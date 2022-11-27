2022 Investec South African Open Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Investec South African Open Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Investec South African Open Championship field is headlined by the likes of Thriston Lawrence, George Coetzee, James Hart Du Preez and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour starting its season with a set of consecutive doubleheader, including an event in South Africa co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Investec South African Open Championship field

Jaco Ahlers

Thomas Aiken

Louis Albertse

Marcus Armitage

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Jacques Blaauw

Merrick Bremner

Christoffer Bring

Jonathan Broomhead

Daniel Brown

Luke Brown

Heinrich Bruiners

Dean Burmester

Jorge Campillo

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Estiaan Conradie

Ruan Conradie

Sean Crocker

Mj Daffue

Jens Dantorp

Keenan Davidse

Kyle De Beer

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Wynand Dingle

Cj Du Plessis

Hennie Du Plessis

James Hart Du Preez

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Rhys Enoch

Philip Eriksson

Stephen Ferreira

Darren Fichardt

Ross Fisher

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Dylan Frittelli

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Branden Grace

Mateusz Gradecki

Alex Haindl

Chase Hanna

Joachim B Hansen

Angel Hidalgo

Jean Hugo

Oliver Hundebøll

Gary Hurley

Sam Hutsby

Scott Jamieson

Luke Jerling

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Andrew Johnston

Rupert Kaminski

Anton Karlsson

Nathan Kimsey

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Ruan Korb

Jbe Kruger

Jacques Kruyswijk

Romain Langasque

Thriston Lawrence

Joshua Lee

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Herman Loubser

Joost Luiten

Christian Maas

Tom Mckibbin

Anthony Michael

Edoardo Molinari

Pieter Moolman

James Morrison

Dylan Mostert

Dylan Naidoo

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Shaun Norris

Adrian Otaegui

Hennie Otto

Michael G Palmer

Aldrich Potgieter

Yurav Premlall

Jaco Prinsloo

Tapio Pulkkanen

David Ravetto

Jc Ritchie

Martin Rohwer

Lyle Rowe

Jayden Schaper

Matti Schmid

Freddy Schott

Charl Schwartzel

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Martin Simonsen

Combrinck Smit

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Jean-Paul Strydom

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Rourke Van Der Spuy

Darius Van Driel

Erik Van Rooyen

Daniel Van Tonder

Jaco Van Zyl

Albert Venter

Mj Viljoen

Justin Walters

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Ashun Wu

Top 50 players in 2022 Investec South African Open Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.