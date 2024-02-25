2024 Honda LPGA Thailand final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured LPGA Tour

2024 Honda LPGA Thailand final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

February 25, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of Patty Tavatanakit NAPLES, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan (R) presents the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award to Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 18, 2021 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand final leaderboard is headed by winner Patty Tavatanakit, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Siam Country Club in Chonburi, Thailand.

Tavatanakit managed to win the event with a birdie on the 72nd hole of the tournament to win for the first time on the LPGA Tour since her major breakthrough.

Her 21-under 267 total was good enough to beat Albane Valenzuela by a single shot for her second win in as many starts between the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour.

Tavatanakit won the $255,000 winner's share of the $1,700,000 purse. Two amateurs made the cut and did not get paid for their finish this week.

Honda LPGA Thailand recap notes

Tavatanakit picks up the win in the third LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time.

By winning the event, Tavatanakit earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut with 72 players finishing the tournament. This was a limited-field, no-cut event.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next month with the 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship.

2024 Honda LPGA Thailand final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Patty Tavatanakit -21 67 67 66 67 267 $255,000
2 Albane Valenzuela -20 70 65 70 63 268 $158,182
T3 Sei Young Kim -18 66 68 71 65 270 $101,759
T3 Hye-Jin Choi -18 70 69 65 66 270 $101,759
T5 Natthakritta Vongtaveelap -17 67 71 68 65 271 $64,953
T5 Hyo Joo Kim -17 67 68 69 67 271 $64,953
T7 Lilia Vu -16 73 67 67 65 272 $45,900
T7 Emily Kristine Pedersen -16 69 70 65 68 272 $45,900
T9 Hae Ran Ryu -15 71 69 68 65 273 $34,100
T9 Jaravee Boonchant -15 68 67 71 67 273 $34,100
T9 Brooke Henderson -15 67 70 68 68 273 $34,100
T9 Madelene Sagstrom -15 67 67 69 70 273 $34,100
T13 Chisato Iwai -14 70 67 70 67 274 $26,731
T13 Xiyu Lin -14 69 68 70 67 274 $26,731
T13 Ariya Jutanugarn -14 72 65 68 69 274 $26,731
T16 Erika Hara -13 68 72 67 68 275 $23,123
T16 Yuka Saso -13 69 69 68 69 275 $23,123
T18 Jenny Shin -12 67 72 67 70 276 $21,478
T18 Suvichaya Vinijchaitham (a) -12 68 70 67 71 276 $0
T20 Mi Hyang Lee -11 67 75 70 65 277 $19,919
T20 Jin Young Ko -11 68 71 70 68 277 $19,919
T20 Danielle Kang -11 69 68 72 68 277 $19,919
T23 Narin An -10 72 72 68 66 278 $16,888
T23 Amy Yang -10 73 70 67 68 278 $16,888
T23 Peiyun Chien -10 64 72 74 68 278 $16,888
T23 Lauren Coughlin -10 73 70 66 69 278 $16,888
T23 Georgia Hall -10 71 69 69 69 278 $16,888
T23 Ayaka Furue -10 67 69 70 72 278 $16,888
T29 Bianca Pagdanganan -9 71 68 72 68 279 $14,419
T29 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -9 68 73 67 71 279 $14,419
T31 Sarah Kemp -8 74 70 68 68 280 $11,388
T31 Aditi Ashok -8 71 70 71 68 280 $11,388
T31 Linnea Strom -8 69 71 72 68 280 $11,388
T31 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -8 69 71 71 69 280 $11,388
T31 Sarah Schmelzel -8 70 68 72 70 280 $11,388
T31 Elizabeth Szokol -8 68 69 73 70 280 $11,388
T31 Chanettee Wannasaen -8 74 71 64 71 280 $11,388
T31 Maja Stark -8 71 72 66 71 280 $11,388
T31 Leona Maguire -8 70 67 71 72 280 $11,388
T31 Grace Kim -8 69 70 68 73 280 $11,388
T41 Stephanie Kyriacou -7 71 70 72 68 281 $8,155
T41 Allisen Corpuz -7 70 70 72 69 281 $8,155
T41 A Lim Kim -7 69 69 74 69 281 $8,155
T41 Moriya Jutanugarn -7 74 68 68 71 281 $8,155
T41 Nasa Hataoka -7 69 71 70 71 281 $8,155
T41 Alexa Pano -7 71 69 68 73 281 $8,155
48 Lucy Li -6 70 70 68 74 282 $7,101
T41 Eila Galitsky (a) -7 70 68 70 73 281 $0
T49 Pornanong Phatlum -5 68 74 71 70 283 $6,339
T49 Eun-Hee Ji -5 71 70 72 70 283 $6,339
T49 Perrine Delacour -5 70 70 73 70 283 $6,339
T49 Esther Henseleit -5 68 68 74 73 283 $6,339
T49 Celine Boutier -5 72 70 67 74 283 $6,339
T54 Yuna Nishimura -4 72 70 74 68 284 $5,456
T54 Yu Liu -4 72 68 74 70 284 $5,456
T54 Charley Hull -4 75 69 69 71 284 $5,456
T54 Hannah Green -4 69 72 70 73 284 $5,456
T58 Gemma Dryburgh -3 74 72 69 70 285 $4,936
T58 Ruoning Yin -3 69 72 70 74 285 $4,936
T60 Akie Iwai -2 71 74 73 68 286 $4,382
T60 Anna Nordqvist -2 74 68 74 70 286 $4,382
T60 Jennifer Kupcho -2 73 71 68 74 286 $4,382
T60 Pajaree Anannarukarn -2 72 69 71 74 286 $4,382
T60 Gaby Lopez -2 72 69 70 75 286 $4,382
T65 Jasmine Suwannapura -1 75 71 70 71 287 $3,984
T65 Linn Grant -1 70 72 73 72 287 $3,984
T65 Andrea Lee -1 70 71 72 74 287 $3,984
68 Azahara Munoz E 72 71 72 73 288 $3,811
69 Hinako Shibuno 1 72 66 76 75 289 $3,724
70 Celine Borge 6 70 77 75 72 294 $3,637
71 Yuting Shi 7 73 72 74 76 295 $3,551

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.