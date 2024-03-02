Future US Women’s Open venues and dates through 2048: confirmed and speculative

We now know future US Women's Open venues through 2031, giving us a clear idea about the future sites of the championship, including the championship visiting exciting, elevated venues for the biggest tournament in women's golf.

With the new USGA deal to establish Pinehurst No. 2 as the first-ever US Open anchor site, followed by deals with Oakmont Country Club and Pebble Beach Golf Links, we also have some of the venues well into the 2050s. Merion Golf Club in Pennsylvania has also committed to hosting several Opens in the future.

However, even though we know sites for the 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, 2031 US Opens, we can use our crystal ball to look to future US Women's Open sites all the way through 2048.

Future US Women's Open venues announced

Unlike the U.S. Open, it is very difficult to predict where the biggest championship in women's golf will go next. So what about from 2032 and beyond? Let’s make some guesses.

Newport Country Club, R.I. -- Newport has a special place in golf history as the host of the first U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur. It did a great job hosting in 2006, when Annika Sorenstam won her third Open in a playoff over Pat Hurst. It gets another crack at the Women's Open.

Cherry Hills, Colo. -- The 2005 U.S. Women's Open was one of the best ever played and ended in dramatic fashion. Known for its great finishes, Cherry Hills can't host the Open, but it sure can handle prestigious championships without the Open-sized footprint.

Streamsong (Red), Fla. -- This may seem somewhat outlandish -- who wants to play the Open in Florida in June? However, the USGA has showed a willingness to bump up the Women's Open for the proper venue. This would be a spectacular one.

Sebonack, N.Y. -- Sebonack is a modern gem that seemed well received in 2013. The USGA likes an occasional home game, so this would make some sense, pending club approval. Would love to see the Women's Open at National Golf Links or Shinnecock Hills, though.

Blackwolf Run, Wis. -- The Kohler course will get another run at a U.S. Women's Open, even if it wasn't much of a contest for Na Yeon Choi in 2012. The '98 Open, won by Se Ri Pak in a 20-hole playoff over Jenny Chausiriporn cemented its status.

Recent past US Women's Open venues