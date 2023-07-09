2023 John Deere Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
07/09/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 John Deere Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Sepp Straka, who earns his second-career PGA Tour title with a win at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

Straka won the event after posting a final-round 62 to shoot 21-under 263. He was 11 under par on the round through 17 holes, but he made a double-bogey 6 on the final hole after finding the water with his second shot. However, the score he turned in was good enough to win by two over both Brendon Todd and Alex Smalley, as neither were able to challenge the lead.

Ludvig Aberg and Adam Schenk finished in a tie for fourth place on 18-under total.

Straka won the $1,332,000 winner's John Deere Classic of the $7,400,000 purse.

John Deere Classic recap notes

Straka earned 41.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Straka earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the major championship level for this invitational event.

A total of 69 (of 156) players, including two amateurs, finished the tournament in the 37th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open and 2023 Barbasol Championship.

2023 John Deere Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Sepp Straka -21 73 63 65 62 263 $1,332,000
T2 Brendon Todd -19 66 65 66 68 265 $658,600
T2 Alex Smalley -19 66 70 62 67 265 $658,600
T4 Adam Schenk -18 65 66 67 68 266 $333,000
T4 Ludvig Aberg -18 68 64 71 63 266 $333,000
T6 Denny McCarthy -16 68 64 66 70 268 $218,036
T6 J.T. Poston -16 68 67 65 68 268 $218,036
T6 Kevin Yu -16 70 67 65 66 268 $218,036
T6 Cameron Young -16 65 64 71 68 268 $218,036
T6 Grayson Murray -16 64 70 69 65 268 $218,036
T6 Lucas Glover -16 69 65 66 68 268 $218,036
T6 Mark Hubbard -16 67 66 67 68 268 $218,036
T13 Greyson Sigg -15 65 70 66 68 269 $140,600
T13 William Mouw -15 66 66 68 69 269 $140,600
T13 Séamus Power -15 66 69 70 64 269 $140,600
T13 Stephan Jaeger -15 68 69 66 66 269 $140,600
T17 Jonas Blixt -14 62 73 65 70 270 $112,850
T17 Troy Merritt -14 69 67 69 65 270 $112,850
T17 Michael Thorbjornsen (a) -14 73 63 66 68 270 $0
T17 Peter Kuest -14 67 67 65 71 270 $112,850
T21 Nick Hardy -13 67 69 70 65 271 $84,138
T21 Garrick Higgo -13 65 66 71 69 271 $84,138
T21 Nate Lashley -13 65 69 68 69 271 $84,138
T21 Chris Kirk -13 68 66 66 71 271 $84,138
T21 Adam Svensson -13 69 66 67 69 271 $84,138
T26 Doug Ghim -12 70 65 67 70 272 $58,090
T26 Tano Goya -12 67 68 68 69 272 $58,090
T26 Yuto Katsuragawa -12 72 63 68 69 272 $58,090
T26 Ryan Gerard -12 71 65 67 69 272 $58,090
T26 Beau Hossler -12 69 67 67 69 272 $58,090
T31 Jason Dufner -11 70 66 67 70 273 $47,360
T31 Aaron Baddeley -11 70 67 71 65 273 $47,360
T31 Kevin Roy -11 69 63 68 73 273 $47,360
T31 Davis Thompson -11 68 69 65 71 273 $47,360
T35 Akshay Bhatia -10 66 69 69 70 274 $36,947
T35 James Hahn -10 70 68 66 70 274 $36,947
T35 Russell Henley -10 69 68 70 67 274 $36,947
T35 Zach Johnson -10 72 66 67 69 274 $36,947
T35 Matt NeSmith -10 68 68 71 67 274 $36,947
T35 MJ Daffue -10 68 68 68 70 274 $36,947
T35 Chez Reavie -10 69 68 68 69 274 $36,947
T42 Chad Ramey -9 70 67 66 72 275 $24,905
T42 Eric Cole -9 69 67 68 71 275 $24,905
T42 Andrew Novak -9 69 68 71 67 275 $24,905
T42 Geoff Ogilvy -9 70 68 69 68 275 $24,905
T42 Jimmy Walker -9 67 68 69 71 275 $24,905
T42 Robert Streb -9 71 66 68 70 275 $24,905
T42 Keith Mitchell -9 68 67 73 67 275 $24,905
T42 Cody Gribble -9 68 66 70 71 275 $24,905
T42 Richy Werenski -9 65 71 68 71 275 $24,905
T51 Kevin Streelman -8 71 63 71 71 276 $18,081
T51 Austin Smotherman -8 71 66 70 69 276 $18,081
T51 Cameron Champ -8 68 69 73 66 276 $18,081
T51 Brian Stuard -8 68 68 73 67 276 $18,081
T51 Byeong Hun An -8 67 70 71 68 276 $18,081
T51 Lanto Griffin -8 71 66 68 71 276 $18,081
T57 Russell Knox -7 70 67 70 70 277 $17,094
T57 Harry Higgs -7 69 69 69 70 277 $17,094
T57 Gordon Sargent (a) -7 70 67 69 71 277 $0
T57 Satoshi Kodaira -7 67 69 70 71 277 $17,094
T61 Andrew Landry -6 69 69 69 71 278 $16,724
T61 Tyler Duncan -6 70 66 73 69 278 $16,724
T63 Chris Stroud -5 67 69 74 69 279 $16,354
T63 Jim Herman -5 71 63 71 74 279 $16,354
T63 Seung-Yul Noh -5 71 66 72 70 279 $16,354
66 Harrison Endycott -4 68 69 70 73 280 $16,058
67 Matt Kuchar -1 69 69 73 72 283 $15,910
68 Brandon Matthews E 68 70 72 74 284 $15,762
69 Kramer Hickok 2 67 71 73 75 286 $15,614

