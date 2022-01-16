2021-2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jediah Morgan, who earned the dominating win with an 11-shot victory at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Eagle Farm, Queensland, Australia.

Morgan completed the most dominant performance in the illustrious history of the event, entering the final round leading by nine shots. He expanded that lead by two more on Sunday, winning by a record 11 shots on 22-under 262 over Andred Dodt.

The 11-shot gap from Morgan to Dodt was the same as the gap from Dodt to those tied for 40th place on even par.

Morgan won the AUD$180,000 winner's share of the AUD$1,000,000 purse.

Fortinet Australian PGA Championship recap notes

Smith earned 32 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Smith also earned a two-year exemption onto the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.

A total of 62 players finished the tournament in the biggest event of the 2020-2022 ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia season after a 36-hole cut was made to the top 60 and ties.

2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY 1 Jediah Morgan -22 262 65 63 65 69 AUD$180,000 2 Andrew Dodt -11 273 68 66 68 71 AUD$102,000 3 Louis Dobbelaar -10 274 64 71 70 69 AUD$67,500 T4 Min Woo Lee -9 275 68 70 69 68 AUD$44,000 T4 Brad Kennedy -9 275 67 73 67 68 AUD$44,000 T6 Aaron Pike -8 276 65 70 74 67 AUD$32,333 T6 Anthony Quayle -8 276 72 67 68 69 AUD$32,333 T6 Jake McLeod -8 276 70 67 67 72 AUD$32,333 T9 Brett Rankin -7 277 71 71 70 65 AUD$24,667 T9 Cameron John -7 277 70 69 67 71 AUD$24,667 T9 David Micheluzzi -7 277 68 69 66 74 AUD$24,667 T12 Haydn Barron -6 278 71 72 69 66 AUD$17,080 T12 Elvis Smylie -6 278 68 73 70 67 AUD$17,080 T12 Jack Thompson -6 278 68 70 72 68 AUD$17,080 T12 Chang Gi Lee -6 278 70 67 70 71 AUD$17,080 T12 Daniel Gale -6 278 68 70 68 72 AUD$17,080 T17 Josh Armstrong -5 279 72 71 71 65 AUD$11,490 T17 Gavin Fairfax -5 279 72 68 72 67 AUD$11,490 T17 Samuel Eaves -5 279 70 70 70 69 AUD$11,490 T17 Andrew Evans -5 279 71 71 66 71 AUD$11,490 T17 Lawry Flynn -5 279 75 68 65 71 AUD$11,490 T22 Ben Campbell -4 280 68 73 71 68 AUD$9,183 T22 Peter Wilson -4 280 69 71 71 69 AUD$9,183 T22 Dylan Perry -4 280 66 75 70 69 AUD$9,183 T22 Jordan Zunic -4 280 75 68 68 69 AUD$9,183 T22 Richard Green -4 280 69 73 68 70 AUD$9,183 T22 Blake Windred -4 280 69 70 70 71 AUD$9,183 T28 Christopher Wood -3 281 73 71 70 67 AUD$7,100 T28 Todd Sinnott -3 281 71 70 70 70 AUD$7,100 T28 Michael Wright -3 281 66 72 72 71 AUD$7,100 T31 Jamie Hook -2 282 74 69 72 67 AUD$5,917 T31 Marcus Fraser -2 282 69 72 73 68 AUD$5,917 T31 Nathan Barbieri -2 282 72 72 70 68 AUD$5,917 T31 Matthew Millar -2 282 72 69 72 69 AUD$5,917 T31 Derek Ackerman -2 282 71 68 72 71 AUD$5,917 T31 Zach Murray -2 282 71 70 69 72 AUD$5,917 T37 Cory Crawford -1 283 71 73 72 67 AUD$5,000 T37 Andrew Martin -1 283 66 73 73 71 AUD$5,000 T37 Jordan Mullaney -1 283 73 70 69 71 AUD$5,000 T40 Bryden Macpherson E 284 71 72 75 66 AUD$4,100 T40 Michael Sim E 284 68 74 73 69 AUD$4,100 T40 Matthew Stieger E 284 73 71 70 70 AUD$4,100 T40 Ben Wharton E 284 73 68 72 71 AUD$4,100 T40 Aaron Wilkin E 284 74 70 69 71 AUD$4,100 T40 Sam Brazel E 284 70 72 69 73 AUD$4,100 T46 Scott Arnold 1 285 75 67 71 72 AUD$3,200 T46 Denzel Ieremia 1 285 75 65 72 73 AUD$3,200 T46 Charlie Dann 1 285 71 69 69 76 AUD$3,200 T49 Steven Jeffress 2 286 70 71 74 71 AUD$2,633 T49 Peter Lonard 2 286 72 72 70 72 AUD$2,633 T49 Dimitrios Papadatos 2 286 73 69 71 73 AUD$2,633 T52 Cooper Geddes 3 287 74 69 72 72 AUD$2,275 T52 James Grierson 3 287 66 73 73 75 AUD$2,275 T54 Jake Higginbottom 4 288 73 70 75 70 AUD$2,170 T54 Jack Murdoch 4 288 75 67 74 72 AUD$2,170 T54 Brett Rumford 4 288 71 71 72 74 AUD$2,170 T54 Alexander McCoy 4 288 68 71 72 77 AUD$2,170 58 Will Heffernan 5 289 71 72 70 76 AUD$2,120 T59 Tim Hart 7 291 70 74 77 70 AUD$2,080 T59 Peter Cooke 7 291 73 71 76 71 AUD$2,080 T59 Tom Power Horan 7 291 71 73 75 72 AUD$2,080 62 David McKenzie 9 293 72 70 74 77 AUD$2,040