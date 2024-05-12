2024 Cognizant Founders Cup money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
CMC LPGA Tour

2024 Cognizant Founders Cup money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout

May 12, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rose Zhang Rose Zhang poses with the trophy after winning the during the final match at the 2021 U.S. Girls' Junior at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Md. on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)
The 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup prize money payout is from the $3 million purse, with 72 professional players who complete four rounds at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Cognizant Founders Cup prize pool is at $450,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $277,738. The Cognizant Founders Cup prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $5,930.

Cognizant Founders Cup field is headed by Rose Zhang, Madelene Sagstrom, Nelly Korda and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup from the correct 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with this being a standard event with standard-level points.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 Cognizant Founders Cup prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $450,000
2 $277,738
3 $201,480
4 $155,859
5 $125,450
6 $102,641
7 $85,915
8 $75,271
9 $67,668
10 $61,584
11 $57,021
12 $53,220
13 $49,874
14 $46,834
15 $44,097
16 $41,664
17 $39,537
18 $37,711
19 $36,190
20 $34,973
21 $33,758
22 $32,541
23 $31,325
24 $30,108
25 $29,043
26 $27,981
27 $26,914
28 $25,850
29 $24,787
30 $23,873
31 $22,961
32 $22,047
33 $21,135
34 $20,223
35 $19,464
36 $18,703
37 $17,945
38 $17,182
39 $16,421
40 $15,814
41 $15,206
42 $14,599
43 $13,989
44 $13,382
45 $12,926
46 $12,468
47 $12,012
48 $11,556
49 $11,100
50 $10,644
51 $10,341
52 $10,035
53 $9,730
54 $9,429
55 $9,123
56 $8,818
57 $8,517
58 $8,211
59 $7,908
60 $7,603
61 $7,452
62 $7,298
63 $7,147
64 $6,996
65 $6,842
66 $6,691
67 $6,540
68 $6,386
69 $6,235
70 $6,084
71 $6,007
72 $5,930

