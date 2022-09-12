2022 Fortinet Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Fortinet Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.
The Fortinet Championship field is headlined by the likes of Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Mav McNealy and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for an $8 million purse, with five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Fortinet Championship field
- Anders Albertson
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- John Augenstein
- Erik Barnes
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Hayden Buckley
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Scott de Borba
- Thomas Detry
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Scott Harrington
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Stephan Jaeger
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Philip Knowles
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Matthew NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Augusto Núñez
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sam Stevens
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
Top 50 players in 2022 Fortinet Championship field
- 16. Hideki Matsuyama
- 22. Max Homa
- 25. Corey Conners
- 45. Tom Hoge
- 46. Harris English