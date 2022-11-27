Australian PGA Championship history, results and past winners

The Australian PGA Championship is one of the two biggest Australian golf tournaments on the schedule, with the event having been conducted since 1929.

The event, which is one of the top events in Australia besides the Australian Open, is considered one of the biggest tournaments in Australian golf.

Like the PGA Championship conducted by the PGA of America, the championship was originally a match-play affair. It remained a professional match-play event from 1929 through 1964 before becoming a 72-hole stroke-play event. It returned to match play in 1973 for just one year.

Kel Nagle holds the record for the most Australian PGA Championship wins with six. Bill Dunk is next best on the list with five wins. Robert Allenby has four wins, and Cameron Smith has three.

The Australian PGA Championship has seen an increase in prestige in recent years.

Australian PGA Championship format

Australian PGA Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field, which is 156 players, is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a sudden-death playoff is conducted to determine a winner.

Most frequent Australian PGA Championship hosts

Palmer Coolum Resort: 11 Royal Melbourne: 10

Australian PGA Championship past sponsors

Australian PGA Championship has had a singular name over the years:

2022: Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

2004-2008: Cadbury Schweppes Australian PGA Championship

1996-1998: Mastercard Australian PGA Championship

1994: Reebok Australian PGA Championship

1991-1993: Ford Australian PGA Championship

1987: ESP Australian PGA Championship

1984-1986: Toshiba Australian PGA Championship

1983: Yakka Australian PGA Championship

1978-1982: Mayne Nickless Australian PGA Championship

1977: Telecom Australian PGA Championship

1965: Guinness Australian PGA Championship

1946-1964, 1966-1976, 1988-1990, 1999-2003, 2009-2021: Australian PGA Championship

1929-1939: Australian Professional Championship

Australian PGA Championship history & results

Stroke-play results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY HOST 2022 (Nov) Cameron Smith (3) 270 −14 3 Royal Queensland 2022 (Jan) Jediah Morgan 262 −22 11 Royal Queensland 2021 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A 2020 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A 2019 Adam Scott (2) 275 −13 2 Royal Pines 2018 Cameron Smith (2) 272 −16 2 Royal Pines 2017 Cameron Smith 270 −18 PO Royal Pines 2016 Harold Varner III 269 −19 2 Royal Pines 2015 Nathan Holman 288 E PO Royal Pines 2014 Greg Chalmers (2) 277 −11 PO Royal Pines 2013 Adam Scott 270 −14 4 Royal Pines 2012 Daniel Popovic 272 −16 4 Palmer Coolum 2011 Greg Chalmers 276 −12 PO Hyatt Coolum 2010 Peter Senior (3) 276 −12 PO Hyatt Coolum 2009 Robert Allenby (4) 270 −14 4 Hyatt Coolum 2008 Geoff Ogilvy 274 −14 2 Hyatt Coolum 2007 Peter Lonard (3) 268 −20 3 Hyatt Coolum 2006 Nick O'Hern 266 −22 PO Hyatt Coolum 2005 Robert Allenby (3) 270 −18 1 Hyatt Coolum 2004 Peter Lonard (2) 270 −18 2 Hyatt Coolum 2003 Peter Senior (2) 271 −17 1 Hyatt Coolum 2002 Peter Lonard Jarrod Moseley 271 −17 PO Hyatt Coolum 2001 Robert Allenby (2) 273 −15 1 Royal Queensland 2000 Robert Allenby 275 −13 1 Royal Queensland 1999 Greg Turner 278 −10 2 Victoria 1998 David Howell 275 −13 7 New South Wales 1997 Andrew Coltart (2) 285 −3 4 New South Wales 1996 Phil Tataurangi 279 −9 1 New South Wales 1995 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A 1994 Andrew Coltart 281 −7 2 New South Wales 1993 Ian Baker-Finch 275 −9 PO Concord 1992 Craig Parry 269 −15 3 Concord 1991 Wayne Grady (2) 271 −13 3 Concord 1990 Brett Ogle 273 −11 5 Riverside Oaks 1989 Peter Senior 274 −14 1 Riverside Oaks 1988 Wayne Grady 275 −13 PO Riverside Oaks 1987 Roger Mackay 284 −8 1 The Lakes 1986 Mike Harwood 275 −13 2 Castle Hill 1985 Greg Norman (2) 273 −15 8 Castle Hill 1984 Greg Norman 277 −11 8 Monash 1983 Bob Shearer 288 E 2 Royal Melbourne 1982 Graham Marsh 282 −6 3 Royal Melbourne 1981 Seve Ballesteros 282 −6 3 Royal Melbourne 1980 Sam Torrance 282 −6 2 Royal Melbourne 1979 Stewart Ginn 284 E 3 Royal Melbourne 1978 Hale Irwin 278 −6 8 Royal Melbourne 1977 Mike Cahill 278 −10 4 Yarra Yarra 1976 Bill Dunk (5) 281 −7 PO Rosebud 1975 Vic Bennetts 287 3 3 Burleigh Heads 1974 Bill Dunk (4) 279 −9 PO Liverpool 1973 Randall Vines (2) Match Play N/A N/A Bonnie Doon 1972 Randall Vines 290 −2 2 The Lakes 1971 Bill Dunk (3) 273 −7 3 Surfers Paradise 1970 Bruce Devlin (2) 275 −5 3 Surfers Paradise 1969 Bruce Devlin 277 −11 3 Royal Canberra 1968 Kel Nagle (6) 276 −20 6 Metropolitan 1967 Peter Thomson 282 −14 1 Metropolitan 1966 Bill Dunk (2) 279 −9 7 Royal Sydney 1965 Kel Nagle (5) 276 −16 1 Riversdale 1964 Col Johnston (2) 275 −13 1 Monash

Match-play results