2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic tee times and pairings: Round 2

The 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic is being played in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with Emirates Golf Club once again playing host to one of the DP World Tour's year-opening events.

With the 132-player field event unfolding in the UAE, East Coast viewers on the United States will get late-night viewing times for the Rolex Series event.

The 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic second round will get underway at 7:36 a.m. local time with threesomes off the first tee until 11:50 a.m. local, when the tee sheet ends.

2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic Friday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic second round on TV starting at 2:30 a.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic live stream through Peacock, GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app/website starting at 2:30 a.m. Eastern. You'll need to either have a cable subscription or sign up with a streaming service that has Golf Channel.

2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic tee times for Round 2

All times local; add five hours for Eastern

Click header to sort