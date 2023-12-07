2023 Grant Thornton Invitational field: Players, teams and rankings
12/07/2023
12/07/2023
The 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical entry deadline.

The Grant Thornton Invitational field is headlined by Ludvig Aberg, Rickie Fowler, Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson.

This is a 32-player, 16-team, no-cut, limited-field event. Teams will play in different formats for each of three rounds.

The event is unofficial on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour schedule, considered a Challenge event. Wins in this event do not count toward PGA Tour or LPGA Tour records, and there are no season-long points on offer for the players.

The field will be playing for a $4 million purse.

We do not have open qualifiers for this event, played at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. and once known as the Shark Shootout and QBE Shootout.

A total of 22 players in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking or Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking are in the field.

2023 Grant Thornton Invitational field

PLAYER
Ludvig Åberg
Celine Boutier
Cameron Champ
Corey Conners
Allisen Corpuz
Joel Dahmen
Jason Day
Harris English
Tony Finau
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Glover
Brooke Henderson
Russell Henley
Tom Hoge
Billy Horschel
Charley Hull
Megan Khang
Cheyenne Knight
Lydia Ko
Nelly Korda
Andrea Lee
Leona Maguire
Denny McCarthy
Mel Reid
Justin Rose
Madelene Sagstrom
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Lexi Thompson
Lilia Vu
Ruoning Yin
Rose Zhang

2023 Grant Thornton Invitational teams

TEAM
Madelene Sagstrom and Ludvig Åberg
Allisen Corpuz and Cameron Champ
Celine Boutier and Harris English
Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners
Lilia Vu and Joel Dahmen
Lydia Ko and Jason Day
Nelly Korda and Tony Finau
Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler
Leona Maguire and Lucas Glover
Mel Reid and Russell Henley
Cheyenne Knight and Tom Hoge
Andrea Lee and Billy Horschel
Megan Khang and Denny McCarthy
Charley Hull and Justin Rose
Ruoning Yin and Nick Taylor
Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala

Top 50 players in 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational field

RANK PLAYER
1* Lilia Vu
2* Ruoning Yin
3* Celine Boutier
4* Nelly Korda
8* Charley Hull
11* Lydia Ko
12* Brooke Henderson
13* Allisen Corpuz
14* Megan Khang
21 Jason Day
22 Tony Finau
23 Rickie Fowler
24* Leona Maguire
25 Russell Henley
25* Rose Zhang
30 Sahith Theegala
31 Lucas Glover
31* Lexi Thompson
32 Ludvig Åberg
35 Denny McCarthy
39 Justin Rose
40 Harris English

* Denotes Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking position

