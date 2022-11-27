2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia.
The ISPS Handa Australian Open field is headlined by the likes of Cameron Smith, Adam Scott, Jediah Morgan and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour starting its season with a set of consecutive doubleheader, including an event in Australia co-sanctioned with the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a AUD$1.7 million purse, with three of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open field
- Derek Ackerman
- Stephen Allan
- Robert Allenby
- Maverick Antcliff
- Josh Armstrong
- Jamie Arnold
- Scott Arnold
- Nathan Barbieri
- Lachlan Barker
- Haydn Barron
- Callan Barrow
- Harry Bateman
- Austin Bautista
- Darren Beck
- Braden Becker
- Kit Bittle
- Devon Bling
- Rohan Blizard
- Adam Blyth
- David Bransdon
- Darcy Brereton
- Luke Brown
- Jackson Bugdalski
- Andrew Campbell
- Ben A Campbell
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Jak Carter
- Greg Chalmers
- Ryan Chisnall
- Brett Coletta
- Blake Collyer
- Peter Cooke
- Cory Crawford
- Harrison Crowe
- Charlie Dann
- Cameron Davis
- Wenyi Ding
- Louis Dobbelaar
- Samuel Eaves
- Ben Eccles
- Harrison Endycott
- Oliver Farr
- Jarryd Felton
- Nick Flanagan
- Lawry Flynn
- Peter Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Marcus Fraser
- Daniel Gale
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Zinyo Garcia
- Josh Geary
- Matthew Griffin
- Jeffrey Guan
- Ashley Hall
- Tim Hart
- Simon Hawkes
- Will Heffernan
- Michael Hendry
- Lucas Herbert
- Jake Higginbottom
- Lucas Higgins
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Hayden Hopewell
- David Horsey
- David Howell
- Mark Hutson
- Denzel Ieremia
- Steven Jeffress
- Cameron John
- Liam Johnston
- Matt Jones
- Takumi Kanaya
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Douglas Klein
- Deyen Lawson
- Chang Gi Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Tom Lewis
- Yan Wei Liu
- Peter Lonard
- Dj Loypur
- John Lyras
- Jay Mackenzie
- James Marchesani
- Andrew Martin
- Kade Mcbride
- Max Mccardle
- Richard Mcevoy
- Connor Mckinney
- Jake Mcleod
- Adrian Meronk
- Velten Meyer
- David Micheluzzi
- Matthew Millar
- Jediah Morgan
- Kieran Muir
- Jordan Mullaney
- Jack Munro
- Zach Murray
- Jason Norris
- Daniel O'Loughlin
- Peter O'Malley
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Kohei Okada
- Wade Ormsby
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- John Parry
- Andrea Pavan
- Cameron Percy
- Dylan Perry
- Aaron Pike
- Terry Pilkadaris
- Pierre Pineau
- Thomas Power Horan
- Blake Proverbs
- Brett Rankin
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Pavan Sagoo
- Adam Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- John Senden
- Michael Sim
- Todd Sinnott
- Cameron Smith
- Elvis Smylie
- Matthew Stieger
- Scott Strange
- Jack Thompson
- Lincoln Tighe
- Luke Toomey
- Nick Voke
- Jeunghun Wang
- Justin Warren
- Ben Wharton
- Gunner Wiebe
- Aaron Wilkin
- Peter Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Christopher Wood
- Shae Wools Cobb
- Michael Wright
- Jordan Zunic
Top 50 players in 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open field
- 3. Cameron Smith
- 24. Ryan Fox
- 33. Adam Scott