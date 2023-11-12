2023 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field: Players, rankings
European Tour

2023 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field: Players, rankings

11/12/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The DP World Tour Championship Dubai field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and more.

This is set to be a 50-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring the top 50 available DP World Tour members to compete in the season-ending event.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $10 million purse, with 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field

RANKING PLAYER
Alexander Björk
Daniel Bradbury
Daniel Brown
Julien Brun
Jorge Campillo
Jens Dantorp
Nacho Elvira
Ewen Ferguson
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Grant Forrest
Ryan Fox
Julien Guerrier
Tyrrell Hatton
Lucas Herbert
Daniel Hillier
Ryo Hisatsune
Nicolai Højgaard
Rasmus Højgaard
Viktor Hovland
Tom Kim
Nathan Kimsey
Romain Langasque
Pablo Larrazábal
Thriston Lawrence
Min Woo Lee
Zander Lombard
Shane Lowry
Joost Luiten
Robert Macintyre
Rory Mcilroy
Tom Mckibbin
Adrian Meronk
Vincent Norrman
Thorbjørn Olesen
Adrian Otaegui
Yannik Paul
Matthieu Pavon
Victor Perez
Jon Rahm
Antoine Rozner
Marcel Siem
Jordan Smith
Sebastian Söderberg
Matthew Southgate
Sepp Straka
Connor Syme
Sami Välimäki
Matth Wallace
Jeff Winther

Top 50 players in 2023 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field

RANK PLAYER
2 Rory Mcilroy
3 Jon Rahm
4 Viktor Hovland
8 Matt Fitzpatrick
11 Tom Kim
12 Tyrrell Hatton
15 Tommy Fleetwood
24 Sepp Straka
28 Ryan Fox
35 Shane Lowry
43 Min Woo Lee
46 Adrian Meronk

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.