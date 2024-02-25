2024 Honda LPGA Thailand final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand final leaderboard is headed by winner Patty Tavatanakit, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Siam Country Club in Chonburi, Thailand.

Tavatanakit managed to win the event with a birdie on the 72nd hole of the tournament to win for the first time on the LPGA Tour since her major breakthrough.

Her 21-under 267 total was good enough to beat Albane Valenzuela by a single shot for her second win in as many starts between the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour.

Tavatanakit won the $255,000 winner's share of the $1,700,000 purse. Two amateurs made the cut and did not get paid for their finish this week.

Honda LPGA Thailand recap notes

Tavatanakit picks up the win in the third LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time.

By winning the event, Tavatanakit earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut with 72 players finishing the tournament. This was a limited-field, no-cut event.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next month with the 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship.

2024 Honda LPGA Thailand final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

