2023 British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
07/23/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Brian Harman
The 2023 British Open Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Brian Harman, who earns his first major championship and third-career PGA Tour title with a win at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

Harman won the tournament in a clinical runaway, taking the title by six shots on 13-under 271. He opened the day with a five-shot edge, and he recovered after two bogeys in the first five holes to regain his edge and never relinquish it.

Four players finished tied for second place on 7-under total: Jon Rahm, Tom Kim, Jason Day and Sepp Straka. Emiliano Grillo and Rory McIlroy finished tied for sixth, just a shot behind the runner-up quartet.

Harman won the $3,000,000 winner's share of the $16,500,000 purse.

The PGA Tour logo

British Open Championship recap notes

Harman earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Harman earned 600 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 76 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 38th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. One amateur made the cut and earned low-am honors.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 3M Open.

2023 British Open Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Brian Harman -13 67 65 69 70 271 $3,000,000
T2 Tom Kim -7 74 68 68 67 277 $1,084,625
T2 Sepp Straka -7 71 67 70 69 277 $1,084,625
T2 Jason Day -7 72 67 69 69 277 $1,084,625
T2 Jon Rahm -7 74 70 63 70 277 $1,084,625
T6 Rory McIlroy -6 71 70 69 68 278 $551,250
T6 Emiliano Grillo -6 66 74 70 68 278 $551,250
8 Shubhankar Sharma -5 68 71 70 70 279 $403,350
T8 Cameron Young -5 72 68 66 73 279 $403,350
T10 Max Homa -4 68 73 70 69 280 $308,400
T10 Matthew Jordan -4 69 72 69 70 280 $308,400
T10 Tommy Fleetwood -4 66 71 71 72 280 $308,400
T13 Henrik Stenson -3 73 68 71 69 281 $232,875
T13 Hideki Matsuyama -3 70 72 69 70 281 $232,875
T13 Thomas Detry -3 74 69 67 71 281 $232,875
T13 Viktor Hovland -3 70 72 66 73 281 $232,875
T17 Laurie Canter -2 71 70 73 68 282 $187,900
T17 Xander Schauffele -2 70 74 68 70 282 $187,900
T17 Alex Fitzpatrick -2 74 70 65 73 282 $187,900
T20 Tyrrell Hatton -1 71 73 68 71 283 $163,067
T20 Sungjae Im -1 70 74 67 72 283 $163,067
T20 Antoine Rozner -1 67 74 67 75 283 $163,067
T23 Adrian Meronk E 72 71 74 67 284 $121,500
T23 Scottie Scheffler E 70 75 72 67 284 $121,500
T23 Matthew Southgate E 71 70 74 69 284 $121,500
T23 Louis Oosthuizen E 74 70 71 69 284 $121,500
T23 Alex Noren E 68 75 71 70 284 $121,500
T23 Stewart Cink E 68 73 71 72 284 $121,500
T23 Byeong Hun An E 73 70 69 72 284 $121,500
T23 Rickie Fowler E 72 73 67 72 284 $121,500
T23 Jordan Spieth E 69 71 71 73 284 $121,500
T23 Nicolai Højgaard E 71 70 69 74 284 $121,500
T33 Adam Scott 1 72 73 71 69 285 $84,112
T33 Oliver Wilson 1 69 74 71 71 285 $84,112
T33 Wyndham Clark 1 68 73 71 73 285 $84,112
T33 Richard Bland 1 70 71 71 73 285 $84,112
T33 Patrick Reed 1 70 74 68 73 285 $84,112
T33 Cameron Smith 1 72 72 68 73 285 $84,112
T33 Patrick Cantlay 1 70 75 67 73 285 $84,112
T33 Romain Langasque 1 70 74 67 74 285 $84,112
T41 Marcel Siem 2 71 71 74 70 286 $58,725
T41 Victor Perez 2 74 71 71 70 286 $58,725
T41 Hurly Long 2 72 72 71 71 286 $58,725
T41 Jordan Smith 2 71 72 71 72 286 $58,725
T41 J.T. Poston 2 71 73 69 73 286 $58,725
T41 Alexander Björk 2 69 73 70 74 286 $58,725
T41 Min Woo Lee 2 71 68 72 75 286 $58,725
T41 Matt Fitzpatrick 2 72 72 67 75 286 $58,725
T49 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 3 73 71 71 72 287 $45,933
T49 Abraham Ancer 3 72 71 71 73 287 $45,933
T49 Brendon Todd 3 74 70 69 74 287 $45,933
T52 Ryan Fox 4 78 67 69 74 288 $43,433
T52 Michael Stewart 4 68 73 71 76 288 $43,433
T52 Corey Conners 4 73 71 68 76 288 $43,433
T55 Andrew Putnam 5 73 72 73 71 289 $41,375
T55 Adrian Otaegui 5 67 73 77 72 289 $41,375
T55 Gary Woodland 5 73 71 73 72 289 $41,375
T55 Zach Johnson 5 75 69 71 74 289 $41,375
59 Brandon Robinson Thompson 6 71 73 73 73 290 $40,500
T60 Scott Stallings 7 74 71 75 71 291 $39,900
T60 Bryson DeChambeau 7 74 70 74 73 291 $39,900
T60 Kurt Kitayama 7 72 72 72 75 291 $39,900
T60 Rikuya Hoshino 7 75 69 70 77 291 $39,900
T64 Padraig Harrington 8 74 71 73 74 292 $39,025
T64 Brooks Koepka 8 70 75 72 75 292 $39,025
T64 Richie Ramsay 8 73 72 71 76 292 $39,025
T64 Guido Migliozzi 8 69 72 71 80 292 $39,025
T68 Danny Willett 9 73 72 75 73 293 $38,033
T68 David Lingmerth 9 70 75 70 78 293 $38,033
T68 Sami Välimäki 9 76 68 70 79 293 $38,033
T71 Robert MacIntyre 10 74 71 73 76 294 $37,550
T71 Joost Luiten 10 71 72 71 80 294 $37,550
T71 Thomas Pieters 10 70 73 71 80 294 $37,550
T74 Christo Lamprecht (a) 11 66 79 76 74 295 $0
T74 Thriston Lawrence 11 71 70 75 79 295 $37,300
76 Zack Fischer 13 71 73 75 78 297 $37,175

