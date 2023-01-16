2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, welcoming 132 world-class players to the year-opening full-field event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament is a Rolex Series event, with a massive purse of $9 million available for some of the best players in Europe in a Ryder Cup year, including Tommy Fleewood, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton.

However, several LIV Golf players, including Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson are playing in search of a win.

Fleetwood, Hatton is betting favorite

The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds show the betting favorites this week are Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton, who come into the tournament at 11-to-1 betting odds.

Shane Lowry is 14-to-1 and third best on the table.

Alex Noren, among the top-50 players in the field, is at 20-to-1.

2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds: Outright winner