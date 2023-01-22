2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

01/22/2023
The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Victor Perez, who earned his third-career DP World Tour win at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Perez pulled out the one-shot win amid a crowded leaderboard, shooting 66 in the final round, including a dramatic hole-out from a bunker, to shoot 18-under 270.

Sebastian Söderberg and Min Woo Lee finished runners-up, while the ageless Padraig Harrington finished in solo fourth place.

Perez won the €1,413,350 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship recap notes

Perez earned 25.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 68 of 132 starting players finishing the event in the eighth completed event of the season.

Perez earned 1,335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in the United Arab Emirates.

2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Victor Perez -18 71 65 68 66 270 €1,413,349.74
T2 Min Woo Lee -17 68 69 66 68 271 €719,145.60
T2 Sebastian Söderberg -17 67 71 66 67 271 €719,145.60
4 Padraig Harrington -16 68 73 64 67 272 €415,691.10
T5 Francesco Molinari -14 67 67 69 71 274 €321,744.91
T5 Alex Noren -14 72 66 68 68 274 €321,744.91
T7 Tyrrell Hatton -13 72 67 71 65 275 €214,496.61
T7 Jason Scrivener -13 65 70 72 68 275 €214,496.61
T7 Shubhankar Sharma -13 67 70 69 69 275 €214,496.61
T10 Richard Bland -12 71 69 66 70 276 €137,534.37
T10 Rafa Cabrera Bello -12 69 69 71 67 276 €137,534.37
T10 Grant Forrest -12 71 68 65 72 276 €137,534.37
T10 Nicolai Højgaard -12 71 67 69 69 276 €137,534.37
T10 Adrian Meronk -12 70 67 68 71 276 €137,534.37
T10 Sami Välimäki -12 67 75 72 62 276 €137,534.37
T10 Dale Whitnell -12 68 72 70 66 276 €137,534.37
T17 Edoardo Molinari -11 67 72 68 70 277 €107,525.43
T17 Andy Sullivan -11 72 69 67 69 277 €107,525.43
T17 Jeff Winther -11 73 68 66 70 277 €107,525.43
T20 Pablo Larrazábal -10 70 69 68 71 278 €90,308.89
T20 Robert Macintyre -10 70 70 69 69 278 €90,308.89
T20 Guido Migliozzi -10 65 69 71 73 278 €90,308.89
T20 Thorbjørn Olesen -10 69 69 68 72 278 €90,308.89
T20 Seamus Power -10 66 73 70 69 278 €90,308.89
T20 Henrik Stenson -10 68 74 70 66 278 €90,308.89
T20 Matt Wallace -10 71 71 68 68 278 €90,308.89
T20 Ashun Wu -10 70 72 69 67 278 €90,308.89
T28 Alexander Björk -9 71 65 75 68 279 €72,745.94
T28 Shane Lowry -9 67 70 66 76 279 €72,745.94
T28 Joost Luiten -9 73 69 71 66 279 €72,745.94
T28 Adrian Otaegui -9 73 68 67 71 279 €72,745.94
T28 Matthieu Pavon -9 70 70 72 67 279 €72,745.94
T28 Connor Syme -9 68 74 64 73 279 €72,745.94
T34 Marcus Helligkilde -8 71 71 67 71 280 €60,483.06
T34 Matthew Jordan -8 69 71 69 71 280 €60,483.06
T34 Masahiro Kawamura -8 67 70 70 73 280 €60,483.06
T34 Nathan Kimsey -8 71 71 69 69 280 €60,483.06
T38 George Coetzee -7 68 68 71 74 281 €49,882.93
T38 Sean Crocker -7 72 69 72 68 281 €49,882.93
T38 Luke Donald -7 64 75 70 72 281 €49,882.93
T38 Jamie Donaldson -7 71 69 71 70 281 €49,882.93
T38 Tommy Fleetwood -7 68 73 72 68 281 €49,882.93
T38 Oliver Hundebøll -7 72 67 74 68 281 €49,882.93
T38 Maximilian Kieffer -7 69 72 71 69 281 €49,882.93
T38 Richie Ramsay -7 70 71 72 68 281 €49,882.93
T46 Daniel Hillier -6 72 68 73 69 282 €39,906.35
T46 Scott Jamieson -6 67 69 72 74 282 €39,906.35
T46 Marcus Kinhult -6 69 70 75 68 282 €39,906.35
T46 James Morrison -6 71 70 71 70 282 €39,906.35
T50 Jazz Janewattananond -5 75 67 73 68 283 €31,731.09
T50 Alexander Levy -5 68 68 74 73 283 €31,731.09
T50 Richard Mansell -5 73 69 71 70 283 €31,731.09
T50 Antoine Rozner -5 69 68 68 78 283 €31,731.09
T50 Santiago Tarrio -5 69 69 71 74 283 €31,731.09
T50 Bernd Wiesberger -5 72 67 74 70 283 €31,731.09
T56 Thomas Bjørn -4 69 72 73 70 284 €26,188.54
T56 Chase Hanna -4 68 72 72 72 284 €26,188.54
T56 Darius Van Driel -4 72 69 71 72 284 €26,188.54
T56 Lee Westwood -4 69 73 69 73 284 €26,188.54
T60 Dan Bradbury -3 72 67 77 69 285 €23,278.70
T60 John Catlin -3 70 71 72 72 285 €23,278.70
T60 Ian Poulter -3 71 70 72 72 285 €23,278.70
63 Ockie Strydom -2 71 71 73 71 286 €21,615.94
64 Ewen Ferguson -1 69 71 73 74 287 €20,784.56
T65 Ryan Fox 1 71 66 79 73 289 €19,537.48
T65 Marc Warren 1 72 67 75 75 289 €19,537.48
T67 Marcus Armitage 3 71 71 72 77 291 €17,874.72
T67 Nacho Elvira 3 72 67 76 76 291 €17,874.72

