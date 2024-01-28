2024 Farmers Insurance Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Matthieu Pavon, who earns his first-career PGA Tour title with a win at Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course near San Diego, Calif.
Pavon won the tournament by a single shot, making a 8-foot birdie putt on the final hole to prevail by a single shot on 13-under 259. He beat out Nicolai Hojgaard, who birdied the final hole to secure second place after Pavon sank the winning putt.
Nate Lashley, Jake Knapp and 54-hole leader Stephan Jaeger finished in a tie for third place, with Jaeger hitting an errant tee shot on the 71st hole to drop his chance of winning.
Pavon won the $1,620,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.
Farmers Insurance Open recap notes
Pavon earned 55.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Pavon earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.
A total of 79 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.
The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
2024 Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Matthieu Pavon
|-13
|69
|65
|72
|69
|275
|$1,620,000
|2
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-12
|67
|66
|73
|70
|276
|$981,000
|T3
|Nate Lashley
|-11
|73
|67
|70
|67
|277
|$477,000
|T3
|Jake Knapp
|-11
|69
|69
|70
|69
|277
|$477,000
|T3
|Stephan Jaeger
|-11
|68
|64
|73
|72
|277
|$477,000
|T6
|Kevin Yu
|-10
|64
|74
|73
|67
|278
|$303,750
|T6
|Beau Hossler
|-10
|68
|70
|72
|68
|278
|$303,750
|T6
|Tony Finau
|-10
|69
|66
|74
|69
|278
|$303,750
|
|T9
|Patrick Rodgers
|-9
|73
|64
|73
|69
|279
|$236,250
|T9
|Ludvig Åberg
|-9
|68
|72
|69
|70
|279
|$236,250
|T9
|Xander Schauffele
|-9
|69
|68
|72
|70
|279
|$236,250
|T9
|Taylor Pendrith
|-9
|73
|66
|69
|71
|279
|$236,250
|T13
|Doug Ghim
|-8
|69
|70
|75
|66
|280
|$156,536
|T13
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-8
|66
|71
|76
|67
|280
|$156,536
|T13
|Tom Whitney
|-8
|70
|67
|75
|68
|280
|$156,536
|T13
|Max Homa
|-8
|70
|70
|71
|69
|280
|$156,536
|
|T13
|Akshay Bhatia
|-8
|70
|71
|69
|70
|280
|$156,536
|T13
|Will Zalatoris
|-8
|73
|68
|68
|71
|280
|$156,536
|T13
|Taylor Montgomery
|-8
|68
|70
|70
|72
|280
|$156,536
|T20
|Mark Hubbard
|-7
|69
|72
|71
|69
|281
|$102,330
|T20
|Rafael Campos
|-7
|70
|69
|71
|71
|281
|$102,330
|T20
|Ryan Brehm
|-7
|71
|70
|68
|72
|281
|$102,330
|T20
|Emiliano Grillo
|-7
|67
|69
|73
|72
|281
|$102,330
|T20
|Thomas Detry
|-7
|66
|68
|73
|74
|281
|$102,330
|
|T25
|Shane Lowry
|-6
|66
|73
|73
|70
|282
|$66,263
|T25
|Adam Schenk
|-6
|70
|68
|73
|71
|282
|$66,263
|T25
|Scott Stallings
|-6
|68
|69
|74
|71
|282
|$66,263
|T25
|Chesson Hadley
|-6
|67
|70
|74
|71
|282
