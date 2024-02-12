The Genesis Invitational history, results and past winners

The Genesis Invitational is the PGA Tour's Los Angeles area event on the schedule. The event is the best part of the West Coast Swing, which runs through California and Arizona.

The Genesis Invitational became a PGA Tour event in 1926, known then as the Los Angeles Open. It originally wasn't played at Riviera Country Club, which first took over as event host in 1929. Los Angeles Country Club was the original host.

Like many older PGA Tour events, it evolved from a city open championship and moved around the area. However, the tournament took on increased prestige when the likes of Lloyd Mangrum, Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer became frequent champions of the event.

In recent memory, the tournament has been hosted by Tiger Woods, turning the event into an invitational on the level of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament. The tournament is now a Signature event, featuring a $20 million purse.

Macdonald Smith and Lloyd Mangrum are tied with the most wins in this event's history, with four each. Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer and Bubba Watson have won it three times each.

The Genesis Invitational format

The Genesis Invitational is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 120 is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

The Genesis Invitational host courses

Riviera Country Club: 1929–30, 1941, 1945–53, 1973–82, 1984–97, 1999–present

Valencia Country Club: 1998

Rancho Park Golf Course: 1956–67, 1969–72, 1983

Brookside Golf Course: 1968

Inglewood Country Club: 1955

Fox Hills Country Club: 1954

Wilshire Country Club: 1928, 1931, 1933, 1944

Hillcrest Country Club: 1932, 1942

Los Angeles Country Club: 1926, 1934–36, 1940

Griffith Park (Wilson Course): 1937–39

El Caballero Country Club: 1927

The Genesis Invitational past sponsors

The Genesis Invitational has had a variety of names and sponsors over the years:

Los Angeles Open: 1926-1970, 1984-1988

Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open: 1971-1983

Nissan Los Angeles Open: 1989-1994

Nissan Open: 1995-2007

Northern Trust Open: 2008-2016

Genesis Open: 2017-2019

The Genesis Invitational: 2020-present

The Genesis Invitational history & results