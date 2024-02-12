The Genesis Invitational history, results and past winners
PGA Tour

The Genesis Invitational history, results and past winners

February 12, 2024
Golf News Net
The Genesis Invitational is the PGA Tour's Los Angeles area event on the schedule. The event is the best part of the West Coast Swing, which runs through California and Arizona.

The Genesis Invitational became a PGA Tour event in 1926, known then as the Los Angeles Open. It originally wasn't played at Riviera Country Club, which first took over as event host in 1929. Los Angeles Country Club was the original host.

Like many older PGA Tour events, it evolved from a city open championship and moved around the area. However, the tournament took on increased prestige when the likes of Lloyd Mangrum, Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer became frequent champions of the event.

In recent memory, the tournament has been hosted by Tiger Woods, turning the event into an invitational on the level of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament. The tournament is now a Signature event, featuring a $20 million purse.

Macdonald Smith and Lloyd Mangrum are tied with the most wins in this event's history, with four each. Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer and Bubba Watson have won it three times each.

The Genesis Invitational format

The Genesis Invitational is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 120 is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

The Genesis Invitational host courses

  • Riviera Country Club: 1929–30, 1941, 1945–53, 1973–82, 1984–97, 1999–present
  • Valencia Country Club: 1998
  • Rancho Park Golf Course: 1956–67, 1969–72, 1983
  • Brookside Golf Course: 1968
  • Inglewood Country Club: 1955
  • Fox Hills Country Club: 1954
  • Wilshire Country Club: 1928, 1931, 1933, 1944
  • Hillcrest Country Club: 1932, 1942
  • Los Angeles Country Club: 1926, 1934–36, 1940
  • Griffith Park (Wilson Course): 1937–39
  • El Caballero Country Club: 1927

The Genesis Invitational past sponsors

The Genesis Invitational has had a variety of names and sponsors over the years:

  • Los Angeles Open: 1926-1970, 1984-1988
  • Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open: 1971-1983
  • Nissan Los Angeles Open: 1989-1994
  • Nissan Open: 1995-2007
  • Northern Trust Open: 2008-2016
  • Genesis Open: 2017-2019
  • The Genesis Invitational: 2020-present

