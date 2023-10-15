2023 Shriners Children's Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured PGA Tour Suggested Links

2023 Shriners Children’s Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/15/2023
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Tom Kim
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Shriners Children's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Tom Kim, who earns his third PGA Tour title with a win at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.

Kim won the tournament by a single stroke on 20-under 264, winning the Las Vegas event for the second year running and becoming the youngest player to reach three PGA Tour wins since Tiger Woods.

Adam Hadwin made birdie on the 72nd hole to jump out of a five-way tie for second and into solo runner-up position on 19-under total. Alex Noren, Eric Cole, J.T. Poston and Taylor Pendrith were bumped into a share of third place.

Kim won the $1,512,000 winner's share of the $8,400,000 purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The PGA Tour logo

Shriners Children's Open recap notes

Kim earned 33 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Kim earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 68 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the third event of the 2023 FedEx Cup Fall PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Zozo Championship in Japan.

2023 Shriners Children's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Tom Kim -20 68 68 62 66 264 $1,512,000
2 Adam Hadwin -19 67 68 63 67 265 $915,600
T3 Eric Cole -18 71 66 67 62 266 $410,025
T3 Alex Noren -18 68 65 68 65 266 $410,025
T3 J.T. Poston -18 63 69 68 66 266 $410,025
T3 Taylor Pendrith -18 69 65 65 67 266 $410,025
T7 Joel Dahmen -17 72 65 64 66 267 $238,000
T7 Cam Davis -17 67 67 67 66 267 $238,000
T7 Chesson Hadley -17 70 64 67 66 267 $238,000
T7 Beau Hossler -17 62 71 68 66 267 $238,000
T7 Isaiah Salinda -17 69 68 63 67 267 $238,000
T7 K.H. Lee -17 69 64 66 68 267 $238,000
T13 Ludvig Åberg -16 69 69 68 62 268 $154,980
T13 Ryan Moore -16 70 66 65 67 268 $154,980
T13 Nick Taylor -16 65 67 69 67 268 $154,980
T13 Vince Whaley -16 68 66 65 69 268 $154,980
T13 Lanto Griffin -16 64 66 68 70 268 $154,980
T18 Michael Kim -15 70 69 65 65 269 $111,300
T18 Tyler Duncan -15 71 66 67 65 269 $111,300
T18 Cameron Champ -15 63 67 74 65 269 $111,300
T18 Luke List -15 65 68 69 67 269 $111,300
T18 Adam Svensson -15 70 65 65 69 269 $111,300
T23 Erik van Rooyen -14 70 67 68 65 270 $81,060
T23 Kelly Kraft -14 68 71 65 66 270 $81,060
T23 Callum Tarren -14 70 68 62 70 270 $81,060
T26 Matti Schmid -13 65 69 74 63 271 $66,360
T26 Harry Hall -13 70 66 70 65 271 $66,360
T28 Ben Taylor -12 69 69 68 66 272 $55,080
T28 Aaron Rai -12 71 66 69 66 272 $55,080
T28 Greyson Sigg -12 67 70 69 66 272 $55,080
T28 Matt Wallace -12 69 66 71 66 272 $55,080
T28 Davis Riley -12 67 68 70 67 272 $55,080
T28 Sam Ryder -12 67 66 71 68 272 $55,080
T28 Nicholas Lindheim -12 70 67 65 70 272 $55,080
T35 Akshay Bhatia -11 68 70 68 67 273 $40,080
T35 Davis Thompson -11 64 73 69 67 273 $40,080
T35 Austin Smotherman -11 70 66 70 67 273 $40,080
T35 Adam Long -11 66 68 72 67 273 $40,080
T35 Taylor Montgomery -11 70 69 66 68 273 $40,080
T35 Henrik Norlander -11 67 64 73 69 273 $40,080
T35 Brent Grant -11 66 68 69 70 273 $40,080
T42 Scott Piercy -10 69 70 66 69 274 $30,660
T42 Zac Blair -10 71 66 68 69 274 $30,660
T42 Nate Lashley -10 71 65 69 69 274 $30,660
T42 Matt NeSmith -10 69 69 65 71 274 $30,660
T46 Sam Stevens -9 67 68 75 65 275 $23,268
T46 J.J. Spaun -9 66 73 69 67 275 $23,268
T46 Garrick Higgo -9 72 66 68 69 275 $23,268
T46 Webb Simpson -9 69 68 68 70 275 $23,268
T46 Chad Ramey -9 69 67 69 70 275 $23,268
T46 Patton Kizzire -9 70 66 69 70 275 $23,268
T52 Carl Yuan -8 75 64 70 67 276 $20,244
T52 Brandt Snedeker -8 70 69 66 71 276 $20,244
T52 Yuxin Lin -8 68 66 69 73 276 $20,244
55 Nick Hardy -7 69 67 77 64 277 $19,740
T56 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -6 71 68 73 66 278 $19,236
T56 Harrison Endycott -6 70 68 71 69 278 $19,236
T56 Justin Suh -6 70 68 70 70 278 $19,236
T56 Nicolai Højgaard -6 70 65 73 70 278 $19,236
T56 Trevor Werbylo -6 67 67 69 75 278 $19,236
T61 Tano Goya -5 68 69 71 71 279 $18,648
T61 Alex Smalley -5 73 64 67 75 279 $18,648
63 Matthias Schwab -3 71 68 74 68 281 $18,396
T64 Hayden Buckley -2 67 71 73 71 282 $18,144
T64 Troy Merritt -2 68 71 71 72 282 $18,144
T66 Jason Dufner -1 70 67 75 71 283 $17,808
T66 Doc Redman -1 71 68 72 72 283 $17,808
68 James Hahn 3 72 67 75 73 287 $17,556

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.