2023 The Genesis Invitational field: Players, rankings

The 2023 The Genesis Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played the Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Calif., from February 16-19, 2023.
The The Genesis Invitational field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 16th event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season. This is the second full-field designated event.
The Genesis Invitational is the next event of the PGA Tour's West Coast Swing, played in Pacific Palisades and run as an invitational tournament hosted by Tiger Woods.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, though a spot in the field will be decided by a showcase one-day tournament of collegiate players on Monday.
The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 132 players who got in the field. Ben Griffin and Tyson Alexander are the first two alternates.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Wednesday.
The field will be playing for an $20 million purse, with 40 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 The Genesis Invitational field
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Marcus Byrd
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Kramer Hickok
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Yeongsu Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Keita Nakajima
- Matthew NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- Greyson Sigg
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2023 The Genesis Invitational field
- 1. Rory McIlroy
- 2. Scottie Scheffler
- 3. Jon Rahm
- 5. Patrick Cantlay
- 6. Xander Schauffele
- 7. Collin Morikawa
- 8. Will Zalatoris
- 9. Justin Thomas
- 10. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11. Viktor Hovland
- 12. Max Homa
- 13. Tony Finau
- 14. Tom Kim
- 15. Sam Burns
- 16. Cameron Young
- 17. Jordan Spieth
- 18. Sungjae Im
- 19. Billy Horschel
- 20. Hideki Matsuyama
- 21. Shane Lowry
- 22. Keegan Bradley
- 24. Brian Harman
- 25. Tommy Fleetwood
- 27. Tyrrell Hatton
- 28. Seamus Power
- 29. Sepp Straka
- 31. Tom Hoge
- 32. Russell Henley
- 33. Kevin Kisner
- 34. Adam Scott
- 35. Justin Rose
- 36. Sahith Theegala
- 37. Alex Noren
- 39. Corey Conners
- 41. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 42. Si Woo Kim
- 44. Kurt Kitayama
- 46. Lucas Herbert
- 47. Chris Kirk
- 49. J.T. Poston