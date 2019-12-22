2019 Australian PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2019 Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Adam Scott, who earned his 30th-career win with a two-shot victory at RACV Royal Pines Resort in Gold Coast, Australia.
Scott authored a 72-hole total of 13-under 275, including a final round of 2-under 69 to polish off the win over fellow countryman Michael Hendry.
Cameron Davis, Nick Flanagan, Wade Ormsby, Yechun Carl Yuan and up-and-coming pro Min Woo Lee all finished in a tie for third place on 10 under par.
Scott won the AUD $250,000 winner's share of the AUD $1,500,000 purse.
Australian PGA Championship recap notes
Scott is now a two-time winner of the Australian PGA Championship. Since the Aussie PGA went to a stroke-play event in 1964, Robert Allenby has the most victories, with four.
Cameron Smith, the two-time defending champion of the event, finished T-10 on 7-under total with a final-round 70.
This event is a dual-sanctioned tournament, with the European Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia contributing players to the field.
The European Tour season is paused for the remainder of the year, with the season picking back up in 2020 at the South African Open from Jan. 9-12.
2019 Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Adam Scott
|-13
|70
|67
|69
|69
|275
|€154,779.59
|2
|Michael Hendry
|-11
|70
|68
|70
|69
|277
|€103,182.27
|T3
|Cameron Davis
|-10
|72
|70
|69
|67
|278
|€40,861.81
|T3
|Nick Flanagan
|-10
|72
|73
|63
|70
|278
|€40,861.81
|T3
|Min Woo Lee
|-10
|68
|72
|68
|70
|278
|€40,861.81
|T3
|Wade Ormsby
|-10
|68
|69
|70
|71
|278
|€40,861.81
|T3
|Yechun Carl Yuan
|-10
|70
|65
|73
|70
|278
|€40,861.81
|8
|Andrew Dodt
|-9
|69
|72
|70
|68
|279
|€23,216.94
|9
|Minkyu Kim
|-8
|72
|69
|72
|67
|280
|€20,802.38
|T10
|Bryce Easton
|-7
|71
|68
|71
|71
|281
|€16,158.99
|T10
|Denzel Ieremia
|-7
|77
|67
|69
|68
|281
|€16,158.99
|T10
|Brett Rankin
|-7
|67
|73
|72
|69
|281
|€16,158.99
|T10
|Cameron Smith
|-7
|74
|65
|72
|70
|281
|€16,158.99
|T10
|Johannes Veerman
|-7
|70
|71
|73
|67
|281
|€16,158.99
|T15
|Greg Chalmers
|-6
|74
|69
|68
|71
|282
|€12,815.75
|T15
|Nick Cullen
|-6
|68
|73
|68
|73
|282
|€12,815.75
|T15
|Brett Rumford
|-6
|72
|69
|72
|69
|282
|€12,815.75
|T15
|Travis Smyth
|-6
|68
|72
|72
|70
|282
|€12,815.75
|T19
|Brad Kennedy
|-5
|71
|72
|71
|69
|283
|€11,144.13
|T19
|Damien Perrier
|-5
|70
|72
|73
|68
|283
|€11,144.13
|T19
|Anthony Quayle
|-5
|70
|66
|75
|72
|283
|€11,144.13
|T22
|Jamie Arnold
|-4
|73
|72
|67
|72
|284
|€9,936.85
|T22
|Stewart Cink
|-4
|70
|72
|71
|71
|284
|€9,936.85
|T22
