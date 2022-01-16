2021-2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jediah Morgan, who earned the dominating win with an 11-shot victory at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Eagle Farm, Queensland, Australia.
Morgan completed the most dominant performance in the illustrious history of the event, entering the final round leading by nine shots. He expanded that lead by two more on Sunday, winning by a record 11 shots on 22-under 262 over Andred Dodt.
The 11-shot gap from Morgan to Dodt was the same as the gap from Dodt to those tied for 40th place on even par.
Morgan won the AUD$180,000 winner's share of the AUD$1,000,000 purse.
Fortinet Australian PGA Championship recap notes
A total of 62 players finished the tournament in the biggest event of the 2020-2022 ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia season after a 36-hole cut was made to the top 60 and ties.
2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TOT
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|MONEY
|1
|Jediah Morgan
|-22
|262
|65
|63
|65
|69
|AUD$180,000
|2
|Andrew Dodt
|-11
|273
|68
|66
|68
|71
|AUD$102,000
|3
|Louis Dobbelaar
|-10
|274
|64
|71
|70
|69
|AUD$67,500
|T4
|Min Woo Lee
|-9
|275
|68
|70
|69
|68
|AUD$44,000
|T4
|Brad Kennedy
|-9
|275
|67
|73
|67
|68
|AUD$44,000
|T6
|Aaron Pike
|-8
|276
|65
|70
|74
|67
|AUD$32,333
|T6
|Anthony Quayle
|-8
|276
|72
|67
|68
|69
|AUD$32,333
|T6
|Jake McLeod
|-8
|276
|70
|67
|67
|72
|AUD$32,333
|T9
|Brett Rankin
|-7
|277
|71
|71
|70
|65
|AUD$24,667
|T9
|Cameron John
|-7
|277
|70
|69
|67
|71
|AUD$24,667
|T9
|David Micheluzzi
|-7
|277
|68
|69
|66
|74
|AUD$24,667
|T12
|Haydn Barron
|-6
|278
|71
|72
|69
|66
|AUD$17,080
|T12
|Elvis Smylie
|-6
|278
|68
|73
|70
|67
|AUD$17,080
|T12
|Jack Thompson
|-6
|278
|68
|70
|72
|68
|AUD$17,080
|T12
|Chang Gi Lee
|-6
|278
|70
|67
|70
|71
|AUD$17,080
|T12
|Daniel Gale
|-6
|278
|68
|70
|68
|72
|AUD$17,080
|T17
|Josh Armstrong
|-5
|279
|72
|71
|71
|65
|AUD$11,490
|T17
|Gavin Fairfax
|-5
|279
|72
|68
|72
|67
|AUD$11,490
|T17
|Samuel Eaves
|-5
|279
|70
|70
|70
|69
|AUD$11,490
|T17
|Andrew Evans
|-5
|279
|71
|71
|66
|71
|AUD$11,490
|T17
|Lawry Flynn
|-5
|279
|75
|68
|65
|71
|AUD$11,490
|T22
|Ben Campbell
|-4
|280
|68
|73
|71
|68
|AUD$9,183
|T22
|Peter Wilson
|-4
|280
|69
|71
|71
|69
|AUD$9,183
|T22
|Dylan Perry
|-4
|280
|66
|75
|70
|69
|AUD$9,183
|T22
|Jordan Zunic
|-4
|280
|75
|68
|68
|69
|AUD$9,183
|T22
|Richard Green
|-4
|280
|69
|73
|68
|70
|AUD$9,183
|T22
|Blake Windred
|-4
|280
|69
|70
|70
|71
|AUD$9,183
|T28
|Christopher Wood
|-3
|281
|73
|71
|70
|67
|AUD$7,100
|T28
|Todd Sinnott
|-3
|281
|71
|70
|70
|70
|AUD$7,100
|T28
|Michael Wright
|-3
|281
|66
|72
|72
|71
|AUD$7,100
|T31
|Jamie Hook
|-2
|282
|74
|69
|72
|67
|AUD$5,917
|T31
|Marcus Fraser
|-2
|282
|69
|72
|73
|68
|AUD$5,917
|T31
|Nathan Barbieri
|-2
|282
|72
|72
|70
|68
|AUD$5,917
|T31
|Matthew Millar
|-2
|282
|72
|69
|72
|69
|AUD$5,917
|T31
|Derek Ackerman
|-2
|282
|71
|68
|72
|71
|AUD$5,917
|T31
|Zach Murray
|-2
|282
|71
|70
|69
|72
|AUD$5,917
|T37
|Cory Crawford
|-1
|283
|71
|73
|72
|67
|AUD$5,000
|T37
|Andrew Martin
|-1
|283
|66
|73
|73
|71
|AUD$5,000
|T37
|Jordan Mullaney
|-1
|283
|73
|70
|69
|71
|AUD$5,000
|T40
|Bryden Macpherson
|E
|284
|71
|72
|75
|66
|AUD$4,100
|T40
|Michael Sim
|E
|284
|68
|74
|73
|69
|AUD$4,100
|T40
|Matthew Stieger
|E
|284
|73
|71
|70
|70
|AUD$4,100
|T40
|Ben Wharton
|E
|284
|73
|68
|72
|71
|AUD$4,100
|T40
|Aaron Wilkin
|E
|284
|74
|70
|69
|71
|AUD$4,100
|T40
|Sam Brazel
|E
|284
|70
|72
|69
|73
|AUD$4,100
|T46
|Scott Arnold
|1
|285
|75
|67
|71
|72
|AUD$3,200
|T46
|Denzel Ieremia
|1
|285
|75
|65
|72
|73
|AUD$3,200
|T46
|Charlie Dann
|1
|285
|71
|69
|69
|76
|AUD$3,200
|T49
|Steven Jeffress
|2
|286
|70
|71
|74
|71
|AUD$2,633
|T49
|Peter Lonard
|2
|286
|72
|72
|70
|72
|AUD$2,633
|T49
|Dimitrios Papadatos
|2
|286
|73
|69
|71
|73
|AUD$2,633
|T52
|Cooper Geddes
|3
|287
|74
|69
|72
|72
|AUD$2,275
|T52
|James Grierson
|3
|287
|66
|73
|73
|75
|AUD$2,275
|T54
|Jake Higginbottom
|4
|288
|73
|70
|75
|70
|AUD$2,170
|T54
|Jack Murdoch
|4
|288
|75
|67
|74
|72
|AUD$2,170
|T54
|Brett Rumford
|4
|288
|71
|71
|72
|74
|AUD$2,170
|T54
|Alexander McCoy
|4
|288
|68
|71
|72
|77
|AUD$2,170
|58
|Will Heffernan
|5
|289
|71
|72
|70
|76
|AUD$2,120
|T59
|Tim Hart
|7
|291
|70
|74
|77
|70
|AUD$2,080
|T59
|Peter Cooke
|7
|291
|73
|71
|76
|71
|AUD$2,080
|T59
|Tom Power Horan
|7
|291
|71
|73
|75
|72
|AUD$2,080
|62
|David McKenzie
|9
|293
|72
|70
|74
|77
|AUD$2,040