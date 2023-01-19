2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Thursday Round 1: Tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels

The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions gets underway on Thursday in Orlando, Fla., with Lake Nona Golf and Country Club once again playing host to the LPGA Tour's year-opening event.
With the 29-player of pros and 50-amateur field event unfolding in Florida, East Coast viewers on the United States will get great viewing times for the winners-only event.
The action will get underway at 7:31 a.m. local time with threesomes off both the first and 10th tees. The groups will go off in twosomes and threesomes off both tees until 10:15 a.m. local, when the tee sheet ends off the first tee.
If you're planning on watch the LPGA Tour on TV on Thursday, Golf Channel is where you'll need to go. Golf Channel has exclusive coverage of the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions first round, and their coverage starts at 12 p.m. Eastern time and goes until 3 p.m.
2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions first-round tee times
All times local; add five hours for Eastern
Click header to sort
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|7:31 a.m.
|1
|Celine Boutier, Brian Urlacher, Kevin Millar
|7:41 a.m.
|1
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Vince Carter, Michael Peña
|7:52 a.m.
|1
|Wei-Ling Hsu, Brian Baumgartner, Dylan Dreyer
|8:03 a.m.
|1
|Marina Alex, Victor Cruz, Larry the Cable Guy
|8:14 a.m.
|1
|Anna Nordqvist, Mark Mulder, Blair O'Neal
|8:25 a.m.
|1
|Ryann O'Toole, Larry Fitzgerald, Barstool Fore Play
|8:36 a.m.
|1
|Ashleigh Buhai, Mardy Fish, Adam Thielen
|8:47 a.m.
|1
|Gemma Dryburgh, Annika Sörenstam, Brian McCann
|8:58 a.m.
|1
|Nasa Hataoka, Mark Wang (a), James "Bubba" Stewart
|9:09 a.m.
|1
|Andrea Lee, Wells Adams, Robbie Amell
|9:20 a.m.
|1
|Gaby Lopez, Marcus Allen, Kyle Fuller
|9:31 a.m.
|1
|Danielle Kang, Alfonso Ribeiro, Lee Brice
|9:42 a.m.
|1
|Brooke M. Henderson, John Smoltz, Josh Donaldson
|9:53 a.m.
|1
|Nelly Korda, Derek Lowe, Jack Wagner
|10:04 a.m.
|1
|Jennifer Kupcho, Chris Lane, Courtney Lee
|10:15 a.m.
|1
|Maja Stark, Chad Pfeifer, AJ Pierzynski
|7:31 a.m.
|10
|Joe Carter, Tom Glavine (a)
|7:41 a.m.
|10
|Matilda Castren, Tuukka Rask (a)
|7:52 a.m.
|10
|Ally Ewing, Emmitt Smith (a)
|8:03 a.m.
|10
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Sterling Sharpe (a)
|8:14 a.m.
|10
|Patty Tavatanakit, Kira Dixon, Ben Higgins
|8:25 a.m.
|10
|Leona Maguire, Mike Flaskey, Michael Waltrip
|8:36 a.m.
|10
|Ariya Jutanugarn, Greg Maddux (a)
|8:47 a.m.
|10
|Charley Hull, Jeremy Roenick, Steel Lafferty
|8:58 a.m.
|10
|Lizette Salas, Ian Happ, Jon Lester
|9:09 a.m.
|10
|Ayaka Furue, Josh Beckett, Roger Clemens
|9:20 a.m.
|10
|Pajaree Anannarukarn, Shane Victorino, Evan Geiselman
|9:31 a.m.
|10
|Paula Reto, Dwight Freeney, Charles Woodson
|9:42 a.m.
|10
|Yuka Saso, Harrison Smith (a)
|9:53 a.m.
|10
|Moriya Jutanugarn, Taylor Twellman, Chris Harrison
|10:04 a.m.
|10
|Michael Ray, Maurice Allen (a)
2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Thursday TV schedule
All times Eastern
- Thursday, January 19: 12-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Thursday Streaming schedule
All times Eastern
- Thursday, January 19: 12-3 p.m. on Peacock