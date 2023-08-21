2023 Tour Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Tour Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., welcoming 30 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Tour Championship is the final leg of the playoffs, which will begin with 30 players at different starting strokes at East Lake to determine the winner of the FedEx Cup.

East Lake will undergo significant renovations after this week, but this golf course is tricky and can really punish players who miss off the tee.

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy are betting favorites

The 2023 Tour Championship betting odds show the betting favorites this week are Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, with McIlroy favored to win the 72-hole event at +500 and Scheffler favored to win the FedEx Cup after the Tour Championship at +155.

Viktor Hovland is third best on both tables, on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Jon Rahm is 8-to-1 to win the FedEx Cup and 9-to-1 to win the 72-hole scoring tournament at East Lake, minus the starting strokes.

2023 Tour Championship first looks

McIlroy feels like an obvious play in both given that he loves East Lake and has been playing the best golf over the last few months.

Scheffler is still a reasonable play for the FedEx Cup given the starting strokes.

Max Homa is a good play in the 72-hole event, along with Xander Schauffele.

2023 Tour Championship betting odds: Outright winner