The 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $300,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship field is headed by Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda and more of the best players in the world.

This is the sixth event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule.

With 144 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $300,000 2 $188,651 3 $136,853 4 $105,866 5 $85,210 6 $69,718 7 $58,357 8 $51,127 9 $45,962 10 $41,831 11 $38,731 12 $36,149 13 $33,877 14 $31,811 15 $29,952 16 $28,299 17 $26,855 18 $25,615 19 $24,582 20 $23,755 21 $22,930 22 $22,103 23 $21,278 24 $20,450 25 $19,728 26 $19,006 27 $18,281 28 $17,558 29 $16,835 30 $16,216 31 $15,595 32 $14,976 33 $14,357 34 $13,736 35 $13,221 36 $12,704 37 $12,189 38 $11,671 39 $11,154 40 $10,742 41 $10,329 42 $9,917 43 $9,502 44 $9,089 45 $8,779 46 $8,469 47 $8,159 48 $7,849 49 $7,539 50 $7,230 51 $7,024 52 $6,817 53 $6,609 54 $6,405 55 $6,197 56 $5,990 57 $5,784 58 $5,577 59 $5,371 60 $5,165 61 $5,062 62 $4,957 63 $4,855 64 $4,752 65 $4,647

