2024 Honda LPGA Thailand purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2024 Honda LPGA Thailand purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

February 22, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Sei Young Kim
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand purse is set for $1.7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $255,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand field is headed by Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson and more of the best players in the world.

This is the third event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule.

With 72 players in the field, there is not a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Siam Country Club in Chonburi, Thailand.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 Honda LPGA Thailand purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $255,000
2 $157,385
3 $114,172
4 $88,320
5 $71,088
6 $58,163
7 $48,685
8 $42,653
9 $38,345
10 $34,898
11 $32,312
12 $30,158
13 $28,262
14 $26,539
15 $24,988
16 $23,610
17 $22,404
18 $21,369
19 $20,508
20 $19,818
21 $19,129
22 $18,440
23 $17,751
24 $17,061
25 $16,458
26 $15,856
27 $15,251
28 $14,648
29 $14,046
30 $13,528
31 $13,011
32 $12,494
33 $11,977
34 $11,460
35 $11,030
36 $10,598
37 $10,169
38 $9,737
39 $9,305
40 $8,961
41 $8,617
42 $8,273
43 $7,927
44 $7,583
45 $7,325
46 $7,065
47 $6,807
48 $6,548
49 $6,290
50 $6,032
51 $5,860
52 $5,687
53 $5,514
54 $5,343
55 $5,170
56 $4,997
57 $4,826
58 $4,653
59 $4,481
60 $4,308
61 $4,223
62 $4,135
63 $4,050
64 $3,964
65 $3,877
66 $3,791
67 $3,706
68 $3,619
69 $3,533
70 $3,448
71 $3,404
72 $3,360

2024 Honda LPGA Thailand: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand purse?

The 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand purse is $1.7 million.

How much is the 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand winner's share?

The 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand winner's share is $255,000.

What is the 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand field size?

The 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand field features 72 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand?

There is no 36-hole cut at the 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.