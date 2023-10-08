2023 Shriners Children's Open field: Players, rankings
10/08/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 Shriners Children's Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup playoffs event, played at TPC Summerlin in Summerlin, Nev., from Oct. 12-15, 2023.

The Shriners Children's Open field is headlined by the likes of defending champion Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo, Ludvig Aberg, Tom Hoge and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third tournament of the FedEx Fall. It is an official event on the schedule, but it is not considered part of the FedEx Cup season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking the third event of the new FedEx Fall, where players who did not qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs will compete for their PGA Tour status, while those who were eliminated from the playoffs after the first stage seek to improve their standing for the first two Signature events of 2024.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Shriners Children's Open alternate list has been published, and Nicholas Lindheim and Andrew Novak are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for an $8.4 million purse, with six of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Shriners Children's Open field

PLAYER
Ludvig Åberg
Tyson Alexander
Ryan Armour
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Zac Blair
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Hayden Buckley
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Eric Cole
Trevor Cone
Austin Cook
MJ Daffue
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Zecheng Dou
Jason Dufner
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harrison Endycott
Dylan Frittelli
Tommy Gainey
Brice Garnett
Doug Ghim
Michael Gligic
Will Gordon
Tano Goya
Brent Grant
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
James Hahn
Paul Haley II
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Scott Harrington
Lucas Herbert
Jim Herman
Kramer Hickok
Garrick Higgo
Craig Hocknull
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Tom Kim
Si Woo Kim
S.H. Kim
Michael Kim
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
Kelly Kraft
Peter Kuest
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Yuxin Lin
David Lipsky
Luke List
Adam Long
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Brandon Matthews
Max McGreevy
Troy Merritt
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Matt NeSmith
Alex Noren
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Norrman
Augusto Núñez
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Taylor Pendrith
Scott Piercy
J.T. Poston
Andrew Putnam
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Doc Redman
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Kevin Roy
Sam Ryder
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Matthias Schwab
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Webb Simpson
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Scott Stallings
Sam Stevens
Robert Streb
Kevin Streelman
Brian Stuard
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Nick Taylor
Ben Taylor
Davis Thompson
Lexi Thompson
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Nick Watney
Trevor Werbylo
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Vince Whaley
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2023 Shriners Children's Open field

RANK PLAYER
16 Tom Kim
40 Si Woo Kim
42 Adam Schenk
43 J.T. Poston
48 Nick Taylor
50 Tom Hoge

