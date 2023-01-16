2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, welcoming 132 world-class players to the year-opening full-field event on the DP World Tour schedule.
This tournament is a Rolex Series event, with a massive purse of $9 million available for some of the best players in Europe in a Ryder Cup year, including Tommy Fleewood, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton.
However, several LIV Golf players, including Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson are playing in search of a win.
Fleetwood, Hatton is betting favorite
The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds show the betting favorites this week are Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton, who come into the tournament at 11-to-1 betting odds.
Shane Lowry is 14-to-1 and third best on the table.
Alex Noren, among the top-50 players in the field, is at 20-to-1.
2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1100
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1100
|Shane Lowry
|1400
|Alex Noren
|2000
|Min Woo Lee
|2200
|Thomas Pieters
|2200
|Patrick Reed
|2500
|Robert MacIntyre
|2500
|Seamus Power
|2500
|Ryan Fox
|3000
|Jordan Smith
|3300
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|3300
|Adrian Meronk
|3500
|Adrian Otaegui
|4000
|Antoine Rozner
|4000
|Lee Westwood
|4000
|Sepp Straka
|4000
|Victor Perez
|4000
|Francesco Molinari
|5000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|5000
|Sam Horsfield
|5000
|Thriston Lawrence
|5500
|Scott Jamieson
|6000
|Alexander Bjork
|6600
|Bernd Wiesberger
|6600
|Ian Poulter
|6600
|Callum Shinkwin
|7000
|Eddie Pepperell
|7000
|Julien Brun
|7000
|Richie Ramsay
|7000
|Henrik Stenson
|7500
|Justin Harding
|7500
|Matt Wallace
|7500
|Adri Arnaus
|8000
|Andy Sullivan
|8000
|Guido Migliozzi
|8000
|Jason Scrivener
|8000
|Oliver Bekker
|8000
|Padraig Harrington
|8000
|Richard Mansell
|8000
|Gavin Green
|9000
|George Coetzee
|9000
|Jazz Janewattananond
|9000
|Joost Luiten
|9000
|Louis De Jager
|9000
|Mikko Korhonen
|9000
|Yannik Paul
|9000
|Ewen Ferguson
|10000
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|10000
|John Catlin
|10000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|10000
|Marcel Schneider
|10500
|Connor Syme
|11000
|Matthew Jordan
|11000
|Niklas Norgaard Mller
|11000
|Ashun Wu
|12500
|Edoardo Molinari
|12500
|Hennie du Plessis
|12500
|Jeff Winther
|12500
|Masahiro Kawamura
|12500
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|12500
|Richard Bland
|12500
|Ross Fisher
|12500
|Sami Valimaki
|12500
|Shubhankar Sharma
|12500
|Dale Whitnell
|14000
|Hurly Long
|14000
|Jeunghun Wang
|14000
|Johannes Veerman
|14000
|Paul Waring
|14000
|Marcus Armitage
|15000
|Matthew Southgate
|15000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|15000