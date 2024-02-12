The Genesis Invitational history, results and past winners

The Genesis Invitational is the PGA Tour's Los Angeles area event on the schedule. The event is the best part of the West Coast Swing, which runs through California and Arizona.
The Genesis Invitational became a PGA Tour event in 1926, known then as the Los Angeles Open. It originally wasn't played at Riviera Country Club, which first took over as event host in 1929. Los Angeles Country Club was the original host.
Like many older PGA Tour events, it evolved from a city open championship and moved around the area. However, the tournament took on increased prestige when the likes of Lloyd Mangrum, Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer became frequent champions of the event.
In recent memory, the tournament has been hosted by Tiger Woods, turning the event into an invitational on the level of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament. The tournament is now a Signature event, featuring a $20 million purse.
Macdonald Smith and Lloyd Mangrum are tied with the most wins in this event's history, with four each. Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer and Bubba Watson have won it three times each.
The Genesis Invitational format
The Genesis Invitational is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The field of 120 is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
The Genesis Invitational host courses
- Riviera Country Club: 1929–30, 1941, 1945–53, 1973–82, 1984–97, 1999–present
- Valencia Country Club: 1998
- Rancho Park Golf Course: 1956–67, 1969–72, 1983
- Brookside Golf Course: 1968
- Inglewood Country Club: 1955
- Fox Hills Country Club: 1954
- Wilshire Country Club: 1928, 1931, 1933, 1944
- Hillcrest Country Club: 1932, 1942
- Los Angeles Country Club: 1926, 1934–36, 1940
- Griffith Park (Wilson Course): 1937–39
- El Caballero Country Club: 1927
The Genesis Invitational past sponsors
The Genesis Invitational has had a variety of names and sponsors over the years:
- Los Angeles Open: 1926-1970, 1984-1988
- Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open: 1971-1983
- Nissan Los Angeles Open: 1989-1994
- Nissan Open: 1995-2007
- Northern Trust Open: 2008-2016
- Genesis Open: 2017-2019
- The Genesis Invitational: 2020-present
The Genesis Invitational history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2023
|Jon Rahm
|267
|−17
|2
|$3,600,000
|2022
|Joaquin Niemann
|265
|−19
|2
|$2,160,000
|2021
|Max Homa
|272
|−12
|PO
|$1,674,000
|2020
|Adam Scott (2)
|273
|−11
|2
|$1,674,000
|2019
|J. B. Holmes
|270
|−14
|1
|$1,332,000
|2018
|Bubba Watson (3)
|272
|−12
|2
|$1,296,000
|2017
|Dustin Johnson
|267
|−17
|5
|$1,260,000
|2016
|Bubba Watson (2)
|269
|−15
|1
|$1,224,000
|
|2015
|James Hahn
|278
|−6
|PO
|$1,206,000
|2014
|Bubba Watson
|269
|−15
|2
|$1,206,000
|2013
|John Merrick
|273
|−11
|PO
|$1,188,000
|2012
|Bill Haas
|277
|−7
|PO
|$1,188,000
|2011
|Aaron Baddeley
|272
|−12
|2
|$1,170,000
|2010
|Steve Stricker
|268
|−16
|2
|$1,152,000
|2009
|Phil Mickelson (2)
|269
|−15
|1
|$1,134,000
|2008
|Phil Mickelson
|272
|−12
|2
|$1,116,000
|
|2007
|Charles Howell III
|268
|−16
|PO
|$936,000
|2006
|Rory Sabbatini
|271
|−13
|1
|$918,000
|2005
|Adam Scott
|133[a]
|−9
|PO
