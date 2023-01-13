2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is headlined by the likes of Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh event of the 2023-2023 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour starting its 2023 year with a set of events in the United Arab Emirates.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a limited field relative to other DP World Tour events.
The field will be playing for a $9 million purse, with nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field
- Issa Abou El Ela
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Richard Bland
- Dan Bradbury
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Luke Donald
- Jamie Donaldson
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- El Mehdi Fakori
- Ewen Ferguson
- Ross Fisher
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Daniel Gavins
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Justin Harding
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Sam Horsfield
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Espen Kofstad
- Mikko Korhonen
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Joakim Lagergren
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Yan Wei Liu
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Francesco Molinari
- James Morrison
- Lukas Nemecz
- Alex Noren
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Ian Poulter
- Seamus Power
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- Patrick Reed
- Jc Ritchie
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Marcel Schneider
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Matt Wallace
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Lee Westwood
- Dale Whitnell
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field
- 20. Shane Lowry
- 24. Tommy Fleetwood
- 26. Tyrrell Hatton
- 27. Sepp Straka
- 28. Ryan Fox
- 29. Seamus Power
- 38. Thomas Pieters
- 39. Alex Noren
- 47. Adrian Meronk