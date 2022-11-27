2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia.

The ISPS Handa Australian Open field is headlined by the likes of Cameron Smith, Adam Scott, Jediah Morgan and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour starting its season with a set of consecutive doubleheader, including an event in Australia co-sanctioned with the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a AUD$1.7 million purse, with three of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open field

Derek Ackerman

Stephen Allan

Robert Allenby

Maverick Antcliff

Josh Armstrong

Jamie Arnold

Scott Arnold

Nathan Barbieri

Lachlan Barker

Haydn Barron

Callan Barrow

Harry Bateman

Austin Bautista

Darren Beck

Braden Becker

Kit Bittle

Devon Bling

Rohan Blizard

Adam Blyth

David Bransdon

Darcy Brereton

Luke Brown

Jackson Bugdalski

Andrew Campbell

Ben A Campbell

Alejandro Cañizares

Jak Carter

Greg Chalmers

Ryan Chisnall

Brett Coletta

Blake Collyer

Peter Cooke

Cory Crawford

Harrison Crowe

Charlie Dann

Cameron Davis

Wenyi Ding

Louis Dobbelaar

Samuel Eaves

Ben Eccles

Harrison Endycott

Oliver Farr

Jarryd Felton

Nick Flanagan

Lawry Flynn

Peter Fowler

Ryan Fox

Marcus Fraser

Daniel Gale

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Zinyo Garcia

Josh Geary

Matthew Griffin

Jeffrey Guan

Ashley Hall

Tim Hart

Simon Hawkes

Will Heffernan

Michael Hendry

Lucas Herbert

Jake Higginbottom

Lucas Higgins

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Hayden Hopewell

David Horsey

David Howell

Mark Hutson

Denzel Ieremia

Steven Jeffress

Cameron John

Liam Johnston

Matt Jones

Takumi Kanaya

Masahiro Kawamura

Douglas Klein

Deyen Lawson

Chang Gi Lee

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

Tom Lewis

Yan Wei Liu

Peter Lonard

Dj Loypur

John Lyras

Jay Mackenzie

James Marchesani

Andrew Martin

Kade Mcbride

Max Mccardle

Richard Mcevoy

Connor Mckinney

Jake Mcleod

Adrian Meronk

Velten Meyer

David Micheluzzi

Matthew Millar

Jediah Morgan

Kieran Muir

Jordan Mullaney

Jack Munro

Zach Murray

Jason Norris

Daniel O'Loughlin

Peter O'Malley

Geoff Ogilvy

Kohei Okada

Wade Ormsby

Dimitrios Papadatos

John Parry

Andrea Pavan

Cameron Percy

Dylan Perry

Aaron Pike

Terry Pilkadaris

Pierre Pineau

Thomas Power Horan

Blake Proverbs

Brett Rankin

Kristoffer Reitan

Pavan Sagoo

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

John Senden

Michael Sim

Todd Sinnott

Cameron Smith

Elvis Smylie

Matthew Stieger

Scott Strange

Jack Thompson

Lincoln Tighe

Luke Toomey

Nick Voke

Jeunghun Wang

Justin Warren

Ben Wharton

Gunner Wiebe

Aaron Wilkin

Peter Wilson

Blake Windred

Christopher Wood

Shae Wools Cobb

Michael Wright

Jordan Zunic

