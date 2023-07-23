2023 British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 British Open Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Brian Harman, who earns his first major championship and third-career PGA Tour title with a win at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.
Harman won the tournament in a clinical runaway, taking the title by six shots on 13-under 271. He opened the day with a five-shot edge, and he recovered after two bogeys in the first five holes to regain his edge and never relinquish it.
Four players finished tied for second place on 7-under total: Jon Rahm, Tom Kim, Jason Day and Sepp Straka. Emiliano Grillo and Rory McIlroy finished tied for sixth, just a shot behind the runner-up quartet.
Harman won the $3,000,000 winner's share of the $16,500,000 purse.
British Open Championship recap notes
Harman earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Harman earned 600 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.
A total of 76 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 38th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. One amateur made the cut and earned low-am honors.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 3M Open.
2023 British Open Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Brian Harman
|-13
|67
|65
|69
|70
|271
|$3,000,000
|T2
|Tom Kim
|-7
|74
|68
|68
|67
|277
|$1,084,625
|T2
|Sepp Straka
|-7
|71
|67
|70
|69
|277
|$1,084,625
|T2
|Jason Day
|-7
|72
|67
|69
|69
|277
|$1,084,625
|T2
|Jon Rahm
|-7
|74
|70
|63
|70
|277
|$1,084,625
|T6
|Rory McIlroy
|-6
|71
|70
|69
|68
|278
|$551,250
|T6
|Emiliano Grillo
|-6
|66
|74
|70
|68
|278
|$551,250
|8
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-5
|68
|71
|70
|70
|279
|$403,350
|T8
|Cameron Young
|-5
|72
|68
|66
|73
|279
|$403,350
|T10
|Max Homa
|-4
|68
|73
|70
|69
|280
|$308,400
|T10
|Matthew Jordan
|-4
|69
|72
|69
|70
|280
|$308,400
|T10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-4
|66
|71
|71
|72
|280
|$308,400
|T13
|Henrik Stenson
|-3
|73
|68
|71
|69
|281
|$232,875
|T13
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-3
|70
|72
|69
|70
|281
|$232,875
|T13
|Thomas Detry
|-3
|74
|69
|67
|71
|281
|$232,875
|T13
|Viktor Hovland
|-3
|70
|72
|66
|73
|281
|$232,875
|T17
|Laurie Canter
|-2
|71
|70
|73
|68
|282
|$187,900
|T17
|Xander Schauffele
|-2
|70
|74
|68
|70
|282
|$187,900
|T17
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|-2
|74
|70
|65
|73
|282
|$187,900
|T20
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-1
|71
|73
|68
|71
|283
|$163,067
|T20
|Sungjae Im
|-1
|70
|74
|67
|72
|283
|$163,067
|T20
|Antoine Rozner
|-1
|67
|74
|67
|75
|283
|$163,067
|T23
|Adrian Meronk
|E
|72
|71
|74
|67
|284
|$121,500
|T23
|Scottie Scheffler
|E
|70
|75
|72
|67
|284
|$121,500
