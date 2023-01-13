2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is headlined by the likes of Brooke Henderson, Jennifer Kupcho, Leona Maguire and more.

This is set to be a 29-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first event of the season, with an event just for those players who have hoisted trophies in official events in 2021 and 2022.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off a new year with a celebration of champions.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, which is based entirely on the winners of the prior two seasons of the LPGA Tour.

The week-of alternate list is non-existent. Players who are eligible and choose not to compete are not replaced in the field.

The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with 18 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field

Marina Alex

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Ayaka Furue

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Nelly Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Andrea Lee

Gaby Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Paula Reto

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Maja Stark

Patty Tavatanakit

