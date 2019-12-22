2019 Australian PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2019 Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Adam Scott, who earned his 30th-career win with a two-shot victory at RACV Royal Pines Resort in Gold Coast, Australia.

Scott authored a 72-hole total of 13-under 275, including a final round of 2-under 69 to polish off the win over fellow countryman Michael Hendry.

Cameron Davis, Nick Flanagan, Wade Ormsby, Yechun Carl Yuan and up-and-coming pro Min Woo Lee all finished in a tie for third place on 10 under par.

Scott won the AUD $250,000 winner's share of the AUD $1,500,000 purse.

Australian PGA Championship recap notes

Scott is now a two-time winner of the Australian PGA Championship. Since the Aussie PGA went to a stroke-play event in 1964, Robert Allenby has the most victories, with four.

Cameron Smith, the two-time defending champion of the event, finished T-10 on 7-under total with a final-round 70.

This event is a dual-sanctioned tournament, with the European Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia contributing players to the field.

The European Tour season is paused for the remainder of the year, with the season picking back up in 2020 at the South African Open from Jan. 9-12.

2019 Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details