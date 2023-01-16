2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

01/16/2023
A picture of golfer Tommy Fleetwood in 2017


The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, welcoming 132 world-class players to the year-opening full-field event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament is a Rolex Series event, with a massive purse of $9 million available for some of the best players in Europe in a Ryder Cup year, including Tommy Fleewood, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton.

However, several LIV Golf players, including Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson are playing in search of a win.

The DP World Tour logo

Fleetwood, Hatton is betting favorite

The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds show the betting favorites this week are Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton, who come into the tournament at 11-to-1 betting odds.

Shane Lowry is 14-to-1 and third best on the table.

Alex Noren, among the top-50 players in the field, is at 20-to-1.

2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Tommy Fleetwood 1100
Tyrrell Hatton 1100
Shane Lowry 1400
Alex Noren 2000
Min Woo Lee 2200
Thomas Pieters 2200
Patrick Reed 2500
Robert MacIntyre 2500
Seamus Power 2500
Ryan Fox 3000
Jordan Smith 3300
Rasmus Hojgaard 3300
Adrian Meronk 3500
Adrian Otaegui 4000
Antoine Rozner 4000
Lee Westwood 4000
Sepp Straka 4000
Victor Perez 4000
Francesco Molinari 5000
Nicolai Hojgaard 5000
Sam Horsfield 5000
Thriston Lawrence 5500
Scott Jamieson 6000
Alexander Bjork 6600
Bernd Wiesberger 6600
Ian Poulter 6600
Callum Shinkwin 7000
Eddie Pepperell 7000
Julien Brun 7000
Richie Ramsay 7000
Henrik Stenson 7500
Justin Harding 7500
Matt Wallace 7500
Adri Arnaus 8000
Andy Sullivan 8000
Guido Migliozzi 8000
Jason Scrivener 8000
Oliver Bekker 8000
Padraig Harrington 8000
Richard Mansell 8000
Gavin Green 9000
George Coetzee 9000
Jazz Janewattananond 9000
Joost Luiten 9000
Louis De Jager 9000
Mikko Korhonen 9000
Yannik Paul 9000
Ewen Ferguson 10000
Fabrizio Zanotti 10000
John Catlin 10000
Thorbjorn Olesen 10000
Marcel Schneider 10500
Connor Syme 11000
Matthew Jordan 11000
Niklas Norgaard Mller 11000
Ashun Wu 12500
Edoardo Molinari 12500
Hennie du Plessis 12500
Jeff Winther 12500
Masahiro Kawamura 12500
Rafa Cabrera Bello 12500
Richard Bland 12500
Ross Fisher 12500
Sami Valimaki 12500
Shubhankar Sharma 12500
Dale Whitnell 14000
Hurly Long 14000
Jeunghun Wang 14000
Johannes Veerman 14000
Paul Waring 14000
Marcus Armitage 15000
Matthew Southgate 15000
Pablo Larrazabal 15000

