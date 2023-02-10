2023 The Genesis Invitational field: Players, rankings

The 2023 The Genesis Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played the Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Calif., from February 16-19, 2023.

The The Genesis Invitational field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 16th event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season. This is the second full-field designated event.

The Genesis Invitational is the next event of the PGA Tour's West Coast Swing, played in Pacific Palisades and run as an invitational tournament hosted by Tiger Woods.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, though a spot in the field will be decided by a showcase one-day tournament of collegiate players on Monday.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 132 players who got in the field. Ben Griffin and Tyson Alexander are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Wednesday.

The field will be playing for an $20 million purse, with 40 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 The Genesis Invitational field

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Marcus Byrd

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Kramer Hickok

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Yeongsu Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Rory McIlroy

Adrian Meronk

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Keita Nakajima

Matthew NeSmith

Alex Noren

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Greyson Sigg

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Jhonattan Vegas

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2023 The Genesis Invitational field