2022 Investec South African Open Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Investec South African Open Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The Investec South African Open Championship field is headlined by the likes of Thriston Lawrence, George Coetzee, James Hart Du Preez and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour starting its season with a set of consecutive doubleheader, including an event in South Africa co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Investec South African Open Championship field
- Jaco Ahlers
- Thomas Aiken
- Louis Albertse
- Marcus Armitage
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Jacques Blaauw
- Merrick Bremner
- Christoffer Bring
- Jonathan Broomhead
- Daniel Brown
- Luke Brown
- Heinrich Bruiners
- Dean Burmester
- Jorge Campillo
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Estiaan Conradie
- Ruan Conradie
- Sean Crocker
- Mj Daffue
- Jens Dantorp
- Keenan Davidse
- Kyle De Beer
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Wynand Dingle
- Cj Du Plessis
- Hennie Du Plessis
- James Hart Du Preez
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Rhys Enoch
- Philip Eriksson
- Stephen Ferreira
- Darren Fichardt
- Ross Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Dylan Frittelli
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Branden Grace
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Alex Haindl
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B Hansen
- Angel Hidalgo
- Jean Hugo
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Gary Hurley
- Sam Hutsby
- Scott Jamieson
- Luke Jerling
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Andrew Johnston
- Rupert Kaminski
- Anton Karlsson
- Nathan Kimsey
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Ruan Korb
- Jbe Kruger
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Romain Langasque
- Thriston Lawrence
- Joshua Lee
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Herman Loubser
- Joost Luiten
- Christian Maas
- Tom Mckibbin
- Anthony Michael
- Edoardo Molinari
- Pieter Moolman
- James Morrison
- Dylan Mostert
- Dylan Naidoo
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Shaun Norris
- Adrian Otaegui
- Hennie Otto
- Michael G Palmer
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Yurav Premlall
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- David Ravetto
- Jc Ritchie
- Martin Rohwer
- Lyle Rowe
- Jayden Schaper
- Matti Schmid
- Freddy Schott
- Charl Schwartzel
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Martin Simonsen
- Combrinck Smit
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Jean-Paul Strydom
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Rourke Van Der Spuy
- Darius Van Driel
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Jaco Van Zyl
- Albert Venter
- Mj Viljoen
- Justin Walters
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Ashun Wu
Top 50 players in 2022 Investec South African Open Championship field
There are no top-50 players in this field.