|Steven Jeffress
|-4
|71
|70
|72
|71
|284
|€9,936.85
|T22
|Tom Power Horan
|-4
|72
|66
|75
|71
|284
|€9,936.85
|T22
|Brady Watt
|-4
|72
|70
|69
|73
|284
|€9,936.85
|T27
|Stephen Allan
|-3
|70
|75
|69
|71
|285
|€8,404.53
|T27
|Cameron Champ
|-3
|71
|70
|71
|73
|285
|€8,404.53
|T27
|Aaron Cockerill
|-3
|70
|71
|69
|75
|285
|€8,404.53
|T27
|Ryan Fox
|-3
|69
|72
|72
|72
|285
|€8,404.53
|T27
|Josh Geary
|-3
|73
|69
|73
|70
|285
|€8,404.53
|T27
|Matthew Stieger
|-3
|74
|70
|70
|71
|285
|€8,404.53
|T33
|Alejandro Cañizares
|-2
|73
|72
|64
|77
|286
|€7,181.77
|T33
|Jack Senior
|-2
|70
|74
|70
|72
|286
|€7,181.77
|T33
|Romain Wattel
|-2
|73
|70
|67
|76
|286
|€7,181.77
|T36
|Harry Bateman
|-1
|69
|71
|75
|72
|287
|€6,407.88
|T36
|Ashley Hall
|-1
|72
|73
|72
|70
|287
|€6,407.88
|T36
|Daniel Hillier
|-1
|74
|71
|71
|71
|287
|€6,407.88
|T36
|Zach Murray
|-1
|71
|73
|74
|69
|287
|€6,407.88
|T36
|Blake Windred
|-1
|72
|70
|73
|72
|287
|€6,407.88
|T41
|Mark Brown
|E
|72
|71
|74
|71
|288
|€5,664.93
|T41
|Louis De Jager
|E
|74
|71
|73
|70
|288
|€5,664.93
|T41
|Daniel Nisbet
|E
|73
|72
|74
|69
|288
|€5,664.93
|T44
|Maverick Antcliff
|1
|73
|71
|71
|74
|289
|€4,921.99
|T44
|Ryan Chisnall
|1
|68
|72
|77
|72
|289
|€4,921.99
|T44
|Harrison Endycott
|1
|73
|72
|75
|69
|289
|€4,921.99
|T44
|Mikumu Horikawa
|1
|72
|68
|77
|72
|289
|€4,921.99
|T44
|Nick Voke
|1
|69
|71
|76
|73
|289
|€4,921.99
|T49
|Rhein Gibson
|2
|71
|69
|76
|74
|290
|€4,179.05
|T49
|Simon Hawkes
|2
|72
|70
|70
|78
|290
|€4,179.05
|T49
|Daniel Pearce
|2
|72
|72
|75
|71
|290
|€4,179.05
|T52
|Daniel Gale
|3
|72
|71
|70
|78
|291
|€3,714.71
|T52
|Jason Norris
|3
|69
|75
|76
|71
|291
|€3,714.71
|T54
|Pedro Figueiredo
|4
|72
|72
|77
|71
|292
|€3,250.37
|T54
|Peter Fowler
|4
|72
|72
|76
|72
|292
|€3,250.37
|T54
|Terry Pilkadaris
|4
|70
|75
|75
|72
|292
|€3,250.37
|T57
|James Anstiss
|5
|76
|68
|75
|74
|293
|€2,739.60
|T57
|Janne Kaske
|5
|74
|71
|72
|76
|293
|€2,739.60
|T57
|Ross Mcgowan
|5
|73
|72
|75
|73
|293
|€2,739.60
|T57
|Dylan Perry
|5
|73
|72
|75
|73
|293
|€2,739.60
|T61
|Richard Green
|6
|71
|73
|76
|74
|294
|€2,414.56
|T61
|Troy Moses
|6
|75
|68
|73
|78
|294
|€2,414.56
|T61
|Michael Wright
|6
|69
|75
|73
|77
|294
|€2,414.56
|T64
|Lucas Herbert
|7
|67
|77
|78
|73
|295
|€2,089.52
|T64
|Dimitrios Papadatos
|7
|72
|73
|77
|73
|295
|€2,089.52
|T64
|Sami Valimaki
|7
|72
|73
|73
|77
|295
|€2,089.52
|T64
|Dale Whitnell
|7
|71
|73
|77
|74
|295
|€2,089.52
|T68
|Calum Hill
|8
|70
|72
|76
|78
|296
|€1,772.74
|T68
|Rod Pampling
|8
|70
|73
|75
|78
|296
|€1,772.74
|T68
|Michael Sim
|8
|73
|70
|75
|78
|296
|€1,772.74
|71
|Taylor Macdonald
|12
|73
|71
|75
|81
|300
|€1,393.00
|72
|Fraser Maclachlan
|16
|72
|72
|82
|78
|304
|€1,390.00