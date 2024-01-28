2024 Farmers Insurance Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Matthieu Pavon, who earns his first-career PGA Tour title with a win at Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course near San Diego, Calif.

Pavon won the tournament by a single shot, making a 8-foot birdie putt on the final hole to prevail by a single shot on 13-under 259. He beat out Nicolai Hojgaard, who birdied the final hole to secure second place after Pavon sank the winning putt.

Nate Lashley, Jake Knapp and 54-hole leader Stephan Jaeger finished in a tie for third place, with Jaeger hitting an errant tee shot on the 71st hole to drop his chance of winning.

Pavon won the $1,620,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

Farmers Insurance Open recap notes

Pavon earned 55.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Pavon earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 79 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

