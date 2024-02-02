2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winners Ben Silverman and Aaron Rodgers, who earned the PGA Tour pro-am win with a victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Silverman and Rodgers, who plays off a 10 handicap and is a future Hall-of-Fame NFL quarterback, shot 5-under 67 in the final round of the shortened event to win on 26-under 1898. That was good enough for a one-shot win over Peter Malnati and Dan Colleran.
Charley Hoffman and tennis pro Mardy Fish finished in solo third place.
As the professional, Silverman won the $10,000 winner's share of the $100,000 purse for the pro-am.
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Rory Mcllroy and Jeff Rhodes (9)
|-17
|63
|64
|127
|$10,000
|T2
|Matthew Fitzpatrick and George Still (10)
|-16
|67
|61
|128
|$7,000
|T2
|Matthieu Pavon and Pascal Grizot (1)
|-16
|63
|65
|128
|$7,000
|T2
|Patrick Cantlay and Egon Durban (9)
|-16
|61
|67
|128
|$7,000
|5
|Thomas Detry and Rich Petit (2)
|-15
|61
|68
|129
|$6,000
|T6
|Erik van Rooyen and Dan Rose (6)
|-14
|62
|68
|130
|$4,875
|T6
|Emiliano Grillo and Pau Gasol (10)
|-14
|65
|65
|130
|$4,875
|T6
|Keith Mitchell and Josh Allen (9)
|-14
|69
|61
|130
|$4,875
|
|T6
|Scottie Scheffler and David Abeles (3)
|-14
|68
|62
|130
|$4,875
|T6
|Sahith Theegala and Shantanu Narayen (8)
|-14
|67
|63
|130
|$4,875
|T6
|Webb Simpson and Jerry Yang (8)
|-14
|67
|63
|130
|$4,875
|T12
|Adam Schenk and Patrick Zalupski (12)
|-13
|65
|66
|131
|$3,125
|T12
|Si Woo Kim and Thomas Laffont (6)
|-13
|64
|67
|131
|$3,125
|T12
|Xander Schauffele and Steve Squeri (11)
|-13
|63
|68
|131
|$3,125
|T12
|Beau Hossler and Aaron Rodgers (4)
|-13
|67
|64
|131
|$3,125
|T12
|Ben Griffin and Jim Kavanaugh (16)
|-13
|67
|64
|131
|$3,125
|
|T12
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Nikesh Arora (10)
|-13
|65
|66
|131
|$3,125
|T12
|Rickie Fowler and Heidi Ueberroth (13)
|-13
|64
|67
|131
|$3,125
|T12
|Sam Ryder and Michael McCarthy (0)
|-13
|66
|65
|131
|$3,125