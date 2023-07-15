The 8 best golf betting games to play

There are so many different ways to make golf interesting, to spice things up a little bit. You don't have to play a nine- or 18-hole round, add up the strokes and call it a day. For players with an appetite for golf betting, there are plenty of different games to play that require skill and strategy.

Most games are based on points that are earned in a variety of different ways. Some games value scoring alone. Some games value certain statistics, like being the first on the green or the closest to the hole. Many games offer ways to ramp up the action during a hole or a round.

We've put together a list of the eight best golf betting games to play, with links to one-pagers explaining the rules, bets and strategy for each game.

The best golf betting games to play

Minimum number of players for each game

Some golf games require just two players, and some require three players, and some require four players. Many games are flexible and don't have to be played with a set number of players. There are variations and changes that can be made to the rules to accommodate different group sizes, but each game has a minimum number of players required.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Outside of team games, like foursomes and fourball, no golf betting game really requires four players.