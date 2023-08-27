2023 Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Viktor Hovland, who prevailed by a shot to win the FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

Starting the final round well ahead of the field, Hovland still needed to play great golf to pick up the win. Xander Schauffele challenged Hovland with a front-nine 31, but Hovland kept his cool and made several timely putts to get to the trophy, his second in a row and third in 2023.

After starting the tournament on 8 under par, Hovland shot a 72-hole score of 19-under 261 to win on 27-under total and won by five over Schauffele, who closed with 62 and was 19-under total for the week.

Schauffele finished in second place, well ahead of Wyndham Clark, who ended up in solo third place, a shot ahead of Rory McIlroy.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Hovland won the $18,000,000 winner's share of the $59,725,000 purse.

Tour Championship recap notes

Hovland and Schauffele had the lowest 72-hole score in the event without starting strokes, meaning they split the 44.1 first-place Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost their individual world ranking.

Hovland earns a five-year PGA Tour exemption for winning the FedEx Cup.

A total of 30 players finished the tournament in the 48th event of the 2020-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour FedEx Cup schedule is over, but the FedEx Fall starts in two weeks with the Fortinet Championship in California.

2023 Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details