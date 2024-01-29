Golf games: How to play Bingo, Bango, Bongo

There are so many good golf games to play, most of which have rules that make betting easy, too.

One of those great games is a points-based game that's really easy to understand. It's called Bingo, Bango, Bongo.

The rules of Bingo, Bango, Bongo

Bingo, Bango, Bongo is meant for players in a single group and it's really easy.

On each hole, there are three ways to earn points.

Bingo: The first player in the group to get the ball on the green

Bango: The player whose ball is closest to the pin once all balls are on the green

Bongo: The player in the group who is first to hole out

Typically, the points are awarded evenly, but some groups can choose to make certain points worth more than others. In the end, the player with the most points wins, and that player is paid by each of the other players in the group, either on a per-point basis for the gap between the winner's total and each loser's total or a set amount per player.

This is a great game for groups that have players of wildly disparate skill levels. Bingo, Bango, Bongo allows weaker players to still earn points on each hole because the Bango and Bongo points have nothing to do with the number of strokes it takes to accomplish a task. This game is often one that can be played alongside a different game, too, and creates an opportunity for multiple different ways for players to win something in a round of golf.