2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: Celebrities in the field

The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is filled with celebrities, as well business mavens and rich folks who plunk down thousands to play alongside LPGA Tour pros.

There are 50 celebrities in the amateur field, playing alongside 29 LPGA pros in a separate, simultaneous tournament at host Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla. The celebrities are playing for a $500,000 purse, with $100,000 to the winner.

The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity tournament format is a modified Stableford scoring system, with players earning points based on their performance per hole.

The highest point total at the end of the tournament wins the celebrity event, and there is no cut.

Celebrities in the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field