2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Victor Perez, who earned his third-career DP World Tour win at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Perez pulled out the one-shot win amid a crowded leaderboard, shooting 66 in the final round, including a dramatic hole-out from a bunker, to shoot 18-under 270.

Sebastian Söderberg and Min Woo Lee finished runners-up, while the ageless Padraig Harrington finished in solo fourth place.

Perez won the €1,413,350 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship recap notes

Perez earned 25.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 68 of 132 starting players finishing the event in the eighth completed event of the season.

Perez earned 1,335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in the United Arab Emirates.

2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

