Waste Management Phoenix Open history, results and past winners

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is the PGA Tour's Arizona event on the schedule. The event is the loudest part of the West Coast Swing, which runs through California and Arizona.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open became a PGA Tour event in 1932, known then as the Arizona Open. It originally wasn't played at TPC Scottsdale, which took over as event host in 1987. Like many older PGA Tour events, it evolved from a state open championship.

In its time with TPC Scottsdale as host and the Thunderbirds presenting the event, the tournament has become the loudest, best-attended event on the PGA Tour schedule.

In recent memory, the tournament has concluded on Super Bowl Sunday, giving sports fans an appetizer for the largest sporting event in the United States.

Arnold Palmer, Gene Littler, Mark Calcavecchia and Phil Mickelson are all tied with the most wins in this event's history, with three each.

Waste Management Phoenix Open format

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 132 is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Waste Management Phoenix Open host courses

TPC Scottsdale: 1987- present

Arizona Country Club: alternating years from 1955-1973, 1976-1986

Phoenix Country Club: 1939-1954, alternating years from 1956-1974, 1975

Waste Management Phoenix Open past sponsors

The Waste Management Phoenix Open has had a variety of names and sponsors over the years:

Arizona Open 1932-1933

Ben Hogan Open: 1950

Phoenix Open Invitational: 1957-1971

Phoenix Open: 1935-1949, 1951-1956, 1972-2003

FBR Open: 2004-2009

Waste Management Phoenix Open: 2010-present

Waste Management Phoenix Open history & results