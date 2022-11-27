2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

11/27/2022
Golf News Net
Sentry Tournament of Champions - Final Round LAHAINA, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Cameron Smith of Australia waves after making his putt to win during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 09, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)


The 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Smith, who earned his third Fortinet Australian PGA win at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.

Despite a strong challenge from Jason Scrivener and a weather delay that could have put him on ice, Smith prevailed in the tournament by three shots on 14-under 270.

Scrivener finished tied for second place with Ryo Hisatsune, who closed with 6-under 65 to jump into a share of runner-up position.

Smith won the AUD$333,000 winner's share of the AUD$2,000,000 purse.

Fortinet Australian PGA Championship recap notes

Smith earned 12 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 77 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the first completed event of the season.

Smith would have earned 251.25 Race to Dubai points were he a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open and 2022 Investec South African Open Championship.

2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Cameron Smith -14 68 65 69 68 270 €221,016.66
T2 Ryo Hisatsune -11 67 70 71 65 273 €112,458.48
T2 Jason Scrivener -11 65 67 74 67 273 €112,458.48
T4 Min Woo Lee -9 65 73 68 69 275 €60,064.53
T4 John Parry -9 71 70 69 65 275 €60,064.53
6 David Micheluzzi -8 68 68 71 69 276 €45,503.43
T7 Sam Brazel -7 69 73 66 69 277 €30,110.27
T7 Greg Chalmers -7 71 69 71 66 277 €30,110.27
T7 Cameron Davis -7 70 73 66 68 277 €30,110.27
T7 Takumi Kanaya -7 72 67 69 69 277 €30,110.27
T7 Masahiro Kawamura -7 68 66 71 72 277 €30,110.27
T12 Alejandro Cañizares -6 69 66 75 68 278 €19,696.48
T12 Brad Kennedy -6 66 70 70 72 278 €19,696.48
T12 Chang Gi Lee -6 68 70 71 69 278 €19,696.48
T12 Marc Leishman -6 69 72 70 67 278 €19,696.48
T12 Thomas Power Horan -6 68 71 70 69 278 €19,696.48
T12 Elvis Smylie -6 70 71 69 68 278 €19,696.48
T18 Samuel Eaves -5 71 67 72 69 279 €14,587.10
T18 Harrison Endycott -5 73 69 69 68 279 €14,587.10
T18 Nick Flanagan -5 71 70 70 68 279 €14,587.10
T18 Scott Hend -5 70 68 69 72 279 €14,587.10
T18 Denzel Ieremia -5 67 68 75 69 279 €14,587.10
T18 Yan Wei Liu -5 67 68 70 - 275 €14,587.10
T18 Jake Mcleod -5 70 66 70 73 279 €14,587.10
T18 Geoff Ogilvy -5 68 72 74 65 279 €14,587.10
T18 Nick Voke -5 71 68 74 66 279 €14,587.10
T18 Gunner Wiebe -5 69 72 70 68 279 €14,587.10
T28 Maverick Antcliff -4 67 69 76 68 280 €11,375.86
T28 Jarryd Felton -4 69 70 71 70 280 €11,375.86
T28 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -4 68 72 67 73 280 €11,375.86
T28 Cameron John -4 69 65 74 72 280 €11,375.86
T28 Adam Scott -4 66 72 74 68 280 €11,375.86
T28 Todd Sinnott -4 68 70 72 70 280 €11,375.86
T34 Derek Ackerman -3 70 69 71 71 281 €9,026.39
T34 Cory Crawford -3 69 71 72 69 281 €9,026.39
T34 Tom Lewis -3 71 71 70 69 281 €9,026.39
T34 John Lyras -3 65 72 73 71 281 €9,026.39
T34 Kade Mcbride -3 71 71 69 70 281 €9,026.39
T34 Adrian Meronk -3 68 67 74 72 281 €9,026.39
T34 Wade Ormsby -3 72 71 69 69 281 €9,026.39
T41 Nathan Barbieri -2 68 71 71 72 282 €7,280.55
T41 Harrison Crowe (a) -2 71 72 73 66 282 -
T41 Douglas Klein -2 70 71 69 72 282 €7,280.55
T41 Deyen Lawson -2 69 74 68 71 282 €7,280.55
T41 Connor Mckinney -2 71 67 77 67 282 €7,280.55
T41 Michael Sim -2 70 71 71 70 282 €7,280.55
T41 Scott Strange -2 69 74 66 73 282 €7,280.55
T48 Jamie Arnold -1 71 69 75 68 283 €5,850.44
T48 Aaron Pike -1 70 73 73 67 283 €5,850.44
T48 Pierre Pineau -1 67 75 68 73 283 €5,850.44
T48 Jack Thompson -1 72 70 70 71 283 €5,850.44
T48 Jeunghun Wang -1 66 76 73 68 283 €5,850.44
T53 Josh Geary E 74 68 73 69 284 €4,810.36
T53 Andrew Martin E 71 72 71 70 284 €4,810.36
T53 Aaron Wilkin E 71 72 72 69 284 €4,810.36
56 Hayden Hopewell 1 71 69 74 71 285 €4,420.33
T57 Matthew Griffin 2 70 73 76 67 286 €4,030.30
T57 Nicolai Højgaard 2 68 71 74 73 286 €4,030.30
T57 Anthony Quayle 2 66 69 77 74 286 €4,030.30
T57 Peter Wilson 2 71 72 72 71 286 €4,030.30
T57 Christopher Wood 2 68 71 77 70 286 €4,030.30
T62 Stephen Allan 3 69 72 72 74 287 €3,250.24
T62 Adam Bland 3 69 70 74 74 287 €3,250.24
T62 Blake Collyer 3 71 70 77 69 287 €3,250.24
T62 Liam Johnston 3 69 74 71 73 287 €3,250.24
T62 Jack Munro 3 70 70 74 73 287 €3,250.24
T62 Travis Smyth 3 70 73 75 69 287 €3,250.24
T62 Jordan Zunic 3 70 71 74 72 287 €3,250.24
69 Marcus Fraser 4 72 70 74 72 288 €2,730.21
T70 Scott Arnold 5 75 68 76 70 289 €2,340.17
T70 Daniel Hillier 5 69 67 79 74 289 €2,340.17
T70 Justin Warren 5 70 72 73 74 289 €2,340.17
T73 David Bransdon 6 75 68 75 72 290 €1,945.65
T73 Peter Cooke 6 66 76 73 75 290 €1,945.65
75 Lucas Higgins 7 70 72 75 74 291 €1,941.15
T76 Rohan Blizard 9 70 73 78 72 293 €1,936.65
T76 Charlie Dann 9 73 70 73 77 293 €1,936.65

