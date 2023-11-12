2023 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field: Players, rankings

The 2023 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The DP World Tour Championship Dubai field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and more.

This is set to be a 50-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring the top 50 available DP World Tour members to compete in the season-ending event.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $10 million purse, with 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field

Top 50 players in 2023 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field