|T23
|Matthew Southgate
|E
|71
|70
|74
|69
|284
|$121,500
|T23
|Louis Oosthuizen
|E
|74
|70
|71
|69
|284
|$121,500
|T23
|Alex Noren
|E
|68
|75
|71
|70
|284
|$121,500
|T23
|Stewart Cink
|E
|68
|73
|71
|72
|284
|$121,500
|T23
|Byeong Hun An
|E
|73
|70
|69
|72
|284
|$121,500
|T23
|Rickie Fowler
|E
|72
|73
|67
|72
|284
|$121,500
|T23
|Jordan Spieth
|E
|69
|71
|71
|73
|284
|$121,500
|T23
|Nicolai Højgaard
|E
|71
|70
|69
|74
|284
|$121,500
|T33
|Adam Scott
|1
|72
|73
|71
|69
|285
|$84,112
|T33
|Oliver Wilson
|1
|69
|74
|71
|71
|285
|$84,112
|T33
|Wyndham Clark
|1
|68
|73
|71
|73
|285
|$84,112
|T33
|Richard Bland
|1
|70
|71
|71
|73
|285
|$84,112
|T33
|Patrick Reed
|1
|70
|74
|68
|73
|285
|$84,112
|T33
|Cameron Smith
|1
|72
|72
|68
|73
|285
|$84,112
|T33
|Patrick Cantlay
|1
|70
|75
|67
|73
|285
|$84,112
|T33
|Romain Langasque
|1
|70
|74
|67
|74
|285
|$84,112
|T41
|Marcel Siem
|2
|71
|71
|74
|70
|286
|$58,725
|T41
|Victor Perez
|2
|74
|71
|71
|70
|286
|$58,725
|T41
|Hurly Long
|2
|72
|72
|71
|71
|286
|$58,725
|T41
|Jordan Smith
|2
|71
|72
|71
|72
|286
|$58,725
|T41
|J.T. Poston
|2
|71
|73
|69
|73
|286
|$58,725
|T41
|Alexander Björk
|2
|69
|73
|70
|74
|286
|$58,725
|T41
|Min Woo Lee
|2
|71
|68
|72
|75
|286
|$58,725
|T41
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|2
|72
|72
|67
|75
|286
|$58,725
|T49
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|3
|73
|71
|71
|72
|287
|$45,933
|T49
|Abraham Ancer
|3
|72
|71
|71
|73
|287
|$45,933
|T49
|Brendon Todd
|3
|74
|70
|69
|74
|287
|$45,933
|T52
|Ryan Fox
|4
|78
|67
|69
|74
|288
|$43,433
|T52
|Michael Stewart
|4
|68
|73
|71
|76
|288
|$43,433
|T52
|Corey Conners
|4
|73
|71
|68
|76
|288
|$43,433
|T55
|Andrew Putnam
|5
|73
|72
|73
|71
|289
|$41,375
|T55
|Adrian Otaegui
|5
|67
|73
|77
|72
|289
|$41,375
|T55
|Gary Woodland
|5
|73
|71
|73
|72
|289
|$41,375
|T55
|Zach Johnson
|5
|75
|69
|71
|74
|289
|$41,375
|59
|Brandon Robinson Thompson
|6
|71
|73
|73
|73
|290
|$40,500
|T60
|Scott Stallings
|7
|74
|71
|75
|71
|291
|$39,900
|T60
|Bryson DeChambeau
|7
|74
|70
|74
|73
|291
|$39,900
|T60
|Kurt Kitayama
|7
|72
|72
|72
|75
|291
|$39,900
|T60
|Rikuya Hoshino
|7
|75
|69
|70
|77
|291
|$39,900
|T64
|Padraig Harrington
|8
|74
|71
|73
|74
|292
|$39,025
|T64
|Brooks Koepka
|8
|70
|75
|72
|75
|292
|$39,025
|T64
|Richie Ramsay
|8
|73
|72
|71
|76
|292
|$39,025
|T64
|Guido Migliozzi
|8
|69
|72
|71
|80
|292
|$39,025
|T68
|Danny Willett
|9
|73
|72
|75
|73
|293
|$38,033
|T68
|David Lingmerth
|9
|70
|75
|70
|78
|293
|$38,033
|T68
|Sami Välimäki
|9
|76
|68
|70
|79
|293
|$38,033
|T71
|Robert MacIntyre
|10
|74
|71
|73
|76
|294
|$37,550
|T71
|Joost Luiten
|10
|71
|72
|71
|80
|294
|$37,550
|T71
|Thomas Pieters
|10
|70
|73
|71
|80
|294
|$37,550
|T74
|Christo Lamprecht (a)
|11
|66
|79
|76
|74
|295
|$0
|T74
|Thriston Lawrence
|11
|71
|70
|75
|79
|295
|$37,300
|76
|Zack Fischer
|13
|71
|73
|75
|78
|297
|$37,175