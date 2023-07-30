2023 3M Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 3M Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Lee Hodges, who earns his first PGA Tour title with a win at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

Hodges won the tournament in a clinical runaway, taking the title by seven shots on 24-under 260. Three players finished in a distant second place: JT Poston, Martin Laird and Kevin Streelman.

Kevin Wu and Keith Mitchell, both in need of critical FedEx Cup points, finished tied for fifth place.

Hodges won the $1,404,000 winner's share of the $7,800,000 purse.

3M Open recap notes

Hodges earned 39.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Hodges earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 73 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 44th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

2023 3M Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details