2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Smith, who earned his third Fortinet Australian PGA win at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.

Despite a strong challenge from Jason Scrivener and a weather delay that could have put him on ice, Smith prevailed in the tournament by three shots on 14-under 270.

Scrivener finished tied for second place with Ryo Hisatsune, who closed with 6-under 65 to jump into a share of runner-up position.

Smith won the AUD$333,000 winner's share of the AUD$2,000,000 purse.

Fortinet Australian PGA Championship recap notes

Smith earned 12 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 77 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the first completed event of the season.

Smith would have earned 251.25 Race to Dubai points were he a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open and 2022 Investec South African Open Championship.

2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

