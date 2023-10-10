Hazeltine National Golf Club to host 2026 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

The PGA of America has announced Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn., as the site of the 2026 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Hazeltine will be hosting its fifth PGA of America championship, following the 2002 PGA Championship, 2009 PGA Championship, 2016 Ryder Cup and 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The club is also slated to host the 2029 Ryder Cup after a successful turn hosting in 2016. The Robert Trent Jones Sr. design, which will be updated by Davis Love III's design group, is the only club in the country selected to host the Ryder Cup for a second time.

“The PGA of America is thrilled to return to Hazeltine National Golf Club for the 2026 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship,” said PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at The Country Club of Lansing. “Hazeltine has proven to be an elite host site that attracts spectators from across the country as well as Canada to our championships. We are excited to bring the best women golfers in the world back to Minnesota.”

This will be the second Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine. In 2019, Hannah Green captured her first major championship with a wire-to-wire win.

"Providing LPGA Tour athletes more opportunities to compete at prestigious venues like Hazeltine is vital to advancing the women's game," said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. "When the world's top female golfers play on renowned courses that fans recognize, it expands our exposure and allows our players to showcase their incredible talent and inspire others within the context of this sport's rich history and tradition.”

The 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be held June 20-23 at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Wash.