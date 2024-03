2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

Korda won with a birdie on the first hole a sudden-death playoff against Ryann O'Toole after both players finished a windy Sunday tied on 9-under 275.

Alison Lee and Gabi Ruffels finished in a share for third place, with Lee struggling to keep pace to pick up the big LPGA win.

Korda won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the sixth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the 10th time.

By winning the event, Korda earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 69 players finishing the tournament.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Ford Championship in Arizona.

2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details