|$66,263
|T25
|Joseph Bramlett
|-6
|70
|66
|74
|72
|282
|$66,263
|T25
|Robby Shelton
|-6
|70
|69
|70
|73
|282
|$66,263
|T25
|Parker Coody
|-6
|71
|67
|71
|73
|282
|$66,263
|T25
|Trace Crowe
|-6
|70
|69
|69
|74
|282
|$66,263
|
|T33
|Ryo Hisatsune
|-5
|65
|75
|73
|70
|283
|$50,175
|T33
|Hayden Springer
|-5
|73
|67
|73
|70
|283
|$50,175
|T33
|Aaron Rai
|-5
|66
|70
|75
|72
|283
|$50,175
|T33
|Joe Highsmith
|-5
|70
|67
|71
|75
|283
|$50,175
|T37
|Aaron Baddeley
|-4
|69
|72
|73
|70
|284
|$40,050
|T37
|Ben Martin
|-4
|73
|67
|72
|72
|284
|$40,050
|T37
|Michael Kim
|-4
|67
|68
|77
|72
|284
|$40,050
|T37
|Austin Eckroat
|-4
|68
|72
|71
|73
|284
|$40,050
|
|T37
|Nick Hardy
|-4
|67
|71
|73
|73
|284
|$40,050
|T37
|Maverick McNealy
|-4
|67
|70
|72
|75
|284
|$40,050
|T43
|Erik Barnes
|-3
|72
|69
|73
|71
|285
|$28,530
|T43
|Justin Lower
|-3
|71
|70
|72
|72
|285
|$28,530
|T43
|Keegan Bradley
|-3
|73
|68
|71
|73
|285
|$28,530
|T43
|Min Woo Lee
|-3
|72
|68
|72
|73
|285
|$28,530
|T43
|Sam Stevens
|-3
|71
|68
|72
|74
|285
|$28,530
|T43
|Alejandro Tosti
|-3
|66
|73
|72
|74
|285
|$28,530
|T43
|Sami Välimäki
|-3
|70
|67
|73
|75
|285
|$28,530
|T50
|Kevin Dougherty
|-2
|72
|68
|76
|70
|286
|$21,990
|T50
|Dylan Wu
|-2
|70
|70
|75
|71
|286
|$21,990
|T50
|Bronson Burgoon
|-2
|67
|72
|75
|72
|286
|$21,990
|T50
|Chris Gotterup
|-2
|68
|71
|75
|72
|286
|$21,990
|T50
|S.H. Kim
|-2
|69
|68
|77
|72
|286
|$21,990
|T50
|Luke List
|-2
|70
|68
|74
|74
|286
|$21,990
|T56
|Ben Silverman
|-1
|69
|72
|75
|71
|287
|$20,340
|T56
|Tom Hoge
|-1
|71
|70
|75
|71
|287
|$20,340
|T56
|Tyson Alexander
|-1
|70
|69
|77
|71
|287
|$20,340
|T56
|Charley Hoffman
|-1
|70
|67
|79
|71
|287
|$20,340
|T56
|Justin Rose
|-1
|69
|71
|74
|73
|287
|$20,340
|T56
|Patrick Cantlay
|-1
|65
|73
|74
|75
|287
|$20,340
|T56
|Carson Young
|-1
|70
|69
|72
|76
|287
|$20,340
|T56
|Vincent Norrman
|-1
|68
|71
|71
|77
|287
|$20,340
|T64
|Taiga Semikawa
|E
|71
|67
|79
|71
|288
|$19,080
|T64
|Ben Taylor
|E
|70
|71
|75
|72
|288
|$19,080
|T64
|Sahith Theegala
|E
|72
|68
|75
|73
|288
|$19,080
|T64
|Harris English
|E
|68
|72
|75
|73
|288
|$19,080
|T64
|Mackenzie Hughes
|E
|70
|67
|78
|73
|288
|$19,080
|T64
|Lanto Griffin
|E
|71
|70
|73
|74
|288
|$19,080
|T70
|Alexander Björk
|1
|72
|66
|80
|71
|289
|$18,270
|T70
|Jacob Bridgeman
|1
|68
|70
|78
|73
|289
|$18,270
|T70
|Taylor Moore
|1
|70
|71
|73
|75
|289
|$18,270
|T73
|Francesco Molinari
|2
|70
|69
|77
|74
|290
|$17,820
|T73
|Zac Blair
|2
|69
|68
|79
|74
|290
|$17,820
|75
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|3
|68
|73
|76
|74
|291
|$17,550
|76
|Chandler Phillips
|4
|68
|73
|74
|77
|292
|$17,370
|77
|Justin Suh
|5
|67
|74
|79
|73
|293
|$17,190
|T78
|Brandt Snedeker
|6
|70
|70
|78
|76
|294
|$16,920
|T78
|Chad Ramey
|6
|71
|67
|79
|77
|294
|$16,920