The Genesis Invitational history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2023 Jon Rahm 267 −17 2 $3,600,000
2022 Joaquin Niemann 265 −19 2 $2,160,000
2021 Max Homa 272 −12 PO $1,674,000
2020 Adam Scott (2) 273 −11 2 $1,674,000
2019 J. B. Holmes 270 −14 1 $1,332,000
2018 Bubba Watson (3) 272 −12 2 $1,296,000
2017 Dustin Johnson 267 −17 5 $1,260,000
2016 Bubba Watson (2) 269 −15 1 $1,224,000
2015 James Hahn 278 −6 PO $1,206,000
2014 Bubba Watson 269 −15 2 $1,206,000
2013 John Merrick 273 −11 PO $1,188,000
2012 Bill Haas 277 −7 PO $1,188,000
2011 Aaron Baddeley 272 −12 2 $1,170,000
2010 Steve Stricker 268 −16 2 $1,152,000
2009 Phil Mickelson (2) 269 −15 1 $1,134,000
2008 Phil Mickelson 272 −12 2 $1,116,000
2007 Charles Howell III 268 −16 PO $936,000
2006 Rory Sabbatini 271 −13 1 $918,000
2005 Adam Scott 133[a] −9 PO $864,000
2004 Mike Weir (2) 267 −17 1 $864,000
2003 Mike Weir 275 −9 PO $810,000
2002 Len Mattiace 269 −15 1 $666,000
2001 Robert Allenby 276 −8 PO $612,000
2000 Kirk Triplett 272 −12 1 $558,000
1999 Ernie Els 270 −14 2 $504,000
1998 Billy Mayfair 272 −12 PO $378,000
1997 Nick Faldo 272 −12 3 $252,000
1996 Craig Stadler 278 −6 1 $216,000
1995 Corey Pavin (2) 268 −16 3 $216,000
1994 Corey Pavin 271 −13 2 $180,000
1993 Tom Kite 206[b] −7 3 $180,000
1992 Fred Couples (2) 269 −15 PO $180,000
1991 Ted Schulz 272 −12 1 $180,000
1990 Fred Couples 266 −18 3 $180,000
1989 Mark Calcavecchia 272 −12 1 $180,000
1988 Chip Beck 267 −17 4 $135,000
1987 Chen Tze-chung 275 −9 PO $108,000
1986 Doug Tewell 270 −14 7 $81,000
1985 Lanny Wadkins (2) 264 −20 7 $72,000
1984 David Edwards 279 −5 3 $72,000
1983 Gil Morgan (2) 270 −14 2 $54,000
1982 Tom Watson (2) 271 −13 PO $54,000
1981 Johnny Miller 270 −14 2 $54,000
1980 Tom Watson 276 −8 1 $45,000
1979 Lanny Wadkins 276 −8 1 $45,000
1978 Gil Morgan 278 −6 2 $40,000
1977 Tom Purtzer 273 −11 1 $40,000
1976 Hale Irwin 272 −12 2 $37,000
1975 Pat Fitzsimons 275 −9 4 $30,000
1974 Dave Stockton 276 −8 2 $30,000
1973 Rod Funseth 276 −8 3 $27,000
1972 George Archer 270 −14 PO $25,000
1971 Bob Lunn 274 −10 PO $22,000
1970 Billy Casper (2) 276 −8 PO $20,000
1969 Charlie Sifford 276 −8 PO $20,000
1968 Billy Casper 274 −10 3 $20,000
1967 Arnold Palmer (3) 269 −15 5 $20,000
1966 Arnold Palmer (2) 273 −11 3 $11,000
1965 Paul Harney (2) 276 −8 3 $12,000
1964 Paul Harney 280 −4 1 $7,500
1963 Arnold Palmer 274 −10 3 $9,000
1962 Phil Rodgers 268 −16 9 $7,500
1961 Bob Goalby 275 −9 3 $7,500
1960 Dow Finsterwald 280 −4 3 $5,500
1959 Ken Venturi 278 −6 2 $5,300
1958 Frank Stranahan 275 −9 3 $7,000
1957 Doug Ford 280 −4 1 $7,000
1956 Lloyd Mangrum (4) 272 −12 3 $6,000
1955 Gene Littler 276 −8 2 $5,000
1954 Fred Wampler 281 −3 1 $4,000
1953 Lloyd Mangrum (3) 280 −4 5 $2,750
1952 Tommy Bolt 289 5 PO $4,000
1951 Lloyd Mangrum (2) 280 −4 1 $2,600
1950 Sam Snead (2) 280 −4 PO $2,600
1949 Lloyd Mangrum 284 E 3 $2,600
1948 Ben Hogan (3) 275 −9 4 $2,000
1947 Ben Hogan (2) 280 −4 3 $2,000
1946 Byron Nelson 284 E 5 $2,667
1945 Sam Snead 283 −1 1 $2,666
1944 Jug McSpaden 278 −6 3 $4,300
1943 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1942 Ben Hogan 282 −6 PO $3,500
1941 Johnny Bulla 281 −3 2 $3,500
1940 Lawson Little 282 2 1 $1,500
1939 Jimmy Demaret 274 −10 7 $1,650
1938 Jimmy Thomson 273 −11 4 $2,100
1937 Harry Cooper (2) 274 −10 5 $2,500
1936 Jimmy Hines 280 E 4 $1,500
1935 Vic Ghezzi 285 5 PO $1,075
1934 Macdonald Smith (4) 280 E 8 $1,450
1933 Craig Wood 282 −2 4 $1,525
1932 Macdonald Smith (3) 281 −3 4 $2,000
1931 Ed Dudley 285 1 2 $3,500
1930 Denny Shute 296 12 4 $3,500
1929 Macdonald Smith (2) 285 1 6 $3,500
1928 Macdonald Smith 284 E 3 $3,500
1927 Bobby Cruickshank 282 −6 6 $3,500
1926 Harry Cooper 279 −9 3 $3,500

