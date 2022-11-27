2022 Joburg Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
11/27/2022 at 10:55 am

11/27/2022 at 10:55 am
The 2022 Joburg Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Dan Bradbury, who earned his DP World Tour win at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Bradbury was a shocking winner this week, opening with 63 and never stumbling along the way. He shot a second-consecutive 67 in the final round to beat Sami Valimaki by three shots on 21-under 263.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Daniel Van Tonder finished in joint third place in the event co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour of South Africa.

Bradbury won the ZAR2,773,750 winner's share of the ZAR17,500,000 purse.

Joburg Open recap notes

Bradbury earned 9.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 75 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the second completed event of the season.

Bradbury would have earned 251.25 Race to Dubai points were he a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open and 2022 Investec South African Open Championship.

2022 Joburg Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Dan Bradbury -21 63 66 67 67 263 €167,843.55
2 Sami Välimäki -18 66 65 66 69 266 €108,604.65
T3 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -17 68 64 69 66 267 €55,783.30
T3 Daniel Van Tonder -17 69 63 67 68 267 €55,783.30
5 Louis De Jager -15 67 65 70 67 269 €41,862.16
T6 Heinrich Bruiners -13 71 67 67 66 271 €29,619.45
T6 Jj Senekal -13 68 71 66 66 271 €29,619.45
T6 Dale Whitnell -13 68 68 70 65 271 €29,619.45
T9 Simon Forsström -12 67 69 71 65 272 €19,252.64
T9 Casey Jarvis -12 67 63 71 71 272 €19,252.64
T9 Romain Langasque -12 65 67 70 70 272 €19,252.64
T9 Tom Murray -12 70 69 66 67 272 €19,252.64
T13 Oliver Bekker -11 71 67 65 70 273 €15,171.74
T13 Nathan Kimsey -11 66 66 74 67 273 €15,171.74
T13 Francesco Laporta -11 67 69 68 69 273 €15,171.74
T16 Rhys Enoch -10 72 67 70 65 274 €13,624.95
T16 Marcel Siem -10 70 72 65 67 274 €13,624.95
T18 Ricardo Gouveia -9 71 69 67 68 275 €11,716.14
T18 Tom Mckibbin -9 68 67 74 66 275 €11,716.14
T18 Dylan Mostert -9 67 71 67 70 275 €11,716.14
T18 Shaun Norris -9 70 68 67 70 275 €11,716.14
T18 Jayden Schaper -9 71 67 72 65 275 €11,716.14
T18 Neil Schietekat -9 70 69 69 67 275 €11,716.14
T24 Kyle Barker -8 70 67 72 67 276 €9,823.78
T24 Jbe Kruger -8 65 67 72 72 276 €9,823.78
T24 Jacques Kruyswijk -8 68 72 68 68 276 €9,823.78
T24 Ross Mcgowan -8 67 72 70 67 276 €9,823.78
T24 Wilco Nienaber -8 67 67 72 70 276 €9,823.78
T24 Matthew Southgate -8 69 67 72 68 276 €9,823.78
T30 Thomas Aiken -7 71 70 68 68 277 €8,490.91
T30 Alejandro Del Rey -7 72 70 68 67 277 €8,490.91
T30 Daniel Gavins -7 70 70 68 69 277 €8,490.91
T33 Todd Clements -6 67 71 66 74 278 €7,207.40
T33 Hennie Du Plessis -6 70 68 73 67 278 €7,207.40
T33 Keith Horne -6 69 70 71 68 278 €7,207.40
T33 Thriston Lawrence -6 66 73 73 66 278 €7,207.40
T33 Renato Paratore -6 68 68 73 69 278 €7,207.40
T33 Nikhil Rama -6 73 68 71 66 278 €7,207.40
T39 Nick Bachem -5 64 73 71 71 279 €6,022.62
T39 Wynand Dingle -5 68 70 76 65 279 €6,022.62
T39 Jeremy Freiburghaus -5 68 72 70 69 279 €6,022.62
T39 Aman Gupta -5 72 70 69 68 279 €6,022.62
T39 Kristian Krogh Johannessen -5 70 69 70 70 279 €6,022.62
T44 Louis Albertse -4 71 68 70 71 280 €5,134.04
T44 Chase Hanna -4 70 70 74 66 280 €5,134.04
T44 Craig Howie -4 70 67 69 74 280 €5,134.04
T44 Brandon Stone -4 71 71 73 65 280 €5,134.04
T48 Clément Berardo -3 69 70 71 71 281 €4,146.72
T48 Daniel Brown -3 70 71 71 69 281 €4,146.72
T48 Luca Filippi -3 73 69 71 68 281 €4,146.72
T48 Julien Guerrier -3 69 71 69 72 281 €4,146.72
T48 Jean Hugo -3 72 70 70 69 281 €4,146.72
T48 Luke Jerling -3 70 72 69 70 281 €4,146.72
T54 Elias Bertheussen -2 70 71 70 71 282 €3,258.14
T54 Zander Lombard -2 69 72 72 69 282 €3,258.14
T54 Lorenzo Scalise -2 73 68 72 69 282 €3,258.14
T54 Robin Sciot-Siegrist -2 71 69 74 68 282 €3,258.14
T54 Keagan Thomas -2 71 70 71 70 282 €3,258.14
59 Sean Bradley -1 69 68 74 72 283 €2,961.94
T60 Anton Karlsson E 69 69 71 75 284 €2,715.12
T60 Hennie O'Kennedy E 70 71 73 70 284 €2,715.12
T60 Darius Van Driel E 75 66 73 70 284 €2,715.12
T60 Mj Viljoen E 70 69 72 73 284 €2,715.12
T64 Jens Dantorp 1 75 65 74 71 285 €2,418.92
T64 Toby Tree 1 72 70 72 71 285 €2,418.92
T66 Jaco Ahlers 2 72 69 71 74 286 €2,073.36
T66 Estiaan Conradie 2 73 69 70 74 286 €2,073.36
T66 Adilson Da Silva 2 72 70 75 69 286 €2,073.36
T66 Deon Germishuys 2 71 70 73 72 286 €2,073.36
T66 Jeong Weon Ko 2 70 70 75 71 286 €2,073.36
71 Jake Redman 3 72 67 75 73 287 €1,480.97
T72 Ruan Conradie 5 69 68 74 78 289 €1,474.97
T72 Jacquin Hess 5 68 74 75 72 289 €1,474.97
T72 Pieter Moolman 5 72 69 74 74 289 €1,474.97
75 Jordan Duminy 12 72 70 77 77 296 €1,468.97

