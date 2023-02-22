2023 The Honda Classic tee times and pairings: Round 2
02/22/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Denny McCarthy


The PGA Tour's best are competing in the West Palm Beach area this week for the annual The Honda Classic.

The 2023 The Honda Classic format features a field of 144 professionals competing in the first full-field designated event. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at PGA National's Champion Course.

The 2023 The Honda Classic second round starts at 6:50 a.m. local time -- or 6:50 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. First-round tee times run through 1:46 p.m. local time -- or 1:46 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

2023 The Honda Classic tee times: Round 1

2023 The Honda Classic Fridday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 The Honda Classic second round on TV starting at 2 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 The Honda Classic live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 6:30 a.m. Eastern.

2023 The Honda Classic tee times for Round 2

All times local and Eastern

TIME TEE PLAYERS
6:50 a.m. 1 Austin Cook, Denny McCarthy, Hank Lebioda
7:01 a.m. 1 Ben Martin, Scott Brown, Lee Hodges
7:12 a.m. 1 Michael Kim, Cody Gribble, Cameron Percy
7:23 a.m. 1 Ryan Brehm, Robert Streb, Richy Werenski
7:34 a.m. 1 J.B. Holmes, Adam Long, Chris Kirk
7:45 a.m. 1 Russell Knox, Danny Willett, Doc Redman
7:56 a.m. 1 Ryan Moore, Kelly Kraft, Stephan Jaeger
8:07 a.m. 1 Taylor Pendrith, Matthias Schwab, Justin Suh
8:18 a.m. 1 Harry Hall, Eric Cole, Trevor Cone
8:29 a.m. 1 Aaron Rai, Anders Albertson, Ryan Gerard
8:40 a.m. 1 Dylan Wu, Trevor Werbylo, Marcus Byrd
8:51 a.m. 1 Zecheng Dou, Carson Young, Akshay Bhatia
11:45 a.m. 1 Brice Garnett, Davis Riley, Ben Taylor
11:56 a.m. 1 Sung Kang, Jason Dufner, S.H. Kim
12:07 p.m. 1 Joseph Bramlett, Will Gordon, Tyson Alexander
12:18 p.m. 1 J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, Aaron Wise
12:29 p.m. 1 Webb Simpson, Shane Lowry, Ryan Palmer
12:40 p.m. 1 Billy Horschel, Jhonattan Vegas, Camilo Villegas
12:51 p.m. 1 Kevin Tway, Ben Crane, Adam Schenk
1:02 p.m. 1 Jonas Blixt, Geoff Ogilvy, Zac Blair
1:13 p.m. 1 David Lingmerth, S.Y. Noh, Greyson Sigg
1:24 p.m. 1 Austin Eckroat, Carl Yuan, Andrew Kozan
1:35 p.m. 1 Nick Hardy, Paul Haley II, Tyler Collet
1:46 p.m. 1 Andrew Novak, Tano Goya, Brett Drewitt
6:50 a.m. 10 Jimmy Walker, Arjun Atwal, Matt Wallace
7:01 a.m. 10 Satoshi Kodaira, Bill Haas, Min Woo Lee
7:12 a.m. 10 William McGirt, Peter Malnati, Thomas Detry
7:23 a.m. 10 Zach Johnson, Padraig Harrington, Luke Donald
7:34 a.m. 10 Adam Svensson, Sungjae Im, Matt Kuchar
7:45 a.m. 10 Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis, Harris English
7:56 a.m. 10 Chris Stroud, Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
8:07 a.m. 10 Aaron Baddeley, Brandon Wu, Callum Tarren
8:18 a.m. 10 Harrison Endycott, Brent Grant, Kevin Roy
8:29 a.m. 10 MJ Daffue, Vincent Norrman, Ben Silverman
8:40 a.m. 10 Erik Barnes, Matti Schmid, Curtis Thompson
8:51 a.m. 10 Sam Stevens, Nico Echavarria, Trace Crowe
11:45 a.m. 10 Dylan Frittelli, Sean O'Hair, Ben Griffin
11:56 a.m. 10 Fabián Gómez, Mark Hubbard, Henrik Norlander
12:07 p.m. 10 Brian Stuard, Rory Sabbatini, Jonathan Byrd
12:18 p.m. 10 Jim Herman, Andrew Landry, Tyler Duncan
12:29 p.m. 10 Chad Ramey, Garrick Higgo, Brian Gay
12:40 p.m. 10 Charley Hoffman, Kramer Hickok, Robby Shelton
12:51 p.m. 10 Martin Trainer, Ryan Armour, Grayson Murray
1:02 p.m. 10 Kyle Stanley, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Chappell
1:13 p.m. 10 Greg Chalmers, Chesson Hadley, Max McGreevy
1:24 p.m. 10 Michael Gligic, Augusto Núñez, Adrian Meronk
1:35 p.m. 10 Scott Harrington, Kyle Wmoreland, Parker Coody
1:46 p.m. 10 Harry Higgs, Brandon Matthews, Pierceson Coody

