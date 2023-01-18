2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: Celebrities in the field

The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is filled with celebrities, as well business mavens and rich folks who plunk down thousands to play alongside LPGA Tour pros.
There are 50 celebrities in the amateur field, playing alongside 29 LPGA pros in a separate, simultaneous tournament at host Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla. The celebrities are playing for a $500,000 purse, with $100,000 to the winner.
The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity tournament format is a modified Stableford scoring system, with players earning points based on their performance per hole.
The highest point total at the end of the tournament wins the celebrity event, and there is no cut.
Celebrities in the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field
- Wells Adams
- NFL Hall of Famer Marcus Allen
- Long drive champion Maurice Allen
- Actor Robbie Amell
- Actor Brian Baumgartner
- Former MLB pitcher Josh Beckett
- Country singer Lee Brice
- Former MLB player Joe Carter
- Future NBA Hall of Famer Vince Carter
- Former MLB p Roger Clemens
- Former NFL player Victor Cruz
- Golf Channel reporter Kira Dixon
- MLB player Josh Donaldson
- NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer
- Tennis player Mardy Fish
- Future NFL Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald
- Businessman Mike Flaskey
- Former NFL player Dwight Freeney
- Barstool Sports’s Fore Play: Trent, Riggs, Frankie, Dan Rapaport
- Evan Geiselman
- MLB Hall of Famer Tom Glavine
- MLB player Ian Happ
- Former “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison
- Ben Higgins
- Steel Lafferty
- Country singer Chris Lane
- Courtney Lee
- Former MLB pitcher Jon Lester
- Former MLB pitcher Derek Lowe
- MLB Hall of Famer Greg Maddux
- MLB player Brian McCann
- Former MLB player Kevin Millar
- Former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder
- Golf Channel host Blair O’Neal
- Actor Michael Pena
- Veteran, pro golfer Chad Pfeifer
- Former MLB p A.J. Pierzynski
- Michael Ray
- Tuukka Rask
- Actor and host Alfonso Ribeiro
- Former NHL player Jeremy Roenick
- Former NFL player Sterling Sharpe
- NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith
- MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz
- Golf legend Annika Sorenstam
- James “Bubba” Stewart
- Taylor Twellman
- Comedian Larry the Cable Guy
- NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher
- Former MLB player Shane Victorino
- Actor Jack Wagner
- Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip
- Former NFL player Charles Woodson