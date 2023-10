Future Women’s PGA Championship venues through 2030: confirmed and speculative

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, formerly known as the LPGA Championship, has become an even higher-profile major championship now that the LPGA and PGA of America have combined forces to put on this one of five LPGA majors.

Now we look forward to future Women's PGA Championship sites for coming years. The PGA of America has already announced the Women's PGA Championship venues through 2027, and we take a look at potential future Women's PGA Championship sites through 2030.

Future Women's PGA Championship sites

But what about predicting Women's PGA Championship venues through 2030 and beyond? Part of this depends on the future dates of the Women's PGA. However, some future hosts could include:

PGA National -- The home of the PGA would be a more than adequate host to a major in a cooler time of year, and it would be a big source of pride for the organization.

Recent Women's PGA Championship sites