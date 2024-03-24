2024 Valspar Championship money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
March 24, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Valspar Championship prize money payout is from the $8.4 million purse, with 77 professional players who complete four rounds at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course near Tampa, Fla., earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of Valspar Championship prize pool is at $1,512,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $915,600 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Valspar Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $16,044.

The Valspar Championship field is headed by Keith Mitchell, Cameron Young, Seamus Power and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard is topped by Mitchell, who hopes for another PGA Tour win.

This tournament started with 152 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Valspar Championship from the correct 2024 Valspar Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 Valspar Championship prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 50 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all standard events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 51 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets berths into all four 2024 majors for three years, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 Valspar Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,512,000
2 $915,600
3 $579,600
4 $411,600
5 $344,400
6 $304,500
7 $283,500
8 $262,500
9 $245,700
10 $228,900
11 $212,100
12 $195,300
13 $178,500
14 $161,700
15 $153,300
16 $144,900
17 $136,500
18 $128,100
19 $119,700
20 $111,300
21 $102,900
22 $94,500
23 $87,780
24 $81,060
25 $74,340
26 $67,620
27 $65,100
28 $62,580
29 $60,060
30 $57,540
31 $55,020
32 $52,500
33 $49,980
34 $47,880
35 $45,780
36 $43,680
37 $41,580
38 $39,900
39 $38,220
40 $36,540
41 $34,860
42 $33,180
43 $31,500
44 $29,820
45 $28,140
46 $26,460
47 $24,780
48 $23,436
49 $22,260
50 $21,588
51 $21,084
52 $20,580
53 $20,244
54 $19,908
55 $19,740
56 $19,572
57 $19,404
58 $19,236
59 $19,068
60 $18,900
61 $18,732
62 $18,564
63 $18,396
64 $18,228
65 $18,060
66 $17,892
67 $17,724
68 $17,556
69 $17,388
70 $17,220
71 $17,052
72 $16,884
73 $16,716
74 $16,548
75 $16,380
76 $16,212
77 $16,044

