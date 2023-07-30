2023 3M Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Golf News Net
The 2023 3M Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Lee Hodges, who earns his first PGA Tour title with a win at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

Hodges won the tournament in a clinical runaway, taking the title by seven shots on 24-under 260. Three players finished in a distant second place: JT Poston, Martin Laird and Kevin Streelman.

Kevin Wu and Keith Mitchell, both in need of critical FedEx Cup points, finished tied for fifth place.

Hodges won the $1,404,000 winner's share of the $7,800,000 purse.

3M Open recap notes

Hodges earned 39.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Hodges earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 73 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 44th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

2023 3M Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Lee Hodges -24 63 64 66 67 260 $1,404,000
T2 J.T. Poston -17 66 66 66 69 267 $590,200
T2 Kevin Streelman -17 64 68 69 66 267 $590,200
T2 Martin Laird -17 68 68 67 64 267 $590,200
T5 Dylan Wu -16 70 67 67 64 268 $301,275
T5 Keith Mitchell -16 68 66 67 67 268 $301,275
T7 Aaron Baddeley -15 69 66 65 69 269 $245,050
T7 Tony Finau -15 66 66 67 70 269 $245,050
T7 Sam Ryder -15 70 66 65 68 269 $245,050
T10 Cam Davis -14 68 67 70 65 270 $196,950
T10 Sam Stevens -14 69 69 66 66 270 $196,950
T10 Emiliano Grillo -14 65 68 71 66 270 $196,950
T13 Nick Hardy -13 65 70 67 69 271 $135,664
T13 Callum Tarren -13 66 68 70 67 271 $135,664
T13 Garrick Higgo -13 68 69 68 66 271 $135,664
T13 Billy Horschel -13 66 67 68 70 271 $135,664
T13 Alex Noren -13 71 66 68 66 271 $135,664
T13 Beau Hossler -13 68 69 72 62 271 $135,664
T13 Zac Blair -13 69 66 72 64 271 $135,664
T20 Aaron Rai -12 69 68 67 68 272 $82,179
T20 Jason Dufner -12 69 68 69 66 272 $82,179
T20 Ben Griffin -12 68 69 67 68 272 $82,179
T20 Matti Schmid -12 68 70 66 68 272 $82,179
T20 Tyson Alexander -12 69 67 68 68 272 $82,179
T20 Tom Hoge -12 68 69 68 67 272 $82,179
T20 Tyler Duncan -12 64 67 71 70 272 $82,179
T27 Doug Ghim -11 74 63 67 69 273 $58,110
T27 Seonghyeon Kim -11 71 64 70 68 273 $58,110
T27 Chesson Hadley -11 71 66 66 70 273 $58,110
T30 Kramer Hickok -10 68 69 71 66 274 $46,744
T30 Eric Cole -10 70 66 68 70 274 $46,744
T30 Max McGreevy -10 68 69 69 68 274 $46,744
T30 Doc Redman -10 66 71 72 65 274 $46,744
T30 Hideki Matsuyama -10 64 70 73 67 274 $46,744
T30 Mackenzie Hughes -10 69 68 69 68 274 $46,744
T30 Stephan Jaeger -10 71 66 71 66 274 $46,744
T37 J.J. Spaun -9 66 68 71 70 275 $34,710
T37 Kevin Yu -9 70 66 67 72 275 $34,710
T37 Adam Long -9 70 65 72 68 275 $34,710
T37 Patrick Rodgers -9 69 67 69 70 275 $34,710
T37 Stewart Cink -9 74 63 67 71 275 $34,710
T37 Adam Svensson -9 66 69 73 67 275 $34,710
T43 Matt Wallace -8 71 66 70 69 276 $24,726
T43 Justin Suh -8 65 72 70 69 276 $24,726
T43 Matt Kuchar -8 67 69 70 70 276 $24,726
T43 Paul Haley II -8 70 68 70 68 276 $24,726
T43 David Lipsky -8 69 64 70 73 276 $24,726
T43 MJ Daffue -8 68 69 70 69 276 $24,726
T43 Justin Lower -8 67 71 71 67 276 $24,726
T50 Peter Kuest -7 71 66 70 70 277 $19,578
T50 Vincent Norrman -7 66 70 73 68 277 $19,578
T50 Trey Mullinax -7 72 66 72 67 277 $19,578
T53 Chad Ramey -6 70 68 69 71 278 $18,447
T53 Brandt Snedeker -6 64 68 72 74 278 $18,447
T53 Brice Garnett -6 71 67 70 70 278 $18,447
T53 Russell Knox -6 70 67 72 69 278 $18,447
T57 Nate Lashley -5 68 70 73 68 279 $17,706
T57 Brandon Wu -5 71 65 73 70 279 $17,706
T57 Ryan Gerard -5 69 68 70 72 279 $17,706
T57 Grayson Murray -5 68 67 71 73 279 $17,706
T57 Henrik Norlander -5 67 71 69 72 279 $17,706
T62 Frankie Capan III -4 68 68 73 71 280 $17,160
T62 James Hahn -4 69 68 72 71 280 $17,160
T64 Trevor Cone -3 66 71 71 73 281 $16,614
T64 Kevin Chappell -3 69 68 75 69 281 $16,614
T64 Ludvig Aberg -3 72 64 73 72 281 $16,614
T64 Kaito Onishi -3 71 67 71 72 281 $16,614
T64 Matthias Schwab -3 67 71 72 71 281 $16,614
69 Seung-Yul Noh -2 69 69 74 70 282 $16,146
70 C.T. Pan E 68 70 75 71 284 $15,990
71 Ben Taylor 1 70 68 76 71 285 $15,834
T72 Augusto Núñez 7 66 71 81 73 291 $15,600
T72 Jim Herman 7 69 69 77 76 291 $15,600

