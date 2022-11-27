2022 Joburg Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Joburg Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Dan Bradbury, who earned his DP World Tour win at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Bradbury was a shocking winner this week, opening with 63 and never stumbling along the way. He shot a second-consecutive 67 in the final round to beat Sami Valimaki by three shots on 21-under 263.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Daniel Van Tonder finished in joint third place in the event co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour of South Africa.

Bradbury won the ZAR2,773,750 winner's share of the ZAR17,500,000 purse.

Joburg Open recap notes

Bradbury earned 9.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 75 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the second completed event of the season.

Bradbury would have earned 251.25 Race to Dubai points were he a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open and 2022 Investec South African Open Championship.

2022 Joburg Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

