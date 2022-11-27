2022 Joburg Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Joburg Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Dan Bradbury, who earned his DP World Tour win at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Bradbury was a shocking winner this week, opening with 63 and never stumbling along the way. He shot a second-consecutive 67 in the final round to beat Sami Valimaki by three shots on 21-under 263.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Daniel Van Tonder finished in joint third place in the event co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour of South Africa.
Bradbury won the ZAR2,773,750 winner's share of the ZAR17,500,000 purse.
Joburg Open recap notes
Bradbury earned 9.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 75 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the second completed event of the season.
Bradbury would have earned 251.25 Race to Dubai points were he a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.
The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open and 2022 Investec South African Open Championship.
2022 Joburg Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Dan Bradbury
|-21
|63
|66
|67
|67
|263
|€167,843.55
|2
|Sami Välimäki
|-18
|66
|65
|66
|69
|266
|€108,604.65
|T3
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-17
|68
|64
|69
|66
|267
|€55,783.30
|T3
|Daniel Van Tonder
|-17
|69
|63
|67
|68
|267
|€55,783.30
|5
|Louis De Jager
|-15
|67
|65
|70
|67
|269
|€41,862.16
|T6
|Heinrich Bruiners
|-13
|71
|67
|67
|66
|271
|€29,619.45
|T6
|Jj Senekal
|-13
|68
|71
|66
|66
|271
|€29,619.45
|T6
|Dale Whitnell
|-13
|68
|68
|70
|65
|271
|€29,619.45
|T9
|Simon Forsström
|-12
|67
|69
|71
|65
|272
|€19,252.64
|T9
|Casey Jarvis
|-12
|67
|63
|71
|71
|272
|€19,252.64
|T9
|Romain Langasque
|-12
|65
|67
|70
|70
|272
|€19,252.64
|T9
|Tom Murray
|-12
|70
|69
|66
|67
|272
|€19,252.64
|T13
|Oliver Bekker
|-11
|71
|67
|65
|70
|273
|€15,171.74
|T13
|Nathan Kimsey
|-11
|66
|66
|74
|67
|273
|€15,171.74
|T13
|Francesco Laporta
|-11
|67
|69
|68
|69
|273
|€15,171.74
|T16
|Rhys Enoch
|-10
|72
|67
|70
|65
|274
|€13,624.95
|T16
|Marcel Siem
|-10
|70
|72
|65
|67
|274
|€13,624.95
|T18
|Ricardo Gouveia
|-9
|71
|69
|67
|68
|275
|€11,716.14
|T18
|Tom Mckibbin
|-9
|68
|67
|74
|66
|275
|€11,716.14
|T18
|Dylan Mostert
|-9
|67
|71
|67
|70
|275
|€11,716.14
|T18
|Shaun Norris
|-9
|70
|68
|67
|70
|275
|€11,716.14
|T18
|Jayden Schaper
|-9
|71
|67
|72
|65
|275
|€11,716.14
|T18
|Neil Schietekat
|-9
|70
|69
|69
|67
|275
|€11,716.14
|T24
|Kyle Barker
|-8
|70
|67
|72
|67
|276
|€9,823.78
|T24
|Jbe Kruger
|-8
|65
|67
|72
|72
|276
|€9,823.78
|T24
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|-8
|68
|72
|68
|68
|276
