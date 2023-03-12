2023 Valspar Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Valspar Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course near Tampa, Fla., from March 16-19, 2023.
The Valspar Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 20th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
The Valspar Championship is the final event of the PGA Tour's Florida Swing.
We have Monday qualifiers for this event, with four spots determined by an 18-hole event on Monday.
The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 144 players who got in the field. Hank Lebioda and Cameron Percy are the first two alternates.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for a $8.1 million purse, with nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Valspar Championship field
- Ludvig Aberg
- Anders Albertson
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Erik Barnes
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Wesley Bryan
- Sam Burns
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Pierceson Coody
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Luke Donald
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Cole Hammer
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- J.B. Holmes
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Greg Koch
- Kelly Kraft
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Matthew NeSmith
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Victor Perez
- J.T. Poston
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Jordan Spieth
- Kyle Stanley
- Sam Stevens
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- John VanDerLaan
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan
Top 50 players in 2023 Valspar Championship field
- 9. Justin Thomas
- 12. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 14. Sam Burns
- 15. Jordan Spieth
- 20. Keegan Bradley
- 26. Tommy Fleetwood
- 37. Justin Rose
- 41. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 45. Kevin Kisner