2022 Fortinet Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Fortinet Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.

The Fortinet Championship field is headlined by the likes of Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Mav McNealy and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for an $8 million purse, with five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Fortinet Championship field

Anders Albertson

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

John Augenstein

Erik Barnes

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Buckley

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Scott de Borba

Thomas Detry

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Stephan Jaeger

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Philip Knowles

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Matthew NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Augusto Núñez

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sam Stevens

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Vince Whaley

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

