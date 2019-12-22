2019 Australian PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
12/22/2019 at 8:56 am
The 2019 Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Adam Scott, who earned his 30th-career win with a two-shot victory at RACV Royal Pines Resort in Gold Coast, Australia.

Scott authored a 72-hole total of 13-under 275, including a final round of 2-under 69 to polish off the win over fellow countryman Michael Hendry.

Cameron Davis, Nick Flanagan, Wade Ormsby, Yechun Carl Yuan and up-and-coming pro Min Woo Lee all finished in a tie for third place on 10 under par.

Scott won the AUD $250,000 winner's share of the AUD $1,500,000 purse.

Australian PGA Championship recap notes

Scott is now a two-time winner of the Australian PGA Championship. Since the Aussie PGA went to a stroke-play event in 1964, Robert Allenby has the most victories, with four.

Cameron Smith, the two-time defending champion of the event, finished T-10 on 7-under total with a final-round 70.

This event is a dual-sanctioned tournament, with the European Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia contributing players to the field.

The European Tour season is paused for the remainder of the year, with the season picking back up in 2020 at the South African Open from Jan. 9-12.

2019 Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Adam Scott -13 70 67 69 69 275 €154,779.59
2 Michael Hendry -11 70 68 70 69 277 €103,182.27
T3 Cameron Davis -10 72 70 69 67 278 €40,861.81
T3 Nick Flanagan -10 72 73 63 70 278 €40,861.81
T3 Min Woo Lee -10 68 72 68 70 278 €40,861.81
T3 Wade Ormsby -10 68 69 70 71 278 €40,861.81
T3 Yechun Carl Yuan -10 70 65 73 70 278 €40,861.81
8 Andrew Dodt -9 69 72 70 68 279 €23,216.94
9 Minkyu Kim -8 72 69 72 67 280 €20,802.38
T10 Bryce Easton -7 71 68 71 71 281 €16,158.99
T10 Denzel Ieremia -7 77 67 69 68 281 €16,158.99
T10 Brett Rankin -7 67 73 72 69 281 €16,158.99
T10 Cameron Smith -7 74 65 72 70 281 €16,158.99
T10 Johannes Veerman -7 70 71 73 67 281 €16,158.99
T15 Greg Chalmers -6 74 69 68 71 282 €12,815.75
T15 Nick Cullen -6 68 73 68 73 282 €12,815.75
T15 Brett Rumford -6 72 69 72 69 282 €12,815.75
T15 Travis Smyth -6 68 72 72 70 282 €12,815.75
T19 Brad Kennedy -5 71 72 71 69 283 €11,144.13
T19 Damien Perrier -5 70 72 73 68 283 €11,144.13
T19 Anthony Quayle -5 70 66 75 72 283 €11,144.13
T22 Jamie Arnold -4 73 72 67 72 284 €9,936.85
T22 Stewart Cink -4 70 72 71 71 284 €9,936.85
T22 Steven Jeffress -4 71 70 72 71 284 €9,936.85
T22 Tom Power Horan -4 72 66 75 71 284 €9,936.85
T22 Brady Watt -4 72 70 69 73 284 €9,936.85
T27 Stephen Allan -3 70 75 69 71 285 €8,404.53
T27 Cameron Champ -3 71 70 71 73 285 €8,404.53
T27 Aaron Cockerill -3 70 71 69 75 285 €8,404.53
T27 Ryan Fox -3 69 72 72 72 285 €8,404.53
T27 Josh Geary -3 73 69 73 70 285 €8,404.53
T27 Matthew Stieger -3 74 70 70 71 285 €8,404.53
T33 Alejandro Cañizares -2 73 72 64 77 286 €7,181.77
T33 Jack Senior -2 70 74 70 72 286 €7,181.77
T33 Romain Wattel -2 73 70 67 76 286 €7,181.77
T36 Harry Bateman -1 69 71 75 72 287 €6,407.88
T36 Ashley Hall -1 72 73 72 70 287 €6,407.88
T36 Daniel Hillier -1 74 71 71 71 287 €6,407.88
T36 Zach Murray -1 71 73 74 69 287 €6,407.88
T36 Blake Windred -1 72 70 73 72 287 €6,407.88
T41 Mark Brown E 72 71 74 71 288 €5,664.93
T41 Louis De Jager E 74 71 73 70 288 €5,664.93
T41 Daniel Nisbet E 73 72 74 69 288 €5,664.93
T44 Maverick Antcliff 1 73 71 71 74 289 €4,921.99
T44 Ryan Chisnall 1 68 72 77 72 289 €4,921.99
T44 Harrison Endycott 1 73 72 75 69 289 €4,921.99
T44 Mikumu Horikawa 1 72 68 77 72 289 €4,921.99
T44 Nick Voke 1 69 71 76 73 289 €4,921.99
T49 Rhein Gibson 2 71 69 76 74 290 €4,179.05
T49 Simon Hawkes 2 72 70 70 78 290 €4,179.05
T49 Daniel Pearce 2 72 72 75 71 290 €4,179.05
T52 Daniel Gale 3 72 71 70 78 291 €3,714.71
T52 Jason Norris 3 69 75 76 71 291 €3,714.71
T54 Pedro Figueiredo 4 72 72 77 71 292 €3,250.37
T54 Peter Fowler 4 72 72 76 72 292 €3,250.37
T54 Terry Pilkadaris 4 70 75 75 72 292 €3,250.37
T57 James Anstiss 5 76 68 75 74 293 €2,739.60
T57 Janne Kaske 5 74 71 72 76 293 €2,739.60
T57 Ross Mcgowan 5 73 72 75 73 293 €2,739.60
T57 Dylan Perry 5 73 72 75 73 293 €2,739.60
T61 Richard Green 6 71 73 76 74 294 €2,414.56
T61 Troy Moses 6 75 68 73 78 294 €2,414.56
T61 Michael Wright 6 69 75 73 77 294 €2,414.56
T64 Lucas Herbert 7 67 77 78 73 295 €2,089.52
T64 Dimitrios Papadatos 7 72 73 77 73 295 €2,089.52
T64 Sami Valimaki 7 72 73 73 77 295 €2,089.52
T64 Dale Whitnell 7 71 73 77 74 295 €2,089.52
T68 Calum Hill 8 70 72 76 78 296 €1,772.74
T68 Rod Pampling 8 70 73 75 78 296 €1,772.74
T68 Michael Sim 8 73 70 75 78 296 €1,772.74
71 Taylor Macdonald 12 73 71 75 81 300 €1,393.00
72 Fraser Maclachlan 16 72 72 82 78 304 €1,390.00

