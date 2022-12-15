Sahalee Country Club to host 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Major championship golf is set to return to the Pacific Northwest in just two years' time, with the PGA of America and LPGA Tour jointly announcing Sahalee Country Club in Washington as the host of the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

The Sammamish, Wash., club will be hosting the event for the second time. Canadian Brooke Henderson won her first major championship at Sahalee in the 2016 edition of the event, defeating then (and current) world No. 1 Lydia Ko in a playoff at the age of 18.

In 1998, Sahalee hosted the PGA Championship, which marked Vijay Singh's first major title for the Fijian.

“The PGA of America is ecstatic to bring the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the best women players in the world back to a premier venue in the Pacific Northwest,” said PGA President John Lindert in a release announcing the news. “Sahalee Country Club was an outstanding host for the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and has a rich history in hosting major championships. We are excited to return to Washington in 2024.”

Sahalee was designed by Ted Robinson in 1969 and renovated by Rees Jones in 1996, with its name inspired by the Chinook phrase “High Heavenly Ground.” The layout was carved out of the tall, majestic cedar and Douglas fir trees native to the Pacific Northwest.

In 2023, Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J., will host the KPMG Women's PGA, whose purse increased in 2022 to $9 million. That figure represents a $5.5 million increase from the last time Sahalee hosted the Women's PGA Championship, which had been the LPGA Championship until a 2015 partnership between the PGA of America, the LPGA and KPMG was struck to elevate the championship.

This year, Congressional Country Club in suburban Washington, D.C., hosted on its restored Blue Course, with In Gee Chun picking up her second-career major title in a showdown with Lexi Thompson.