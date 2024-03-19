2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
CMC LPGA Tour

2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

March 19, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Nelly Korda in 2018
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $300,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship field is headed by Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda and more of the best players in the world.

This is the sixth event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule.

With 144 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $300,000
2 $188,651
3 $136,853
4 $105,866
5 $85,210
6 $69,718
7 $58,357
8 $51,127
9 $45,962
10 $41,831
11 $38,731
12 $36,149
13 $33,877
14 $31,811
15 $29,952
16 $28,299
17 $26,855
18 $25,615
19 $24,582
20 $23,755
21 $22,930
22 $22,103
23 $21,278
24 $20,450
25 $19,728
26 $19,006
27 $18,281
28 $17,558
29 $16,835
30 $16,216
31 $15,595
32 $14,976
33 $14,357
34 $13,736
35 $13,221
36 $12,704
37 $12,189
38 $11,671
39 $11,154
40 $10,742
41 $10,329
42 $9,917
43 $9,502
44 $9,089
45 $8,779
46 $8,469
47 $8,159
48 $7,849
49 $7,539
50 $7,230
51 $7,024
52 $6,817
53 $6,609
54 $6,405
55 $6,197
56 $5,990
57 $5,784
58 $5,577
59 $5,371
60 $5,165
61 $5,062
62 $4,957
63 $4,855
64 $4,752
65 $4,647

2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship purse?

The 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship purse is $2 million.

How much is the 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship winner's share?

The 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship winner's share is $300,000.

What is the 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship field size?

The 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship field features 144 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship?

There is a 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties at the 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is the founder, owner and operator of Golf News Net.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.