -2 69 71 75 71 286 $15,966
T35 Mary Liu -2 69 71 75 71 286 $15,966
T35 Haeran Ryu -2 72 72 69 73 286 $15,966
T46 Lindsey Weaver-Wright -1 67 78 72 70 287 $11,784
T46 Grace Kim -1 68 74 75 70 287 $11,784
T46 Roberta Liti -1 68 72 76 71 287 $11,784
T46 Jennifer Kupcho -1 72 73 69 73 287 $11,784
T50 Yuna Nishimura E 73 71 74 70 288 $9,580
T50 Cheyenne Knight E 71 74 72 71 288 $9,580
T50 Jing Yan E 73 72 71 72 288 $9,580
T50 Celine Boutier E 69 76 71 72 288 $9,580
T50 Georgia Hall E 69 71 76 72 288 $9,580
T50 Yuri Yoshida E 70 74 70 74 288 $9,580
T50 Andrea Lee E 71 71 72 74 288 $9,580
T50 Lauren Hartlage E 72 73 68 75 288 $9,580
58 Ryann O'Toole 1 73 69 74 73 289 $8,211
T59 Olivia Cowan 2 70 72 75 73 290 $7,655
T59 Jasmine Suwannapura 2 73 72 71 74 290 $7,655
T59 Moriya Jutanugarn 2 72 71 73 74 290 $7,655
T62 Sofia Garcia 3 71 73 73 74 291 $7,222
T62 Gaby Lopez 3 71 71 72 77 291 $7,222
64 Pernilla Lindberg 4 70 71 75 76 292 $6,996
T65 Hyo Joon Jang 5 71 73 74 75 293 $6,691
T65 Alexa Pano 5 68 76 74 75 293 $6,691
T65 Celine Borge 5 69 73 74 77 293 $6,691
T68 Maria Fassi 6 68 74 76 76 294 $6,310
T68 Auston Kim 6 70 75 71 78 294 $6,310
70 Matilda Castren 7 71 71 76 77 295 $6,083
71 Mel Reid 8 67 72 75 82 296 $6,008
72 Jeongeun Lee5 9 73 70 77 77 297 $5,929

