2023 Shriners Children’s Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Shriners Children's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Tom Kim, who earns his third PGA Tour title with a win at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.

Kim won the tournament by a single stroke on 20-under 264, winning the Las Vegas event for the second year running and becoming the youngest player to reach three PGA Tour wins since Tiger Woods.

Adam Hadwin made birdie on the 72nd hole to jump out of a five-way tie for second and into solo runner-up position on 19-under total. Alex Noren, Eric Cole, J.T. Poston and Taylor Pendrith were bumped into a share of third place.

Kim won the $1,512,000 winner's share of the $8,400,000 purse.

Shriners Children's Open recap notes

Kim earned 33 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Kim earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 68 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the third event of the 2023 FedEx Cup Fall PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Zozo Championship in Japan.

2023 Shriners Children's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details