2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Stephan Jaeger, who earns his first-career PGA Tour title with a win at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

Jaeger broke through for his first PGA Tour win in more than 130 starts, earning a one-shot win on 12-under 268 to beat Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Moore, Thomas Detry, Alejandro Tosti and defending champion Tony Finau.

Billy Horschel, Aaron Rai, David Skinns and Max Greyserman finished on 10-under total in a share of seventh place.

Jaeger won the $1,638,000 winner's share of the $9,100,000 purse.

Texas Children's Houston Open recap notes

Jaeger earned 41 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Jaeger earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 83 (of 144) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Valero Texas Open.

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details