2023 Shriners Children’s Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Shriners Children's Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup playoffs event, played at TPC Summerlin in Summerlin, Nev., from Oct. 12-15, 2023.

The Shriners Children's Open field is headlined by the likes of defending champion Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo, Ludvig Aberg, Tom Hoge and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third tournament of the FedEx Fall. It is an official event on the schedule, but it is not considered part of the FedEx Cup season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking the third event of the new FedEx Fall, where players who did not qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs will compete for their PGA Tour status, while those who were eliminated from the playoffs after the first stage seek to improve their standing for the first two Signature events of 2024.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Shriners Children's Open alternate list has been published, and Nicholas Lindheim and Andrew Novak are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for an $8.4 million purse, with six of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Shriners Children's Open field

PLAYER Ludvig Åberg Tyson Alexander Ryan Armour Christiaan Bezuidenhout Akshay Bhatia Zac Blair Joseph Bramlett Ryan Brehm Hayden Buckley Cameron Champ Stewart Cink Eric Cole Trevor Cone Austin Cook MJ Daffue Joel Dahmen Cam Davis Zecheng Dou Jason Dufner Tyler Duncan Nico Echavarria Austin Eckroat Harrison Endycott Dylan Frittelli Tommy Gainey Brice Garnett Doug Ghim Michael Gligic Will Gordon Tano Goya Brent Grant Ben Griffin Lanto Griffin Emiliano Grillo Chesson Hadley Adam Hadwin James Hahn Paul Haley II Harry Hall Nick Hardy Scott Harrington Lucas Herbert Jim Herman Kramer Hickok Garrick Higgo Craig Hocknull Charley Hoffman Tom Hoge Nicolai Hojgaard Beau Hossler Mark Hubbard Tom Kim Si Woo Kim S.H. Kim Michael Kim Patton Kizzire Russell Knox Kelly Kraft Peter Kuest Martin Laird Andrew Landry Nate Lashley K.H. Lee Yuxin Lin David Lipsky Luke List Adam Long Justin Lower Peter Malnati Ben Martin Brandon Matthews Max McGreevy Troy Merritt Taylor Montgomery Ryan Moore Matt NeSmith Alex Noren Henrik Norlander Vincent Norrman Augusto Núñez Ryan Palmer C.T. Pan Taylor Pendrith Scott Piercy J.T. Poston Andrew Putnam Aaron Rai Chad Ramey Chez Reavie Doc Redman Davis Riley Patrick Rodgers Kevin Roy Sam Ryder Adam Schenk Matti Schmid Matthias Schwab Robby Shelton Greyson Sigg Webb Simpson Alex Smalley Austin Smotherman Brandt Snedeker J.J. Spaun Scott Stallings Sam Stevens Robert Streb Kevin Streelman Brian Stuard Justin Suh Adam Svensson Callum Tarren Nick Taylor Ben Taylor Davis Thompson Lexi Thompson Kevin Tway Erik van Rooyen Jimmy Walker Matt Wallace Nick Watney Trevor Werbylo Richy Werenski Kyle Westmoreland Vince Whaley Carson Young Kevin Yu Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2023 Shriners Children's Open field