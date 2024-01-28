2024 Farmers Insurance Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 Farmers Insurance Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

01/28/2024
Golf News Net
A photo of Matthieu Pavon 2023-10-15 ACCIONA OPEN ESPAÑA 2023 CLUB DE CAMPO VILLA DE MADRID ( SPAIN ) MATTHIEU PAVON OF FRANCE PHOTO: MATEO VILLALBA / ACCIONA OPEN DE ESPAÑA
The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Matthieu Pavon, who earns his first-career PGA Tour title with a win at Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course near San Diego, Calif.

Pavon won the tournament by a single shot, making a 8-foot birdie putt on the final hole to prevail by a single shot on 13-under 259. He beat out Nicolai Hojgaard, who birdied the final hole to secure second place after Pavon sank the winning putt.

Nate Lashley, Jake Knapp and 54-hole leader Stephan Jaeger finished in a tie for third place, with Jaeger hitting an errant tee shot on the 71st hole to drop his chance of winning.

Pavon won the $1,620,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

Farmers Insurance Open recap notes

Pavon earned 55.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Pavon earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 79 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Matthieu Pavon -13 69 65 72 69 275 $1,620,000
2 Nicolai Højgaard -12 67 66 73 70 276 $981,000
T3 Nate Lashley -11 73 67 70 67 277 $477,000
T3 Jake Knapp -11 69 69 70 69 277 $477,000
T3 Stephan Jaeger -11 68 64 73 72 277 $477,000
T6 Kevin Yu -10 64 74 73 67 278 $303,750
T6 Beau Hossler -10 68 70 72 68 278 $303,750
T6 Tony Finau -10 69 66 74 69 278 $303,750
T9 Patrick Rodgers -9 73 64 73 69 279 $236,250
T9 Ludvig Åberg -9 68 72 69 70 279 $236,250
T9 Xander Schauffele -9 69 68 72 70 279 $236,250
T9 Taylor Pendrith -9 73 66 69 71 279 $236,250
T13 Doug Ghim -8 69 70 75 66 280 $156,536
T13 Hideki Matsuyama -8 66 71 76 67 280 $156,536
T13 Tom Whitney -8 70 67 75 68 280 $156,536
T13 Max Homa -8 70 70 71 69 280 $156,536
T13 Akshay Bhatia -8 70 71 69 70 280 $156,536
T13 Will Zalatoris -8 73 68 68 71 280 $156,536
T13 Taylor Montgomery -8 68 70 70 72 280 $156,536
T20 Mark Hubbard -7 69 72 71 69 281 $102,330
T20 Rafael Campos -7 70 69 71 71 281 $102,330
T20 Ryan Brehm -7 71 70 68 72 281 $102,330
T20 Emiliano Grillo -7 67 69 73 72 281 $102,330
T20 Thomas Detry -7 66 68 73 74 281 $102,330
T25 Shane Lowry -6 66 73 73 70 282 $66,263
T25 Adam Schenk -6 70 68 73 71 282 $66,263
T25 Scott Stallings -6 68 69 74 71 282 $66,263
T25 Chesson Hadley -6 67 70 74 71 282 $66,263
T25 Joseph Bramlett -6 70 66 74 72 282 $66,263
T25 Robby Shelton -6 70 69 70 73 282 $66,263
T25 Parker Coody -6 71 67 71 73 282 $66,263
T25 Trace Crowe -6 70 69 69 74 282 $66,263
T33 Ryo Hisatsune -5 65 75 73 70 283 $50,175
T33 Hayden Springer -5 73 67 73 70 283 $50,175
T33 Aaron Rai -5 66 70 75 72 283 $50,175
T33 Joe Highsmith -5 70 67 71 75 283 $50,175
T37 Aaron Baddeley -4 69 72 73 70 284 $40,050
T37 Ben Martin -4 73 67 72 72 284 $40,050
T37 Michael Kim -4 67 68 77 72 284 $40,050
T37 Austin Eckroat -4 68 72 71 73 284 $40,050
T37 Nick Hardy -4 67 71 73 73 284 $40,050
T37 Maverick McNealy -4 67 70 72 75 284 $40,050
T43 Erik Barnes -3 72 69 73 71 285 $28,530
T43 Justin Lower -3 71 70 72 72 285 $28,530
T43 Keegan Bradley -3 73 68 71 73 285 $28,530
T43 Min Woo Lee -3 72 68 72 73 285 $28,530
T43 Sam Stevens -3 71 68 72 74 285 $28,530
T43 Alejandro Tosti -3 66 73 72 74 285 $28,530
T43 Sami Välimäki -3 70 67 73 75 285 $28,530
T50 Kevin Dougherty -2 72 68 76 70 286 $21,990
T50 Dylan Wu -2 70 70 75 71 286 $21,990
T50 Bronson Burgoon -2 67 72 75 72 286 $21,990
T50 Chris Gotterup -2 68 71 75 72 286 $21,990
T50 S.H. Kim -2 69 68 77 72 286 $21,990
T50 Luke List -2 70 68 74 74 286 $21,990
T56 Ben Silverman -1 69 72 75 71 287 $20,340
T56 Tom Hoge -1 71 70 75 71 287 $20,340
T56 Tyson Alexander -1 70 69 77 71 287 $20,340
T56 Charley Hoffman -1 70 67 79 71 287 $20,340
T56 Justin Rose -1 69 71 74 73 287 $20,340
T56 Patrick Cantlay -1 65 73 74 75 287 $20,340
T56 Carson Young -1 70 69 72 76 287 $20,340
T56 Vincent Norrman -1 68 71 71 77 287 $20,340
T64 Taiga Semikawa E 71 67 79 71 288 $19,080
T64 Ben Taylor E 70 71 75 72 288 $19,080
T64 Sahith Theegala E 72 68 75 73 288 $19,080
T64 Harris English E 68 72 75 73 288 $19,080
T64 Mackenzie Hughes E 70 67 78 73 288 $19,080
T64 Lanto Griffin E 71 70 73 74 288 $19,080
T70 Alexander Björk 1 72 66 80 71 289 $18,270
T70 Jacob Bridgeman 1 68 70 78 73 289 $18,270
T70 Taylor Moore 1 70 71 73 75 289 $18,270
T73 Francesco Molinari 2 70 69 77 74 290 $17,820
T73 Zac Blair 2 69 68 79 74 290 $17,820
75 Adrien Dumont de Chassart 3 68 73 76 74 291 $17,550
76 Chandler Phillips 4 68 73 74 77 292 $17,370
77 Justin Suh 5 67 74 79 73 293 $17,190
T78 Brandt Snedeker 6 70 70 78 76 294 $16,920
T78 Chad Ramey 6 71 67 79 77 294 $16,920

