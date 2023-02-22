2023 The Honda Classic tee times and pairings: Round 2

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the West Palm Beach area this week for the annual The Honda Classic.

The 2023 The Honda Classic format features a field of 144 professionals competing in the first full-field designated event. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at PGA National's Champion Course.

The 2023 The Honda Classic second round starts at 6:50 a.m. local time -- or 6:50 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. First-round tee times run through 1:46 p.m. local time -- or 1:46 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

2023 The Honda Classic tee times: Round 1

2023 The Honda Classic Fridday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 The Honda Classic second round on TV starting at 2 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 The Honda Classic live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 6:30 a.m. Eastern.

2023 The Honda Classic tee times for Round 2

All times local and Eastern

Click header to sort