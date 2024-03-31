2024 Texas Children's Houston Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
March 31, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Stephan Jaeger Credit: Golfweek
The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Stephan Jaeger, who earns his first-career PGA Tour title with a win at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

Jaeger broke through for his first PGA Tour win in more than 130 starts, earning a one-shot win on 12-under 268 to beat Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Moore, Thomas Detry, Alejandro Tosti and defending champion Tony Finau.

Billy Horschel, Aaron Rai, David Skinns and Max Greyserman finished on 10-under total in a share of seventh place.

Jaeger won the $1,638,000 winner's share of the $9,100,000 purse.

Texas Children's Houston Open recap notes

Jaeger earned 41 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Jaeger earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 83 (of 144) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Valero Texas Open.

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Stephan Jaeger -12 69 66 66 67 268 $1,638,000
T2 Tony Finau -11 69 62 72 66 269 $553,735
T2 Taylor Moore -11 64 71 67 67 269 $553,735
T2 Thomas Detry -11 70 64 67 68 269 $553,735
T2 Alejandro Tosti -11 66 67 68 68 269 $553,735
T2 Scottie Scheffler -11 65 70 66 68 269 $553,735
T7 Billy Horschel -10 71 68 67 64 270 $276,412
T7 Aaron Rai -10 66 70 67 67 270 $276,412
T7 Max Greyserman -10 67 69 67 67 270 $276,412
T7 David Skinns -10 67 69 65 69 270 $276,412
T11 Alex Noren -9 69 71 66 65 271 $211,575
T11 Nick Dunlap -9 68 71 63 69 271 $211,575
T11 Akshay Bhatia -9 67 68 67 69 271 $211,575
T14 Mackenzie Hughes -8 66 72 69 65 272 $166,075
T14 Davis Riley -8 65 71 71 65 272 $166,075
T14 Tom Hoge -8 71 66 68 67 272 $166,075
T17 Si Woo Kim -7 69 70 68 66 273 $134,225
T17 Erik Barnes -7 72 68 66 67 273 $134,225
T17 Victor Perez -7 68 70 67 68 273 $134,225
T17 Chad Ramey -7 69 66 68 70 273 $134,225
T21 Davis Thompson -6 68 72 68 66 274 $88,725
T21 Gary Woodland -6 69 70 69 66 274 $88,725
T21 Cam Davis -6 68 71 68 67 274 $88,725
T21 Matti Schmid -6 68 69 70 67 274 $88,725
T21 Joe Highsmith -6 65 70 72 67 274 $88,725
T21 Nate Lashley -6 72 68 66 68 274 $88,725
T21 Jacob Bridgeman -6 71 69 65 69 274 $88,725
T28 Sahith Theegala -5 70 70 68 67 275 $65,065
T28 Justin Lower -5 72 67 69 67 275 $65,065
T28 Harry Hall -5 69 71 67 68 275 $65,065
T31 Wyndham Clark -4 70 68 72 66 276 $54,418
T31 Mark Hubbard -4 69 68 72 67 276 $54,418
T31 Martin Laird -4 69 71 68 68 276 $54,418
T31 K.H. Lee -4 68 72 68 68 276 $54,418
T31 Ryan Moore -4 70 71 66 69 276 $54,418
T36 Jhonattan Vegas -3 71 70 71 65 277 $39,635
T36 Joseph Bramlett -3 71 70 68 68 277 $39,635
T36 Taylor Pendrith -3 68 73 68 68 277 $39,635
T36 Ben Griffin -3 72 68 69 68 277 $39,635
T36 Wilson Furr -3 64 75 70 68 277 $39,635
T36 Peter Malnati -3 68 73 67 69 277 $39,635
T36 J.J. Spaun -3 68 69 71 69 277 $39,635
T36 Kurt Kitayama -3 73 68 66 70 277 $39,635
T36 Ben Silverman -3 70 68 69 70 277 $39,635
T45 Greyson Sigg -2 68 73 70 67 278 $25,503
T45 Roger Sloan -2 68 71 71 68 278 $25,503
T45 Bud Cauley -2 70 71 68 69 278 $25,503
T45 Daniel Berger -2 70 70 69 69 278 $25,503
T45 Chandler Phillips -2 74 67 67 70 278 $25,503
T45 S.H. Kim -2 68 72 68 70 278 $25,503
T45 Cameron Champ -2 70 68 68 72 278 $25,503
T45 Kevin Dougherty -2 68 69 69 72 278 $25,503
T53 Ryan Brehm -1 70 71 71 67 279 $21,521
T53 Andrew Novak -1 68 71 73 67 279 $21,521
T53 Austin Cook -1 70 71 70 68 279 $21,521
T53 Chan Kim -1 71 67 70 71 279 $21,521
T57 Chris Gotterup E 67 74 70 69 280 $20,475
T57 Nick Hardy E 71 70 70 69 280 $20,475
T57 Beau Hossler E 66 73 71 70 280 $20,475
T57 Pierceson Coody E 69 71 69 71 280 $20,475
T57 Sam Stevens E 73 68 67 72 280 $20,475
T57 Lanto Griffin E 71 68 69 72 280 $20,475
T57 Adam Svensson E 66 73 68 73 280 $20,475
T64 Sam Ryder 1 69 70 74 68 281 $19,383
T64 Tyson Alexander 1 70 67 76 68 281 $19,383
T64 Adam Long 1 73 67 72 69 281 $19,383
T64 Michael Kim 1 71 70 70 70 281 $19,383
T64 Harrison Endycott 1 69 72 69 71 281 $19,383
T69 Scott Gutschewski 2 70 70 72 70 282 $18,655
T69 Callum Tarren 2 70 68 70 74 282 $18,655
T69 Garrick Higgo 2 68 70 69 75 282 $18,655
T72 Sam Bennett 3 69 72 74 68 283 $18,200
T72 James Hahn 3 70 69 72 72 283 $18,200
T74 Patrick Rodgers 4 67 74 73 70 284 $17,654
T74 Emilio Gonzalez 4 73 68 72 71 284 $17,654
T74 Ryan Palmer 4 69 70 73 72 284 $17,654
T74 Will Zalatoris 4 74 67 70 73 284 $17,654
T78 Ryan Fox 5 71 70 73 71 285 $17,017
T78 Dylan Wu 5 71 69 72 73 285 $17,017
T78 Raul Pereda 5 71 68 71 75 285 $17,017
81 Adrien Dumont de Chassart 6 69 72 73 72 286 $16,653
82 Aaron Baddeley 7 72 69 74 72 287 $16,471
83 Vincent Norrman 8 68 71 78 71 288 $16,289

