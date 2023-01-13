2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.
The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is headlined by the likes of Brooke Henderson, Jennifer Kupcho, Leona Maguire and more.
This is set to be a 29-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first event of the season, with an event just for those players who have hoisted trophies in official events in 2021 and 2022.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off a new year with a celebration of champions.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, which is based entirely on the winners of the prior two seasons of the LPGA Tour.
The week-of alternate list is non-existent. Players who are eligible and choose not to compete are not replaced in the field.
The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with 18 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field
- Marina Alex
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Ayaka Furue
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Nelly Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Andrea Lee
- Gaby Lopez
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Paula Reto
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Maja Stark
- Patty Tavatanakit
Top 50 players in 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field
- 2. Nelly Korda
- 7. Brooke Henderson
- 10. Nasa Hataoka
- 11. Leona Maguire
- 12. Celine Boutier
- 13. Jennifer Kupcho
- 16. Danielle Kang
- 17. Charley Hull
- 21. Ashleigh Buhai
- 23. Ayaka Furue
- 30. Anna Nordqvist
- 31. Andrea Lee
- 33. Yuka Saso
- 35. Ally Ewing
- 36. Gaby Lopez
- 40. Marina Alex
- 44. Maja Stark
- 49. Lizette Salas