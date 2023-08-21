2023 Tour Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
2023 Tour Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Tour Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., welcoming 30 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Tour Championship is the final leg of the playoffs, which will begin with 30 players at different starting strokes at East Lake to determine the winner of the FedEx Cup.

East Lake will undergo significant renovations after this week, but this golf course is tricky and can really punish players who miss off the tee.

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy are betting favorites

The 2023 Tour Championship betting odds show the betting favorites this week are Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, with McIlroy favored to win the 72-hole event at +500 and Scheffler favored to win the FedEx Cup after the Tour Championship at +155.

Viktor Hovland is third best on both tables, on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Jon Rahm is 8-to-1 to win the FedEx Cup and 9-to-1 to win the 72-hole scoring tournament at East Lake, minus the starting strokes.

2023 Tour Championship first looks

McIlroy feels like an obvious play in both given that he loves East Lake and has been playing the best golf over the last few months.

Scheffler is still a reasonable play for the FedEx Cup given the starting strokes.

Max Homa is a good play in the 72-hole event, along with Xander Schauffele.

2023 Tour Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER FEC ODDS TC ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 155 600
Rory McIlroy 350 500
Viktor Hovland 500 900
Jon Rahm 800 900
Patrick Cantlay 2000 1000
Max Homa 3300 1800
Xander Schauffele 3300 1200
Matt Fitzpatrick 4000 2800
Brian Harman 5000 3500
Lucas Glover 5000 5000
Wyndham Clark 5000 3500
Rickie Fowler 7000 2800
Tommy Fleetwood 7000 3000
Russell Henley 8000 3500
Collin Morikawa 12500 2200
Corey Conners 12500 5000
Keegan Bradley 12500 5000
Sungjae Im 12500 3000
Tom Kim 12500 3000
Tony Finau 15000 5000
Jordan Spieth 20000 3500
Si Woo Kim 20000 6600
Tyrrell Hatton 20000 3000
Jason Day 22500 6600
Sam Burns 30000 5000
Taylor Moore 40000 15000
Adam Schenk 50000 20000
Emiliano Grillo 50000 10000
Nick Taylor 50000 25000
Sepp Straka 50000 12500

