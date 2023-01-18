The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship purse is $9 million, with the winner's share at $1,530,000 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is headed by Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is the 8th event of the year on the 2023 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $9,000,000

Winner's share: $1,530,000

Field size: 132 players

36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 25.9 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 8,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 1,335 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of €6 million.

2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout