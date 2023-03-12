2023 Valspar Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Valspar Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course near Tampa, Fla., from March 16-19, 2023.

The Valspar Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 20th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Valspar Championship is the final event of the PGA Tour's Florida Swing.

We have Monday qualifiers for this event, with four spots determined by an 18-hole event on Monday.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 144 players who got in the field. Hank Lebioda and Cameron Percy are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $8.1 million purse, with nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Valspar Championship field

Ludvig Aberg

Anders Albertson

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Erik Barnes

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Wesley Bryan

Sam Burns

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Pierceson Coody

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Luke Donald

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Cole Hammer

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

J.B. Holmes

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Greg Koch

Kelly Kraft

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Matthew NeSmith

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Victor Perez

J.T. Poston

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Jordan Spieth

Kyle Stanley

Sam Stevens

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

John VanDerLaan

Jhonattan Vegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2023 Valspar Championship field