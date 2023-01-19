2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Thursday Round 1: Tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels

The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions gets underway on Thursday in Orlando, Fla., with Lake Nona Golf and Country Club once again playing host to the LPGA Tour's year-opening event.

With the 29-player of pros and 50-amateur field event unfolding in Florida, East Coast viewers on the United States will get great viewing times for the winners-only event.

The action will get underway at 7:31 a.m. local time with threesomes off both the first and 10th tees. The groups will go off in twosomes and threesomes off both tees until 10:15 a.m. local, when the tee sheet ends off the first tee.

If you're planning on watch the LPGA Tour on TV on Thursday, Golf Channel is where you'll need to go. Golf Channel has exclusive coverage of the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions first round, and their coverage starts at 12 p.m. Eastern time and goes until 3 p.m.