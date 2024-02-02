2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
February 2, 2024
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winners Ben Silverman and Aaron Rodgers, who earned the PGA Tour pro-am win with a victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Silverman and Rodgers, who plays off a 10 handicap and is a future Hall-of-Fame NFL quarterback, shot 5-under 67 in the final round of the shortened event to win on 26-under 1898. That was good enough for a one-shot win over Peter Malnati and Dan Colleran.

Charley Hoffman and tennis pro Mardy Fish finished in solo third place.

As the professional, Silverman won the $10,000 winner's share of the $100,000 purse for the pro-am.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 TOT MONEY
1 Rory Mcllroy and Jeff Rhodes (9) -17 63 64 127 $10,000
T2 Matthew Fitzpatrick and George Still (10) -16 67 61 128 $7,000
T2 Matthieu Pavon and Pascal Grizot (1) -16 63 65 128 $7,000
T2 Patrick Cantlay and Egon Durban (9) -16 61 67 128 $7,000
5 Thomas Detry and Rich Petit (2) -15 61 68 129 $6,000
T6 Erik van Rooyen and Dan Rose (6) -14 62 68 130 $4,875
T6 Emiliano Grillo and Pau Gasol (10) -14 65 65 130 $4,875
T6 Keith Mitchell and Josh Allen (9) -14 69 61 130 $4,875
T6 Scottie Scheffler and David Abeles (3) -14 68 62 130 $4,875
T6 Sahith Theegala and Shantanu Narayen (8) -14 67 63 130 $4,875
T6 Webb Simpson and Jerry Yang (8) -14 67 63 130 $4,875
T12 Adam Schenk and Patrick Zalupski (12) -13 65 66 131 $3,125
T12 Si Woo Kim and Thomas Laffont (6) -13 64 67 131 $3,125
T12 Xander Schauffele and Steve Squeri (11) -13 63 68 131 $3,125
T12 Beau Hossler and Aaron Rodgers (4) -13 67 64 131 $3,125
T12 Ben Griffin and Jim Kavanaugh (16) -13 67 64 131 $3,125
T12 Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Nikesh Arora (10) -13 65 66 131 $3,125
T12 Rickie Fowler and Heidi Ueberroth (13) -13 64 67 131 $3,125
T12 Sam Ryder and Michael McCarthy (0) -13 66 65 131 $3,125

