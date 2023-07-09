2023 John Deere Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 John Deere Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Sepp Straka, who earns his second-career PGA Tour title with a win at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

Straka won the event after posting a final-round 62 to shoot 21-under 263. He was 11 under par on the round through 17 holes, but he made a double-bogey 6 on the final hole after finding the water with his second shot. However, the score he turned in was good enough to win by two over both Brendon Todd and Alex Smalley, as neither were able to challenge the lead.

Ludvig Aberg and Adam Schenk finished in a tie for fourth place on 18-under total.

Straka won the $1,332,000 winner's John Deere Classic of the $7,400,000 purse.

John Deere Classic recap notes

Straka earned 41.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Straka earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the major championship level for this invitational event.

A total of 69 (of 156) players, including two amateurs, finished the tournament in the 37th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open and 2023 Barbasol Championship.

2023 John Deere Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details