|€9,823.78
|T24
|Ross Mcgowan
|-8
|67
|72
|70
|67
|276
|€9,823.78
|T24
|Wilco Nienaber
|-8
|67
|67
|72
|70
|276
|€9,823.78
|T24
|Matthew Southgate
|-8
|69
|67
|72
|68
|276
|€9,823.78
|T30
|Thomas Aiken
|-7
|71
|70
|68
|68
|277
|€8,490.91
|T30
|Alejandro Del Rey
|-7
|72
|70
|68
|67
|277
|€8,490.91
|T30
|Daniel Gavins
|-7
|70
|70
|68
|69
|277
|€8,490.91
|T33
|Todd Clements
|-6
|67
|71
|66
|74
|278
|€7,207.40
|T33
|Hennie Du Plessis
|-6
|70
|68
|73
|67
|278
|€7,207.40
|T33
|Keith Horne
|-6
|69
|70
|71
|68
|278
|€7,207.40
|T33
|Thriston Lawrence
|-6
|66
|73
|73
|66
|278
|€7,207.40
|T33
|Renato Paratore
|-6
|68
|68
|73
|69
|278
|€7,207.40
|T33
|Nikhil Rama
|-6
|73
|68
|71
|66
|278
|€7,207.40
|T39
|Nick Bachem
|-5
|64
|73
|71
|71
|279
|€6,022.62
|T39
|Wynand Dingle
|-5
|68
|70
|76
|65
|279
|€6,022.62
|T39
|Jeremy Freiburghaus
|-5
|68
|72
|70
|69
|279
|€6,022.62
|T39
|Aman Gupta
|-5
|72
|70
|69
|68
|279
|€6,022.62
|T39
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|-5
|70
|69
|70
|70
|279
|€6,022.62
|T44
|Louis Albertse
|-4
|71
|68
|70
|71
|280
|€5,134.04
|T44
|Chase Hanna
|-4
|70
|70
|74
|66
|280
|€5,134.04
|T44
|Craig Howie
|-4
|70
|67
|69
|74
|280
|€5,134.04
|T44
|Brandon Stone
|-4
|71
|71
|73
|65
|280
|€5,134.04
|T48
|Clément Berardo
|-3
|69
|70
|71
|71
|281
|€4,146.72
|T48
|Daniel Brown
|-3
|70
|71
|71
|69
|281
|€4,146.72
|T48
|Luca Filippi
|-3
|73
|69
|71
|68
|281
|€4,146.72
|T48
|Julien Guerrier
|-3
|69
|71
|69
|72
|281
|€4,146.72
|T48
|Jean Hugo
|-3
|72
|70
|70
|69
|281
|€4,146.72
|T48
|Luke Jerling
|-3
|70
|72
|69
|70
|281
|€4,146.72
|T54
|Elias Bertheussen
|-2
|70
|71
|70
|71
|282
|€3,258.14
|T54
|Zander Lombard
|-2
|69
|72
|72
|69
|282
|€3,258.14
|T54
|Lorenzo Scalise
|-2
|73
|68
|72
|69
|282
|€3,258.14
|T54
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|-2
|71
|69
|74
|68
|282
|€3,258.14
|T54
|Keagan Thomas
|-2
|71
|70
|71
|70
|282
|€3,258.14
|59
|Sean Bradley
|-1
|69
|68
|74
|72
|283
|€2,961.94
|T60
|Anton Karlsson
|E
|69
|69
|71
|75
|284
|€2,715.12
|T60
|Hennie O'Kennedy
|E
|70
|71
|73
|70
|284
|€2,715.12
|T60
|Darius Van Driel
|E
|75
|66
|73
|70
|284
|€2,715.12
|T60
|Mj Viljoen
|E
|70
|69
|72
|73
|284
|€2,715.12
|T64
|Jens Dantorp
|1
|75
|65
|74
|71
|285
|€2,418.92
|T64
|Toby Tree
|1
|72
|70
|72
|71
|285
|€2,418.92
|T66
|Jaco Ahlers
|2
|72
|69
|71
|74
|286
|€2,073.36
|T66
|Estiaan Conradie
|2
|73
|69
|70
|74
|286
|€2,073.36
|T66
|Adilson Da Silva
|2
|72
|70
|75
|69
|286
|€2,073.36
|T66
|Deon Germishuys
|2
|71
|70
|73
|72
|286
|€2,073.36
|T66
|Jeong Weon Ko
|2
|70
|70
|75
|71
|286
|€2,073.36
|71
|Jake Redman
|3
|72
|67
|75
|73
|287
|€1,480.97
|T72
|Ruan Conradie
|5
|69
|68
|74
|78
|289
|€1,474.97
|T72
|Jacquin Hess
|5
|68
|74
|75
|72
|289
|€1,474.97
|T72
|Pieter Moolman
|5
|72
|69
|74
|74
|289
|€1,474.97
|75
|Jordan Duminy
|12
|72
|70
|77
|77
|296
|€1,468.97