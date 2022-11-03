Chicago Golf Club to host 2033 US Women’s Open, 2036 Walker Cup

Chicago Golf Club, one of the five original founding clubs of the United States Golf Association, has agreed to host two of the USGA's biggest championships: the 2033 US Women's Open and 2036 Walker Cup.

The club, located in the Chicago suburbs, most recently hosted the inaugural US Senior Women's Open in 2018. The club has hosted 12 total USGA championships, with only six courses hosting more USGA events dating back to the organization's 1894 founding.

“The history of the USGA and American golf can’t be told without Chicago Golf Club, and just over 125 years after hosting its first USGA championship, we’re thrilled to announce our return for two additional significant events,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer.

“With the tremendous support of its members and some of the game’s most iconic architecture, we’re confident that Chicago Golf Club will deliver memorable moments and an opportunity for golf fans around the world to see one of America’s finest golf venues.”

Chicago Golf Club was founded in 1892 and debuted the first 18-hole course in the United States in 1893. Charles Blair (C.B.) Macdonald founded the club. He was the first US Amateur champion in 1895 and served as the first vice-president of the USGA. He also designed the original Chicago Golf Club course and layout, with Seth Raynor redesigning components of the course which opened in 1923.

The course has been restored to the original fairway lines and dimensions for all 128 bunkers on the course, including 13 added back in after maps of Raynor's original layout were unearthed. The geometric-shaped greens are confounding, and the lack of trees on much of the property makes for great viewing.

“Hosting the best players in the world – men, women, amateur and professional – for USGA events is a point of pride for our club and a significant part of our long history,” said Herb Getz, Chicago Golf Club president. “We very much look forward to building upon that history and continuing our valued partnership with the USGA on an even larger stage well into the future.”

The venue has staged USGA championships in three centuries – U.S. Open (1897, 1900 and 1911); U.S. Amateur (1897, 1905, 1909 and 1912); U.S. Women’s Amateur (1903); Walker Cup (1928 and 2005); U.S. Senior Amateur (1979) and U.S. Senior Women’s Open (2018).