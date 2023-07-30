2023 3M Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 3M Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Lee Hodges, who earns his first PGA Tour title with a win at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.
Hodges won the tournament in a clinical runaway, taking the title by seven shots on 24-under 260. Three players finished in a distant second place: JT Poston, Martin Laird and Kevin Streelman.
Kevin Wu and Keith Mitchell, both in need of critical FedEx Cup points, finished tied for fifth place.
Hodges won the $1,404,000 winner's share of the $7,800,000 purse.
3M Open recap notes
Hodges earned 39.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Hodges earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.
A total of 73 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 44th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Wyndham Championship.
2023 3M Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Lee Hodges
|-24
|63
|64
|66
|67
|260
|$1,404,000
|T2
|J.T. Poston
|-17
|66
|66
|66
|69
|267
|$590,200
|T2
|Kevin Streelman
|-17
|64
|68
|69
|66
|267
|$590,200
|T2
|Martin Laird
|-17
|68
|68
|67
|64
|267
|$590,200
|T5
|Dylan Wu
|-16
|70
|67
|67
|64
|268
|$301,275
|T5
|Keith Mitchell
|-16
|68
|66
|67
|67
|268
|$301,275
|T7
|Aaron Baddeley
|-15
|69
|66
|65
|69
|269
|$245,050
|T7
|Tony Finau
|-15
|66
|66
|67
|70
|269
|$245,050
|T7
|Sam Ryder
|-15
|70
|66
|65
|68
|269
|$245,050
|T10
|Cam Davis
|-14
|68
|67
|70
|65
|270
|$196,950
|T10
|Sam Stevens
|-14
|69
|69
|66
|66
|270
|$196,950
|T10
|Emiliano Grillo
|-14
|65
|68
|71
|66
|270
|$196,950
|T13
|Nick Hardy
|-13
|65
|70
|67
|69
|271
|$135,664
|T13
|Callum Tarren
|-13
|66
|68
|70
|67
|271
|$135,664
|T13
|Garrick Higgo
|-13
|68
|69
|68
|66
|271
|$135,664
|T13
|Billy Horschel
|-13
|66
|67
|68
|70
|271
|$135,664
|T13
|Alex Noren
|-13
|71
|66
|68
|66
|271
|$135,664
|T13
|Beau Hossler
|-13
|68
|69
|72
|62
|271
|$135,664
|T13
|Zac Blair
|-13
|69
|66
|72
|64
|271
|$135,664
|T20
|Aaron Rai
|-12
|69
|68
|67
|68
|272
|$82,179
|T20
|Jason Dufner
|-12
|69
|68
|69
|66
|272
|$82,179
|T20
|Ben Griffin
|-12
|68
|69
|67
|68
|272
|$82,179
|T20
|Matti Schmid
|-12
|68
|70
|66
|68
|272
|$82,179
|T20
|Tyson Alexander
|-12
|69
|67
|68
|68
|272
|$82,179
|T20
|Tom Hoge
|-12
|68
|69
|68
|67
|272
|$82,179
|T20
|Tyler Duncan
|-12
|64
|67
|71
|70
|272
|$82,179
|T27
|Doug Ghim
|-11
|74
|63
|67
|69
|273
|$58,110
|T27
|Seonghyeon Kim
|-11
|71
|64
|70
|68
|273
|$58,110
|T27
|Chesson Hadley
|-11
|71
|66
|66
|70
|273
|$58,110
|T30
|Kramer Hickok
|-10
|68
|69
|71
|66
|274
|$46,744
|T30
|Eric Cole
|-10
|70
|66
|68
|70
|274
|$46,744
|T30
|Max McGreevy
|-10
|68
|69
|69
|68
|274
|$46,744
|T30
|Doc Redman
|-10
|66
|71
|72
|65
|274
|$46,744
|T30
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-10
|64
|70
|73
|67
|274
|$46,744
|T30
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-10
|69
|68
|69
|68
|274
|$46,744
|T30
|Stephan Jaeger
|-10
|71
|66
|71
|66
|274
|$46,744
|T37
|J.J. Spaun
|-9
|66
|68
|71
|70
|275
|$34,710
|T37
|Kevin Yu
|-9
|70
|66
|67
|72
|275
|$34,710
|T37
|Adam Long
|-9
|70
|65
|72
|68
|275
|$34,710
|T37
|Patrick Rodgers
|-9
|69
|67
|69
|70
|275
|$34,710
|T37
|Stewart Cink
|-9
|74
|63
|67
|71
|275
|$34,710
|T37
|Adam Svensson
|-9
|66
|69
|73
|67
|275
|$34,710
|T43
|Matt Wallace
|-8
|71
|66
|70
|69
|276
|$24,726
|T43
|Justin Suh
|-8
|65
|72
|70
|69
|276
|$24,726
|T43
|Matt Kuchar
|-8
|67
|69
|70
|70
|276
|$24,726
|T43
|Paul Haley II
|-8
|70
|68
|70
|68
|276
|$24,726
|T43
|David Lipsky
|-8
|69
|64
|70
|73
|276
|$24,726
|T43
|MJ Daffue
|-8
|68
|69
|70
|69
|276
|$24,726
|T43
|Justin Lower
|-8
|67
|71
|71
|67
|276
|$24,726
|T50
|Peter Kuest
|-7
|71
|66
|70
|70
|277
|$19,578
|T50
|Vincent Norrman
|-7
|66
|70
|73
|68
|277
|$19,578
|T50
|Trey Mullinax
|-7
|72
|66
|72
|67
|277
|$19,578
|T53
|Chad Ramey
|-6
|70
|68
|69
|71
|278
|$18,447
|T53
|Brandt Snedeker
|-6
|64
|68
|72
|74
|278
|$18,447
|T53
|Brice Garnett
|-6
|71
|67
|70
|70
|278
|$18,447
|T53
|Russell Knox
|-6
|70
|67
|72
|69
|278
|$18,447
|T57
|Nate Lashley
|-5
|68
|70
|73
|68
|279
|$17,706
|T57
|Brandon Wu
|-5
|71
|65
|73
|70
|279
|$17,706
|T57
|Ryan Gerard
|-5
|69
|68
|70
|72
|279
|$17,706
|T57
|Grayson Murray
|-5
|68
|67
|71
|73
|279
|$17,706
|T57
|Henrik Norlander
|-5
|67
|71
|69
|72
|279
|$17,706
|T62
|Frankie Capan III
|-4
|68
|68
|73
|71
|280
|$17,160
|T62
|James Hahn
|-4
|69
|68
|72
|71
|280
|$17,160
|T64
|Trevor Cone
|-3
|66
|71
|71
|73
|281
|$16,614
|T64
|Kevin Chappell
|-3
|69
|68
|75
|69
|281
|$16,614
|T64
|Ludvig Aberg
|-3
|72
|64
|73
|72
|281
|$16,614
|T64
|Kaito Onishi
|-3
|71
|67
|71
|72
|281
|$16,614
|T64
|Matthias Schwab
|-3
|67
|71
|72
|71
|281
|$16,614
|69
|Seung-Yul Noh
|-2
|69
|69
|74
|70
|282
|$16,146
|70
|C.T. Pan
|E
|68
|70
|75
|71
|284
|$15,990
|71
|Ben Taylor
|1
|70
|68
|76
|71
|285
|$15,834
|T72
|Augusto Núñez
|7
|66
|71
|81
|73
|291
|$15,600
|T72
|Jim Herman
|7
|69
|69
|77
|76
|291
|$15,600