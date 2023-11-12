2023 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field: Players, rankings

The 2023 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The DP World Tour Championship Dubai field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and more.
This is set to be a 50-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring the top 50 available DP World Tour members to compete in the season-ending event.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $10 million purse, with 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|Alexander Björk
|Daniel Bradbury
|Daniel Brown
|Julien Brun
|Jorge Campillo
|Jens Dantorp
|Nacho Elvira
|Ewen Ferguson
|
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Grant Forrest
|Ryan Fox
|Julien Guerrier
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Lucas Herbert
|Daniel Hillier
|Ryo Hisatsune
|
|Nicolai Højgaard
|Rasmus Højgaard
|Viktor Hovland
|Tom Kim
|Nathan Kimsey
|Romain Langasque
|Pablo Larrazábal
|Thriston Lawrence
|Min Woo Lee
|
|Zander Lombard
|Shane Lowry
|Joost Luiten
|Robert Macintyre
|Rory Mcilroy
|Tom Mckibbin
|Adrian Meronk
|Vincent Norrman
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|
|Adrian Otaegui
|Yannik Paul
|Matthieu Pavon
|Victor Perez
|Jon Rahm
|Antoine Rozner
|Marcel Siem
|Jordan Smith
|Sebastian Söderberg
|
|Matthew Southgate
|Sepp Straka
|Connor Syme
|Sami Välimäki
|Matth Wallace
|Jeff Winther
Top 50 players in 2023 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|2
|Rory Mcilroy
|3
|Jon Rahm
|
|4
|Viktor Hovland
|8
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|11
|Tom Kim
|12
|Tyrrell Hatton
|15
|Tommy Fleetwood
|24
|Sepp Straka
|28
|Ryan Fox
|35
|Shane Lowry
|43
|Min Woo Lee
|
|46
|Adrian Meronk