2023 John Deere Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 John Deere Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Sepp Straka, who earns his second-career PGA Tour title with a win at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
Straka won the event after posting a final-round 62 to shoot 21-under 263. He was 11 under par on the round through 17 holes, but he made a double-bogey 6 on the final hole after finding the water with his second shot. However, the score he turned in was good enough to win by two over both Brendon Todd and Alex Smalley, as neither were able to challenge the lead.
Ludvig Aberg and Adam Schenk finished in a tie for fourth place on 18-under total.
Straka won the $1,332,000 winner's John Deere Classic of the $7,400,000 purse.
John Deere Classic recap notes
Straka earned 41.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Straka earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the major championship level for this invitational event.
A total of 69 (of 156) players, including two amateurs, finished the tournament in the 37th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open and 2023 Barbasol Championship.
2023 John Deere Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Sepp Straka
|-21
|73
|63
|65
|62
|263
|$1,332,000
|T2
|Brendon Todd
|-19
|66
|65
|66
|68
|265
|$658,600
|T2
|Alex Smalley
|-19
|66
|70
|62
|67
|265
|$658,600
|T4
|Adam Schenk
|-18
|65
|66
|67
|68
|266
|$333,000
|T4
|Ludvig Aberg
|-18
|68
|64
|71
|63
|266
|$333,000
|T6
|Denny McCarthy
|-16
|68
|64
|66
|70
|268
|$218,036
|T6
|J.T. Poston
|-16
|68
|67
|65
|68
|268
|$218,036
|T6
|Kevin Yu
|-16
|70
|67
|65
|66
|268
|$218,036
|T6
|Cameron Young
|-16
|65
|64
|71
|68
|268
|$218,036
|T6
|Grayson Murray
|-16
|64
|70
|69
|65
|268
|$218,036
|T6
|Lucas Glover
|-16
|69
|65
|66
|68
|268
|$218,036
|T6
|Mark Hubbard
|-16
|67
|66
|67
|68
|268
|$218,036
|T13
|Greyson Sigg
|-15
|65
|70
|66
|68
|269
|$140,600
|T13
|William Mouw
|-15
|66
|66
|68
|69
|269
|$140,600
|T13
|Séamus Power
|-15
|66
|69
|70
|64
|269
|$140,600
|T13
|Stephan Jaeger
|-15
|68
|69
|66
|66
|269
|$140,600
|T17
|Jonas Blixt
|-14
|62
|73
|65
|70
|270
|$112,850
|T17
|Troy Merritt
|-14
|69
|67
|69
|65
|270
|$112,850
|T17
|Michael Thorbjornsen (a)
|-14
|73
|63
|66
|68
|270
|$0
|T17
|Peter Kuest
|-14
|67
|67
|65
|71
|270
|$112,850
|T21
|Nick Hardy
|-13
|67
|69
|70
|65
|271
|$84,138
|T21
|Garrick Higgo
|-13
|65
|66
|71
|69
|271
|$84,138
|T21
|Nate Lashley
|-13
|65
|69
|68
|69
|271
|$84,138
|T21
|Chris Kirk
|-13
|68
|66
|66
|71
|271
|$84,138
|T21
|Adam Svensson
|-13
|69
|66
|67
|69
|271
|$84,138
|T26
|Doug Ghim
|-12
|70
|65
|67
|70
|272
|$58,090
|T26
|Tano Goya
|-12
|67
|68
|68
|69
|272
|$58,090
|T26
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|-12
|72
|63
|68
|69
|272
|$58,090
|T26
|Ryan Gerard
|-12
|71
|65
|67
|69
|272
|$58,090
|T26
|Beau Hossler
|-12
|69
|67
|67
|69
|272
|$58,090
|T31
|Jason Dufner
|-11
|70
|66
|67
|70
|273
|$47,360
|T31
|Aaron Baddeley
|-11
|70
|67
|71
|65
|273
|$47,360
|T31
|Kevin Roy
|-11
|69
|63
|68
|73
|273
|$47,360
|T31
|Davis Thompson
|-11
|68
|69
|65
|71
|273
|$47,360
|T35
|Akshay Bhatia
|-10
|66
|69
|69
|70
|274
|$36,947
|T35
|James Hahn
|-10
|70
|68
|66
|70
|274
|$36,947
|T35
|Russell Henley
|-10
|69
|68
|70
|67
|274
|$36,947
|T35
|Zach Johnson
|-10
|72
|66
|67
|69
|274
|$36,947
|T35
|Matt NeSmith
|-10
|68
|68
|71
|67
|274
|$36,947
|T35
|MJ Daffue
|-10
|68
|68
|68
|70
|274
|$36,947
|T35
|Chez Reavie
|-10
|69
|68
|68
|69
|274
|$36,947
|T42
|Chad Ramey
|-9
|70
|67
|66
|72
|275
|$24,905
|T42
|Eric Cole
|-9
|69
|67
|68
|71
|275
|$24,905
|T42
|Andrew Novak
|-9
|69
|68
|71
|67
|275
|$24,905
|T42
|Geoff Ogilvy
|-9
|70
|68
|69
|68
|275
|$24,905
|T42
|Jimmy Walker
|-9
|67
|68
|69
|71
|275
|$24,905
|T42
|Robert Streb
|-9
|71
|66
|68
|70
|275
|$24,905
|T42
|Keith Mitchell
|-9
|68
|67
|73
|67
|275
|$24,905
|T42
|Cody Gribble
|-9
|68
|66
|70
|71
|275
|$24,905
|T42
|Richy Werenski
|-9
|65
|71
|68
|71
|275
|$24,905
|T51
|Kevin Streelman
|-8
|71
|63
|71
|71
|276
|$18,081
|T51
|Austin Smotherman
|-8
|71
|66
|70
|69
|276
|$18,081
|T51
|Cameron Champ
|-8
|68
|69
|73
|66
|276
|$18,081
|T51
|Brian Stuard
|-8
|68
|68
|73
|67
|276
|$18,081
|T51
|Byeong Hun An
|-8
|67
|70
|71
|68
|276
|$18,081
|T51
|Lanto Griffin
|-8
|71
|66
|68
|71
|276
|$18,081
|T57
|Russell Knox
|-7
|70
|67
|70
|70
|277
|$17,094
|T57
|Harry Higgs
|-7
|69
|69
|69
|70
|277
|$17,094
|T57
|Gordon Sargent (a)
|-7
|70
|67
|69
|71
|277
|$0
|T57
|Satoshi Kodaira
|-7
|67
|69
|70
|71
|277
|$17,094
|T61
|Andrew Landry
|-6
|69
|69
|69
|71
|278
|$16,724
|T61
|Tyler Duncan
|-6
|70
|66
|73
|69
|278
|$16,724
|T63
|Chris Stroud
|-5
|67
|69
|74
|69
|279
|$16,354
|T63
|Jim Herman
|-5
|71
|63
|71
|74
|279
|$16,354
|T63
|Seung-Yul Noh
|-5
|71
|66
|72
|70
|279
|$16,354
|66
|Harrison Endycott
|-4
|68
|69
|70
|73
|280
|$16,058
|67
|Matt Kuchar
|-1
|69
|69
|73
|72
|283
|$15,910
|68
|Brandon Matthews
|E
|68
|70
|72
|74
|284
|$15,762
|69
|Kramer Hickok
|2
|67
|71
|73
|75
|286
|$15,614