|$864,000
|2004
|Mike Weir (2)
|267
|−17
|1
|$864,000
|2003
|Mike Weir
|275
|−9
|PO
|$810,000
|2002
|Len Mattiace
|269
|−15
|1
|$666,000
|2001
|Robert Allenby
|276
|−8
|PO
|$612,000
|2000
|Kirk Triplett
|272
|−12
|1
|$558,000
|
|1999
|Ernie Els
|270
|−14
|2
|$504,000
|1998
|Billy Mayfair
|272
|−12
|PO
|$378,000
|1997
|Nick Faldo
|272
|−12
|3
|$252,000
|1996
|Craig Stadler
|278
|−6
|1
|$216,000
|1995
|Corey Pavin (2)
|268
|−16
|3
|$216,000
|1994
|Corey Pavin
|271
|−13
|2
|$180,000
|1993
|Tom Kite
|206[b]
|−7
|3
|$180,000
|1992
|Fred Couples (2)
|269
|−15
|PO
|$180,000
|
|1991
|Ted Schulz
|272
|−12
|1
|$180,000
|1990
|Fred Couples
|266
|−18
|3
|$180,000
|1989
|Mark Calcavecchia
|272
|−12
|1
|$180,000
|1988
|Chip Beck
|267
|−17
|4
|$135,000
|1987
|Chen Tze-chung
|275
|−9
|PO
|$108,000
|1986
|Doug Tewell
|270
|−14
|7
|$81,000
|1985
|Lanny Wadkins (2)
|264
|−20
|7
|$72,000
|1984
|David Edwards
|279
|−5
|3
|$72,000
|
|1983
|Gil Morgan (2)
|270
|−14
|2
|$54,000
|1982
|Tom Watson (2)
|271
|−13
|PO
|$54,000
|1981
|Johnny Miller
|270
|−14
|2
|$54,000
|1980
|Tom Watson
|276
|−8
|1
|$45,000
|1979
|Lanny Wadkins
|276
|−8
|1
|$45,000
|1978
|Gil Morgan
|278
|−6
|2
|$40,000
|1977
|Tom Purtzer
|273
|−11
|1
|$40,000
|1976
|Hale Irwin
|272
|−12
|2
|$37,000
|1975
|Pat Fitzsimons
|275
|−9
|4
|$30,000
|1974
|Dave Stockton
|276
|−8
|2
|$30,000
|1973
|Rod Funseth
|276
|−8
|3
|$27,000
|1972
|George Archer
|270
|−14
|PO
|$25,000
|1971
|Bob Lunn
|274
|−10
|PO
|$22,000
|1970
|Billy Casper (2)
|276
|−8
|PO
|$20,000
|1969
|Charlie Sifford
|276
|−8
|PO
|$20,000
|1968
|Billy Casper
|274
|−10
|3
|$20,000
|1967
|Arnold Palmer (3)
|269
|−15
|5
|$20,000
|1966
|Arnold Palmer (2)
|273
|−11
|3
|$11,000
|1965
|Paul Harney (2)
|276
|−8
|3
|$12,000
|1964
|Paul Harney
|280
|−4
|1
|$7,500
|1963
|Arnold Palmer
|274
|−10
|3
|$9,000
|1962
|Phil Rodgers
|268
|−16
|9
|$7,500
|1961
|Bob Goalby
|275
|−9
|3
|$7,500
|1960
|Dow Finsterwald
|280
|−4
|3
|$5,500
|1959
|Ken Venturi
|278
|−6
|2
|$5,300
|1958
|Frank Stranahan
|275
|−9
|3
|$7,000
|1957
|Doug Ford
|280
|−4
|1
|$7,000
|1956
|Lloyd Mangrum (4)
|272
|−12
|3
|$6,000
|1955
|Gene Littler
|276
|−8
|2
|$5,000
|1954
|Fred Wampler
|281
|−3
|1
|$4,000
|1953
|Lloyd Mangrum (3)
|280
|−4
|5
|$2,750
|1952
|Tommy Bolt
|289
|5
|PO
|$4,000
|1951
|Lloyd Mangrum (2)
|280
|−4
|1
|$2,600
|1950
|Sam Snead (2)
|280
|−4
|PO
|$2,600
|1949
|Lloyd Mangrum
|284
|E
|3
|$2,600
|1948
|Ben Hogan (3)
|275
|−9
|4
|$2,000
|1947
|Ben Hogan (2)
|280
|−4
|3
|$2,000
|1946
|Byron Nelson
|284
|E
|5
|$2,667
|1945
|Sam Snead
|283
|−1
|1
|$2,666
|1944
|Jug McSpaden
|278
|−6
|3
|$4,300
|1943
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1942
|Ben Hogan
|282
|−6
|PO
|$3,500
|1941
|Johnny Bulla
|281
|−3
|2
|$3,500
|1940
|Lawson Little
|282
|2
|1
|$1,500
|1939
|Jimmy Demaret
|274
|−10
|7
|$1,650
|1938
|Jimmy Thomson
|273
|−11
|4
|$2,100
|1937
|Harry Cooper (2)
|274
|−10
|5
|$2,500
|1936
|Jimmy Hines
|280
|E
|4
|$1,500
|1935
|Vic Ghezzi
|285
|5
|PO
|$1,075
|1934
|Macdonald Smith (4)
|280
|E
|8
|$1,450
|1933
|Craig Wood
|282
|−2
|4
|$1,525
|1932
|Macdonald Smith (3)
|281
|−3
|4
|$2,000
|1931
|Ed Dudley
|285
|1
|2
|$3,500
|1930
|Denny Shute
|296
|12
|4
|$3,500
|1929
|Macdonald Smith (2)
|285
|1
|6
|$3,500
|1928
|Macdonald Smith
|284
|E
|3
|$3,500
|1927
|Bobby Cruickshank
|282
|−6
|6
|$3,500
|1926
|Harry Cooper
|279
|−9
|3
|$3,500