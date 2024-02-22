The 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand purse is set for $1.7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $255,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand field is headed by Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson and more of the best players in the world.

This is the third event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule.

With 72 players in the field, there is not a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Siam Country Club in Chonburi, Thailand.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 Honda LPGA Thailand purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $255,000 2 $157,385 3 $114,172 4 $88,320 5 $71,088 6 $58,163 7 $48,685 8 $42,653 9 $38,345 10 $34,898 11 $32,312 12 $30,158 13 $28,262 14 $26,539 15 $24,988 16 $23,610 17 $22,404 18 $21,369 19 $20,508 20 $19,818 21 $19,129 22 $18,440 23 $17,751 24 $17,061 25 $16,458 26 $15,856 27 $15,251 28 $14,648 29 $14,046 30 $13,528 31 $13,011 32 $12,494 33 $11,977 34 $11,460 35 $11,030 36 $10,598 37 $10,169 38 $9,737 39 $9,305 40 $8,961 41 $8,617 42 $8,273 43 $7,927 44 $7,583 45 $7,325 46 $7,065 47 $6,807 48 $6,548 49 $6,290 50 $6,032 51 $5,860 52 $5,687 53 $5,514 54 $5,343 55 $5,170 56 $4,997 57 $4,826 58 $4,653 59 $4,481 60 $4,308 61 $4,223 62 $4,135 63 $4,050 64 $3,964 65 $3,877 66 $3,791 67 $3,706 68 $3,619 69 $3,533 70 $3,448 71 $3,404 72 $3,360

